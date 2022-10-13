ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mclean County, IL

Comments / 0

Related
25newsnow.com

Pekin mayor’s political plans still a mystery

PEKIN (25 News Now) - A run for re-election -- is still up in the air for the current mayor of Pekin. Mayor Mark Luft has not announced a campaign for reelection yet. Two city councilmembers have announced campaigns -- Becky Cloyd and Dave Nutter. Luft tells us he will...
PEKIN, IL
25newsnow.com

Early voting numbers across Central Illinois

(25 News Now) - Almost two weeks into early voting for the November primaries, thousands in Central Illinois have already cast their ballots. In Peoria County, the election commission is seeing about 100 early voters daily, for a total of around 800 total in the past two weeks. It’s a trend election leaders call on par with previous midterm election cycles.
PEORIA COUNTY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Mclean County, IL
Education
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois Education
County
Mclean County, IL
Mclean County, IL
Government
25newsnow.com

Reditus Labs CEO Rossi jailed, accused of marijuana use before trial

GALESBURG (25 News Now) - The chief executive officer of Pekin’s Reditus Labs was behind bars Friday night in Galesburg accused of violating conditions of his bond while he awaits trial on federal tax and mail fraud violations. The Knox County Jail confirmed Aaron Rossi, 39, was in custody...
GALESBURG, IL
25newsnow.com

ISU board approves renaming of Redbird Arena after CEFCU donation

NORMAL (25 News Now) - Illinois State University’s board of trustees met Friday morning to finalize the renaming of Redbird Arena. The arena built in 1989 - will soon be known as “CEFCU Arena”. CEFCFU will pay university athletics more than $3 million over ten years for the...
NORMAL, IL
Central Illinois Proud

It’s official: ISU Board votes to rename Redbird Arena

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Redbird Arena will soon be a name of the past. The Board of Trustees of Illinois State University approved renaming Redbird Arena to “CEFCU Arena” at their meeting on Friday. The name will change upon the completion of a naming rights and sponsorship agreement between ISU and CEFCU.
NORMAL, IL
25newsnow.com

“Cutting into the bone”: Uncertainty surrounds latest actions announced by Journal Star-parent Gannett

PEORIA (25 News Now) - The latest proposed mandatory leave and buyouts announced by media company Gannett is bringing a cloud of uncertainty to the Peoria Journal Star. Peoria Newspaper Guild President and reporter Leslie Renken says while the guild contract provides some protection, the continued cost-cutting measures have been devasting to the newspaper.
PEORIA, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Linus School District#Linus K12#Tax Burden#Tax Rate#Politics Local#Unit 5 School District##Republicans
wglt.org

Court documents: Aaron Rossi jailed for failed drug test as he awaits trial

Reditus Labs CEO Aaron Rossi faces a Monday morning court hearing following his arrest for allegedly violating terms of his bond. According to court documents, the Bloomington man tested positive for marijuana on Sept. 7 — a violation of his conditions for pretrial release. He was arrested Friday morning and booked at the Knox County jail.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
agupdate.com

First-generation farmers show it’s not all in the family

While many farmers today are the sons and daughters of farmers, there are still young people joining the career and lifestyle as first-generation farmers. Derek and Garret Stewart are central Illinois brothers who had a dream since childhood to farm. Having no family farm or land to work with, it seemed like a pretty tough dream to achieve.
WOODFORD COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
1470 WMBD

Discount retailer chooses Illinois for distribution center

PRINCETON, Ill. – Illinois Governor JB Pritzker can take credit for a firm looking to base some options in Illinois, at a time when other companies claim to be leaving the state. Pritzker’s office says Ollie’s Discount Warehouse — which just opened up a a store in Peoria —...
PRINCETON, IL
WCIA

Drought conditions expanding in Central Illinois

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) – Drought conditions have expanded in Central Illinois again. The U.S. Drought Monitor has upgraded parts of Ford, Livingston, Iroquois and De Witt Counties back into moderate drought (D1) levels, while abnormally dry conditions expand across much of Central Illinois. That growth in dry conditions is noticed when you look at last […]
DE WITT COUNTY, IL
25newsnow.com

16-year-old charged as an adult in Peoria homicide investigation

PEORIA (25 News Now) - A 16-year-old will be tried as an adult in connection with a September shooting that left one man dead in Peoria. Court records show LaMarion Wright is charged with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. 46-year-old...
PEORIA, IL
WCIA

Charges filed in shooting of Champaign senior couple

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Police Department announced on Thursday that charges have filed against three men in connection the shooting of a senior couple last month. The three men are 24-year-old Shamario Brown and 41-year-old Juvon Mays of Champaign and 27-year-old Kenichi Townsend of Urbana. They’ve each been charged with multiple Class X […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

State Police: Crash closes Route 105

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – Illinois State Police report a crash has closed part of State Route 105 in Macon County on Thursday morning. The crash happened on Illinois Route 105 between Decatur and Cerro Gordo. Illinois Route 105 is also known as East Williams Street in Decatur. State Police report that the highway is closed […]
DECATUR, IL
25newsnow.com

Attempt murder charge filed for July stabbing in Normal

MCLEAN COUNTY (25 News Now) - McLean County prosecutors on Thursday charged a Bloomington man with attempted murder for a stabbing that happened at an apartment in Normal in late July. The victim suffered a collapsed lung in the stabbing July 29 in the 1000 block of Charlotte Drive in...
NORMAL, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy