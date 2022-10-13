ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
mocoshow.com

Collision In Gaithersburg Involving Vehicle and Scooter

Emergency crews were called to the scene of a collision between a vehicle and a scooter on Muddy Branch Rd & W Deer Rd in Gaithersburg at approximately 8am Saturday morning. According to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) PIO Pete Piringer, one adult is being evaluated with priority 2 trauma injuries that are non-life-threatening.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
NBC Washington

Man Killed in Collision in Frederick County

A man is dead after a two-car collision on Route 40 in Frederick, Maryland, authorities say. Officers responded to a two-car crash in the area of Route 40 and Harmony Road in Frederick at about 9:30 p.m. on Friday, the Maryland State Police said in a statement. The crash occurred...
FREDERICK, MD
Daily Voice

One Dead, One Airlifted To Hospital Following Violent Crash In Frederick: State Police

An 89-year-old man was killed in Southern Maryland when his Prius was struck by a pick-up truck crossing through a busy intersection in Frederick County, state police say. Donald Reineke, of Frederick, was driving north on Harmony Road shortly before 9:20 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 14 when he attempted to cross US Route 40 in his hometown when he was hit, according to investigators.
FREDERICK, MD
wfmd.com

Stronghold Says It Will Close Sugarloaf Mt. To The Public If Treasured Landscape Management Plan, Overlay Are Adopted

A decision on the plan by the Frederick County Council is expected next week. Sugarloaf Mountain. (Photo from Stronghold Corporation) Frederick, Md (KM) Apparently, the Stronghold Corporation will be making good on its threat to close Sugarloaf Mountain to the public. During a public hearing Tuesday night before the Frederick County Council, Attorney Noel Manello, who represents Stronghold, said his client will close the mountain to the public if the Sugarloaf Landscape Management Plan and the rural overlay are adopted. “And I understand from our general counsel, Mr. Clay Martz, that he’s in discussion with the County Sheriff’s Office as to the optimal locations to posting no trespassing on the property and enforcement of same,”: he said.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Where's Marty? At the Maryland State Police museum in Pikesville

Hi Everyone!  Today we were hosted by the Maryland State Police not at their headquarters, but at an old stone building just adjacent to the Pikesville HQ. It is now home to what is in the very beginnings of becoming the "Maryland State Police Museum."The building is not as old as the MSP, now celebrating 101 years of protecting and helping the citizens of Maryland, but it is an "old school" flagstone design. Over the years it has been home to a lot of things, from a civic group meeting facility to a dance studio. But recently the building was purchased...
PIKESVILLE, MD
WTOP

Fire at historic Arlington church under investigation

Fire marshals are investigating what caused a two-alarm fire that broke out at Mount Olivet United Methodist Church in Arlington, Virginia, early Friday morning. Pastor Sara Keeling shared that the fire started in the church attic above the music and education wing in a statement Friday afternoon. “There is likely...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
mocoshow.com

MCFRS Responds to Fire at ‘Fire Station 1’ Restaurant on Thursday Afternoon

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) responded to a call for a fire at the Fire Station 1 restaurant at 8131 Georgia Avenue in Downtown Silver Spring. Units arrived to find a fire in and around the exhaust system of the restaurant and fire coming from the chimney. The bulk of the fire was quickly knocked out and units checked for hot spots and extensions in other parts of the chimney, shaft, and ductwork of the restaurant.
SILVER SPRING, MD
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Columbia, MD

Located southwest of Baltimore and northeast of Washington, D.C., Columbia is Howard county's planned community in the heart of Maryland. This census-designated place ranks fifth in the Best Cities to Raise a Family in America and is one of the Baltimore–Washington metropolitan areas' biggest communities. You'll find a wide...
COLUMBIA, MD
DC News Now

Controversy arises after woman dies in Maryland restaurant bathroom

LARGO, Md. (DC News Now) — After a woman died in the bathroom of a popular Prince George’s County restaurant, the restaurant remained open, spurring controversy. A tweet sparked a lot of questions on social media Thursday morning after news about what happened at Jasper’s Restaurant in Largo spread. The user said, “Let’s talk about […]
LARGO, MD
DCist

At This Alexandria Community, The Challenges Of Mobile Home Ownership Are Thrown Into Sharp Relief

When Amilcar Benitez bought a mobile home at Harmony Place in Alexandria, it needed a lot of work. The flooring, insulation and plumbing in the two-bedroom home he shares with his wife and two children were damaged, prompting Benitez to invest late-night hours — and money — into home improvements. Since making the purchase in 2015, he’s put about as much cash into the property as he did to buy it, some $24,000.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
rockvillenights.com

Aggravated assault at Rockville bus stop

Montgomery County police responded to a report of an aggravated assault at a bus stop in Rockville on Thursday afternoon, October 13, 2022. The assault was reported at a bus stop in the 14600 block of Bauer Drive at 3:00 PM. That is off Norbeck Road near Earle B. Middle School.
ROCKVILLE, MD
fox5dc.com

Police lift lockdown after reports of threat at Hyattsville high school

HYATTSVILLE, Md. - A high school in Hyattsville, Maryland was placed under a lockdown for a period on Friday after rumors of a threat of violence at the school. The Hyattsville Police Department says Northwestern High School, located at 7000 Adelphi Road, was placed under a lockdown around 12:15 p.m. on Friday.
HYATTSVILLE, MD

