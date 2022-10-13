ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Michigan Weatherization Program Available For The Needy In The State

Did you know that the State of Michigan has a weatherization program that can help you save hundreds of dollars in energy costs every year?. The Michigan Weatherization program helps needy Michigan residents weatherize their homes to help save on heating and cooling costs. The program helps those in need update qualified homes to be more energy-efficient.
Michigan man accused of setting trucks on fire in 8 states

(KRQE) – A Michigan man has been accused of a cross-country arson spree that included more than two dozen semi-truck fires in at least eight states, the Department of Justice announced. Viorel Pricop, 64, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with one count of arson of property in interstate commerce. Federal investigators believe that Pricop, […]
Part of I-96 in Michigan to Close for 10 Days

Fall is here, and usually that means a slowdown in road construction. But, certain sections of I-96 in Michigan aren’t getting a rest from the construction. On one hand, that’s good, because the repairs are needed, but that can mean a big inconvenience for drivers. In fact, a...
Gov. Whitmer announces 3 more infrastructure projects complete in Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) - On the pursuit to fix Michigan's roads and bridges, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announces the completion of three infrastructure projects. The projects include the rebuilding of 2.7 miles of US-2 in Gogebic County, the Iosco Road Rebuilding Our Bridges project in Livingston County, and the Dollarville Road Rebuilding Our Bridges project in Luce County.The latest project in Livingston County began on Aug. 15. The Iosco Road Bridge over the west branch of the Red Cedar River had its superstructure replaced and slightly widened, and received substructure repairs. The bridge reopened to traffic beginning Monday, Oct. 10, making it four days...
How to track your absentee ballot in Michigan

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Once you return your absentee ballot in Michigan, you can track it to make sure your clerk receives it. Read more election coverage here. The state has an online database where you can check the status of your ballot, along with other information, such as registration status and polling place. You can also view a sample ballot.
Significant early-season snowstorm headed for Michigan’s Upper Peninsula

MARQUETTE, MI - The National Weather Service says confidence is growing that Michigan’s Upper Peninsula will see a “significant” early winter storm starting Sunday and lasting into early Tuesday. Up to a foot of snow and gusty winds are being forecast as part of this system, which will also have snow flurries and a snow/rain slushy mix tracking across much of the state between Sunday and Tuesday.
This Abandoned Michigan Farm Was The Site Of Gruesome Murder

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. This Michigan farm was the location of a gruesome murder, that took place back in the late 1960s. The farm may look familiar to you if you're...
Why More People Could Be Moving to Michigan in the Future

Michigan could see a spike in population in the coming years. Climate change is a touchy topic with a lot of people, especially those that don't believe it's a real issue. We're not here to debate climate change or anything of that. We're simply telling you what some scientists predict will happen.
What Horror Movie Is Michigan Obsessed with?

Halloween? Hellraiser? Good guesses but the horror movie that Michigan is obsessed with goes back to the beginning of a new horror master. According to hotdog.com, Michigan is loving The Devil’s Backbone as of 2021. In 2018, Michigan liked Near Dark the best per soda.com (perhaps they should get together and I’d have lunch, soda and a hotdog). Michigan’s interest in Horror movies is average but not as high as Alaska and Oregon. I would have never guessed in a million years, Alaska or Oregon being so into horror movies. Two very popular movies, The Ring (takes place in Oregon) and 30 Days of Night (an area of Alaska that doesn’t have sun for months) take place in those states, so perhaps there is something to that).
