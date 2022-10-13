ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryan, TX

Brazos Buddies featured friend of the week: Sugar

BRYAN, Texas — This week's featured Brazos Buddy is Sugar, a one-year-old terrier mix that's looking to be adopted. Sugar is a quiet and slightly shy dog that arrived at the Aggieland Humane Society in Bryan in September alongside a larger family of dogs. Thankfully, many of Sugar's family members have been adopted, but Sugar and one of his sisters are still looking for a home.
The story behind the annual dog race: Wienerspiel

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, many people turned to furry friends for companionship. Once guidelines eased up, and owners went back to work, animals began to return to shelters as owners found themselves spending more time in the office and less time at home. The easing...
KAGS TV Coffee with Candidates: Meet Jacob Randolph, College Station Mayor candidate

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Jacob Randolph is one of three candidates running for the Mayor of College Station in November. His opponents are John Nichols and Rick Robison. Randolph, 24, is the youngest of the candidates running in the Mayor's race. However, he said that he believes his age is a key difference that will make him a more desirable candidate compared to his opponents.
Epicures Catering to continue holding annual Thanksgiving feast despite bird flu

BRYAN, Texas — Thanksgiving may be a more than a month away, but many fear that unexpected challenges could put a fork in everybody's holiday plans. Epicures Catering in College Station has provided Thanksgiving for the Brazos Valley for 39 years as part of a holiday tradition. However, founder Danny Morrison shared that they're still cooking up a feast, despite a bird flu that is looming.
Robertson County Sheriff's Office announces burn ban

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Texas — The Robertson County Sheriff's Office announced on Tues, Oct. 4 that the county is under a burn ban. The ban comes roughly a month after the burn ban was rescinded on Sept. 6. The original burn ban was instated in response to the record-breaking heat and drought that affected nearly every county in the Lone Star State over the summer months.
Global crypto companies are finding homes in rural Texas

ROCKDALE, Texas — Texas has been called the energy capital of the world by many politicians, and that energy is exactly what cryptocurrency companies are trying to tap into, but they're not setting up shop where you might imagine. "A lot of rural communities, we have a lot of...
