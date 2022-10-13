Read full article on original website
Football: Five takeaways from then-No. 3 Ohio State’s 49-20 win over Michigan StateThe LanternEast Lansing, MI
Football: Stroud throws 6 TDs, No. 3 Ohio State downs Michigan State 49-20The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: ‘Hopefully more touchdowns come’: Harrison catches 3 TDs, rewrites Buckeyes’ record books in 49-20 win at Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Stroud’s historic day leads No. 3 Buckeyes to first road win of seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
Field Hockey: Charley scores twice, leads No. 24 Ohio State to 7-1 win over OhioThe LanternAthens, OH
Michigan man who put phone into Goodwill fitting room identified
Kent County Sheriff's Office was searching for a man who placed a phone under a changing room door at Goodwill in Lowell Township on Friday.
Michigan Weatherization Program Available For The Needy In The State
Did you know that the State of Michigan has a weatherization program that can help you save hundreds of dollars in energy costs every year?. The Michigan Weatherization program helps needy Michigan residents weatherize their homes to help save on heating and cooling costs. The program helps those in need update qualified homes to be more energy-efficient.
Carvana sues Michigan after officials suspended its license to sell cars
Car dealership Carvana accuses Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson of violating state laws after the state suspended the license of the Carvana dealership in Novi late last week and it wants the courts to intervene. On Thursday evening, Carvana filed injunction motions with the Michigan Court of Claims asking...
Michigan man accused of setting trucks on fire in 8 states
(KRQE) – A Michigan man has been accused of a cross-country arson spree that included more than two dozen semi-truck fires in at least eight states, the Department of Justice announced. Viorel Pricop, 64, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with one count of arson of property in interstate commerce. Federal investigators believe that Pricop, […]
Michigan DNR busts group with 463 pounds of illegally caught salmon
Conservation officers at Michigan's Department of Natural Resources are constantly looking for wildlife taken by poachers. But it's not every day they haul in 460 pounds of poached fish. An angler's tip led the DNR to recover salmon that was illegally taken on Tuesday. Behind the fish caper is a...
East Lansing police recover stolen handguns
The East Lansing Police Department has arrested a man who had a stolen handgun in his possession.
1051thebounce.com
Part of I-96 in Michigan to Close for 10 Days
Fall is here, and usually that means a slowdown in road construction. But, certain sections of I-96 in Michigan aren’t getting a rest from the construction. On one hand, that’s good, because the repairs are needed, but that can mean a big inconvenience for drivers. In fact, a...
Gov. Whitmer announces 3 more infrastructure projects complete in Michigan
(CBS DETROIT) - On the pursuit to fix Michigan's roads and bridges, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announces the completion of three infrastructure projects. The projects include the rebuilding of 2.7 miles of US-2 in Gogebic County, the Iosco Road Rebuilding Our Bridges project in Livingston County, and the Dollarville Road Rebuilding Our Bridges project in Luce County.The latest project in Livingston County began on Aug. 15. The Iosco Road Bridge over the west branch of the Red Cedar River had its superstructure replaced and slightly widened, and received substructure repairs. The bridge reopened to traffic beginning Monday, Oct. 10, making it four days...
Michigan drivers face new $48 fee in 2023, no more $400 checks
Michigan drivers should not look for another $400 refund check next year from their auto insurance company. Instead, they can expect to be hit with a new $48 fee in their insurance bill. The Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association this week released its latest annual report, showing how the statewide fund for medical expenses...
fox2detroit.com
How to track your absentee ballot in Michigan
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Once you return your absentee ballot in Michigan, you can track it to make sure your clerk receives it. Read more election coverage here. The state has an online database where you can check the status of your ballot, along with other information, such as registration status and polling place. You can also view a sample ballot.
This Michigan Deli Serves Some of the Largest Sandwiches in the State
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Michigan. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
Michigan Gov. Whitmer declares state of emergency for Menominee County, Mich.
The declaration will make state resources available to help fight the fire at Resolute Forest Products.
Significant early-season snowstorm headed for Michigan’s Upper Peninsula
MARQUETTE, MI - The National Weather Service says confidence is growing that Michigan’s Upper Peninsula will see a “significant” early winter storm starting Sunday and lasting into early Tuesday. Up to a foot of snow and gusty winds are being forecast as part of this system, which will also have snow flurries and a snow/rain slushy mix tracking across much of the state between Sunday and Tuesday.
Accused of flirting, juror dismissed from Whitmer plot trial
A judge dismissed a woman from the jury for the trial of three men in connection with a plot to kidnap MI Gov. Gretchen Whitmer after attorneys accused her of flirting with one of the defendants
GOP gubernatorial candidate Dixon to attend rally in Muskegon
GOP gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon will be in West Michigan Sunday evening for a rally at Hackley Park in Muskegon.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to lower flags in honor of identified World War II soldier
LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has ordered the U.S. and Michigan flags to be lowered to half-staff throughout the state in honor of an identified World War II soldier. The flags will be lowered on Monday (Oct. 17) to honor the service of Private First-Class soldier Lowell...
This Abandoned Michigan Farm Was The Site Of Gruesome Murder
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. This Michigan farm was the location of a gruesome murder, that took place back in the late 1960s. The farm may look familiar to you if you're...
Why More People Could Be Moving to Michigan in the Future
Michigan could see a spike in population in the coming years. Climate change is a touchy topic with a lot of people, especially those that don't believe it's a real issue. We're not here to debate climate change or anything of that. We're simply telling you what some scientists predict will happen.
Gravel hauler flips onto car in construction zone on Michigan freeway
NOVI, MI – A gravel hauler flipped over onto a passenger vehicle in a construction zone on Michigan highway Thursday afternoon, Oct. 13, police said. Eastbound I-96 near Novi Road in Novi was closed due to the crash, Michigan State Police said in a release. The hauler crushed part of the car and gravel spilled over the freeway. There were no injuries.
wcsx.com
What Horror Movie Is Michigan Obsessed with?
Halloween? Hellraiser? Good guesses but the horror movie that Michigan is obsessed with goes back to the beginning of a new horror master. According to hotdog.com, Michigan is loving The Devil’s Backbone as of 2021. In 2018, Michigan liked Near Dark the best per soda.com (perhaps they should get together and I’d have lunch, soda and a hotdog). Michigan’s interest in Horror movies is average but not as high as Alaska and Oregon. I would have never guessed in a million years, Alaska or Oregon being so into horror movies. Two very popular movies, The Ring (takes place in Oregon) and 30 Days of Night (an area of Alaska that doesn’t have sun for months) take place in those states, so perhaps there is something to that).
