Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin make sports history that only Yankees legends could match
The Pittsburgh Penguins are clearly a veteran team that depends on Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang for leadership, scoring and all-around play. That trio opened their 17th season together Thursday night as the Penguins took the ice for their season opener against the Arizona Coyotes. With Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang […] The post Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin make sports history that only Yankees legends could match appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Detroit Red Wings book excerpt: The men who buried the Dead Wings
Excerpt from “On the Clock: Behind the Scenes with the Detroit Red Wings at the NHL Draft “ by Helene St. James The 1983 draft brought life back to the Red Wings. It marked a turning point after a decade of poor talent development and poorer finishes in the standings, distancing the club from the dismal days of the 1970s, when the team was so awful it spurred the sobriquet the “Dead Wings.” It yielded The Captain...
