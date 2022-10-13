ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Motorcyclist dies in crash on I-95 Wednesday, police say

By CBS Baltimore Staff
 3 days ago

BALTIMORE -- The Maryland State Police has opened an investigation into a fatal crash on I-95 that killed a motorcyclist on Wednesday night, according to authorities.

The crash occurred near exit 64, police said.

WJZ will continue to update this developing story.

#Interstate 95#Wjz#Traffic Accident#The Maryland State Police
CBS Baltimore

Police seek help identifying East Balitmore shooting suspect

BALTIMORE -- Police are looking to identify a man who was involved in a brazen shooting inside a convenience store in Southeast Baltimore, according to authorities.The man shot a 24-year-old man in the leg in the 3300 block of East Baltimore Street around 11:30 a.m. on Sept. 6, police said.The 24-year-old man was taken to a local hospital where he was treated for his injuries, according to authorities.Detectives detailed to the Southeastern District are investigating the shooting, police said.During the course of their investigation, they obtained a video of the suspected shooter, according to authorities.Anyone who knows the identity of the person in the video should contact detectives at 410-396-2433.Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-855-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Male, 27, killed in a shooting on Woodbrook Ave

BALTIMORE -- A man was killed in a shooting early Thursday morning in West Baltimore, police said. Officers responded at 4:41 a.m. to the 2400 block of Woodbrook Avenue for a reported shooting, where they found a 27-year-old man shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead on the scene.  Homicide detectives have taken on the investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact detectives at (410) 396-2100.
BALTIMORE, MD
