papreplive.com
No. 3 Boyertown, No. 4 Spring-Ford advance to PAC field hockey championship
RED HILL >> There will be a new Pioneer Athletic Conference field hockey champion after Boyertown and Spring-Ford both came from behind for 3-2 wins in Tuesday night’s playoff semifinals at Upper Perkiomen High School. The No. 3 seed Bears trailed three-time defending PAC champion and No. 2 seed...
papreplive.com
No. 1 Pope John Paul II, No. 3 Upper Merion advance to PAC girls volleyball championship
GRATERFORD >> The Pioneer Athletic Conference girls volleyball semifinals weren’t without their twists, turns and drama. No. 3 Upper Merion outlasted No. 2 Methacton (21-25, 25-17, 25-19, 20-25, 15-12) in a five-set thriller before top-seeded Pope John Paul II swept No. 4 Perkiomen Valley (25-18, 25-20, 25-15) in a doubleheader at Perkiomen Valley Tuesday.
papreplive.com
Mercury Football Review: Taking stock of the playoff picture
With two weeks to go before the start of district playoffs, we take stock of where each team in the Mercury area stands in the race for the District 1 Class 4A, 5A, and 6A playoffs. The favorites largely held serve in this weekend’s matchups, so we start with a...
papreplive.com
Shutouts send Perkiomen Valley, Upper Perkiomen into PAC girls soccer title game
BUCKTOWN >> Perkiomen Valley girls soccer coach Kim Paulus has long been known as a defense-first coach. So it was little surprise to hear her message right before the start of the second half of Tuesday’s Pioneer Athletic Conference semifinal against Owen J. Roberts,. “I want that shutout,” the...
papreplive.com
Central Bucks West shuts out Souderton, earns chance to claim share of SOL Colonial title
DOYLESTOWN >> Nina Mayro thought Central Bucks West was a bit too deferential to the past when Bucks lost to Souderton in the field hockey teams’ first meeting this season. But in the rematch Tuesday night, West was ready to show its present form is good enough to better anyone it plays against.
papreplive.com
Conestoga tops Radnor to clinch third straight Central League crown
BERWYN >> Conestoga field hockey’s death grip on the Central League title continued on Tuesday. Addie DelOrifice and Shae Wozniak scored a pair of goals each as the Pioneers (15-1) topped Radnor, 4-2, at Teamer Field to complete the three-peat. “We still have Harriton for senior night Wednesday, so...
papreplive.com
Abington rallies past Wissahickon to clinch share of SOL Liberty title
LOWER GWYNEDD >> Abington clinched a share of the Suburban One League Liberty Division title with a come-from-behind 3-1 win over Wissahickon Monday afternoon at Wissahickon High School. The Ghosts improved to 14-2-1 overall and 13-1-1 in SOL Liberty play. They’re one game ahead of Upper Dublin with one game...
papreplive.com
PAC Girls Soccer Final Four Preview: Upper Perkiomen-Spring-Ford, Perkiomen Valley-Owen J. Roberts
The Pioneer Athletic Conference Girls Soccer Final Four commences Tuesday, 7 p.m. at Owen J. Roberts. Top seed and Frontier Division champion Upper Perkiomen meets No. 4 Spring-Ford in Wildcat Stadium while No. 2 Liberty champion Owen J. Roberts hosts No. 3 Perkiomen Valley on Wildcat North. A breakdown of...
papreplive.com
Wissahickon completes undefeated regular season with OT win over Plymouth Whitemarhs
LOWER GWYNEDD >> Wissahickon had two things it wanted to do Tuesday night – celebrate its seniors and finish the regular season with an undefeated record. It took more than 60 minutes, but check and check. The Trojans closed the regular season with a 1-0 overtime win over Plymouth...
papreplive.com
Dock blanks Delaware County Christian in regular season finale
TOWAMENCIN — Putting a collective finishing touch on a strong regular season, Dock earned a 2-0 victory over rival Delaware County Christian Tuesday night in a matchup of two District 1-A playoff squads. “I was really pleased with our team tonight,” Pioneers coach Matt Moyer said. “We had four...
papreplive.com
Balmer’s versatility an added weapon as Pennridge tops CB West
DOYLESTOWN >> It wasn’t easy to miss Lindsey Balmer. The Pennridge junior, her twin pigtails still dyed a bright hue of pink from the Rams’ Pink Out game last week, did plenty of what she’s been doing the last month by flying up and down the pitch creating all sorts of chances. She didn’t need to on Monday, but Balmer’s also been a standout at fullback in the instances Pennridge has needed her as a defender.
papreplive.com
Daily Local News roundup (Oct. 17): West Chester East volleyball team aces CB South
The West Chester East High School girls’ volleyball team (17-2) defeated Central Bucks South, 3-0, Monday, posting scores of 25-12, 25-22 and 25-21. The Vikings were led by Sofia Keith (7 kills, 5 blocks), Elliet Manning (27 assists, 8 digs, 3 kills, 1 block), Alexa Mork (16 kills, 3 aces, 6 digs) and Charlotte Ward (3 kills, 2 aces, 2 digs).
papreplive.com
OTD 2012, Coatesville knocks off WC Henderson, but Mother Nature gets last laugh
In week eight of the 2012 season, Coatesville continued its tour of West Chester with a trip to West Chester Henderson. The Red Raiders were full-steam ahead once again, and the only thing that could stop them on this night was Mother Nature. Coatesville scored the first 28 points of...
papreplive.com
Haverford School’s Andrew Kirwan is Main Line Boys Athlete of the Week (Oct. 17-23)
The senior captain, an All-Inter-Ac boys soccer defensive back last year, was moved to the forward spot this fall for the Fords and has scored more than a half-dozen goals, including many key ones – both goals in Haverford’s 2-0 win vs. Malvern Prep, and the game-winner recently against Penn Charter. Haverford School head coach Keith Cappo said, “Andrew’s best attribute is that he is always ready and willing to do whatever he needs to do in order to help his team. If we need a goal, he is the player we can count on, and if we need to protect the lead, he is someone we can put in the back to lock it down. He takes instruction and leads by example day in and day out, and he is a joy to be around each day.” Next fall, Kirwan will play soccer for Colby College.
papreplive.com
Harriton football team routs New Hope Solebury
The Harriton High School football squad defeated New Hope Solebury, 41-7, Oct. 14, with an all-around strong effort on both offense and defense. Harriton receiver Matt Krebbs made 11 receptions for 172 yards and two touchdown catches of 14 and 25 yards. Quarterback Logan Rothberg completed 15 of 24 passes for 200 yards and two touchdowns; he also ran for 55 yards and one touchdown.
