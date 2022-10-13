3-year-old boy badly injured after falling out of second-floor window in Northeast Baltimore 00:25

BALTIMORE -- A 3-year-old boy is struggling to survive potentially life-threatening injuries after falling out of a second-story window, according to authorities.

The boy's mother had left him at home with several other children while she went out to run an errand, police said.

Police learned that the child had plunged out of the window of a house in the 5100 block of Cedgate Road around 6:30 p.m., according to authorities

He sustained injuries to his head, neck, and back, police said.

An ambulance took him to a local hospital to receive treatment for his injuries.

Police alerted Child Protective Services to the incident, according to authorities.