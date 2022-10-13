Read full article on original website
Related
25newsnow.com
Pekin mayor’s political plans still a mystery
PEKIN (25 News Now) - A run for re-election -- is still up in the air for the current mayor of Pekin. Mayor Mark Luft has not announced a campaign for reelection yet. Two city councilmembers have announced campaigns -- Becky Cloyd and Dave Nutter. Luft tells us he will...
1470 WMBD
No tax rate hike, but expect higher property tax bills in Peoria County
PEORIA, Ill. — Local residents and businesses in Peoria County will face higher property tax bills, but not because local tax rates are going up, rather because the county will be spending significantly more money. It’s one take away as the Peoria County Board approves its budget for the...
25newsnow.com
Early voting numbers across Central Illinois
(25 News Now) - Almost two weeks into early voting for the November primaries, thousands in Central Illinois have already cast their ballots. In Peoria County, the election commission is seeing about 100 early voters daily, for a total of around 800 total in the past two weeks. It’s a trend election leaders call on par with previous midterm election cycles.
25newsnow.com
Normal Council to decide whether to favor Rivian for government vehicle purchases
NORMAL (25 News Now) - The Normal Town Council is being asked to forgo formal bidding procedures and buy two electric vehicles made at the local Rivian Automotive plant. Businesses typically submit bids to sell their products and services to local governments in a process enabling taxpayers to get the lowest possible price.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
25newsnow.com
Reditus Labs CEO Rossi jailed, accused of marijuana use before trial
GALESBURG (25 News Now) - The chief executive officer of Pekin’s Reditus Labs was behind bars Friday night in Galesburg accused of violating conditions of his bond while he awaits trial on federal tax and mail fraud violations. The Knox County Jail confirmed Aaron Rossi, 39, was in custody...
25newsnow.com
ISU board approves renaming of Redbird Arena after CEFCU donation
NORMAL (25 News Now) - Illinois State University’s board of trustees met Friday morning to finalize the renaming of Redbird Arena. The arena built in 1989 - will soon be known as “CEFCU Arena”. CEFCFU will pay university athletics more than $3 million over ten years for the...
Central Illinois Proud
It’s official: ISU Board votes to rename Redbird Arena
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Redbird Arena will soon be a name of the past. The Board of Trustees of Illinois State University approved renaming Redbird Arena to “CEFCU Arena” at their meeting on Friday. The name will change upon the completion of a naming rights and sponsorship agreement between ISU and CEFCU.
25newsnow.com
“Cutting into the bone”: Uncertainty surrounds latest actions announced by Journal Star-parent Gannett
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The latest proposed mandatory leave and buyouts announced by media company Gannett is bringing a cloud of uncertainty to the Peoria Journal Star. Peoria Newspaper Guild President and reporter Leslie Renken says while the guild contract provides some protection, the continued cost-cutting measures have been devasting to the newspaper.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wglt.org
Court documents: Aaron Rossi jailed for failed drug test as he awaits trial
Reditus Labs CEO Aaron Rossi faces a Monday morning court hearing following his arrest for allegedly violating terms of his bond. According to court documents, the Bloomington man tested positive for marijuana on Sept. 7 — a violation of his conditions for pretrial release. He was arrested Friday morning and booked at the Knox County jail.
McKnight's
Nursing home owner asks county to lift worker covenants so it can sell after only 3 years
The Champaign County Board Tuesday denied the request of the owner of a 243-bed nursing home in central Illinois who asked local officials to remove worker-protection covenants so it can sell the facility just three years after it bought it. The request comes after agreeing to keep the facility operating and current workers employed for 10 years.
agupdate.com
First-generation farmers show it’s not all in the family
While many farmers today are the sons and daughters of farmers, there are still young people joining the career and lifestyle as first-generation farmers. Derek and Garret Stewart are central Illinois brothers who had a dream since childhood to farm. Having no family farm or land to work with, it seemed like a pretty tough dream to achieve.
wcbu.org
First residents set to move into new Providence Pointe development early next year
The first residents of the new Providence Pointe development in Peoria's North Valley could begin moving in by early 2023. That's the word from Armeca Crawford, executive director of the Peoria Housing Authority. "We anticipate having the first phase completed in sometime February, March or spring of 2023," Crawford said....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
1470 WMBD
Discount retailer chooses Illinois for distribution center
PRINCETON, Ill. – Illinois Governor JB Pritzker can take credit for a firm looking to base some options in Illinois, at a time when other companies claim to be leaving the state. Pritzker’s office says Ollie’s Discount Warehouse — which just opened up a a store in Peoria —...
25newsnow.com
Man wanted in connection with Peoria shooting investigation taken into custody in Washington
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A man wanted in connection with a shooting in Peoria earlier this month was taken into custody in Washington. Billy Delasso, 31, had been identified as a suspect in a shooting in the 400 block of Warner Lane at around 11:49 p.m. on October 3.
Drought conditions expanding in Central Illinois
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) – Drought conditions have expanded in Central Illinois again. The U.S. Drought Monitor has upgraded parts of Ford, Livingston, Iroquois and De Witt Counties back into moderate drought (D1) levels, while abnormally dry conditions expand across much of Central Illinois. That growth in dry conditions is noticed when you look at last […]
25newsnow.com
No. 24 Illinois defeats Minnesota, Illinois State earns homecoming game win
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Illinois took care of business defeating Minnesota, 26-14, to move to 6-1 on the season and into sole possession of first place in the Big Ten West. Also, Illinois State defeats South Dakota, 12-10.
25newsnow.com
16-year-old charged as an adult in Peoria homicide investigation
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A 16-year-old will be tried as an adult in connection with a September shooting that left one man dead in Peoria. Court records show LaMarion Wright is charged with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. 46-year-old...
Charges filed in shooting of Champaign senior couple
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Police Department announced on Thursday that charges have filed against three men in connection the shooting of a senior couple last month. The three men are 24-year-old Shamario Brown and 41-year-old Juvon Mays of Champaign and 27-year-old Kenichi Townsend of Urbana. They’ve each been charged with multiple Class X […]
State Police: Crash closes Route 105
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – Illinois State Police report a crash has closed part of State Route 105 in Macon County on Thursday morning. The crash happened on Illinois Route 105 between Decatur and Cerro Gordo. Illinois Route 105 is also known as East Williams Street in Decatur. State Police report that the highway is closed […]
25newsnow.com
Attempt murder charge filed for July stabbing in Normal
MCLEAN COUNTY (25 News Now) - McLean County prosecutors on Thursday charged a Bloomington man with attempted murder for a stabbing that happened at an apartment in Normal in late July. The victim suffered a collapsed lung in the stabbing July 29 in the 1000 block of Charlotte Drive in...
Comments / 0