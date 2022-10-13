ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

WECT

Anonymous family gives $500,000 to New Hanover Regional Medical Center Foundation

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - An anonymous Wilmington family gifted $500,000 for patients at the Novant Health Zimmer Cancer Institute, per a Novant Health release. “This gift will fund program enhancements for hematology/oncology services, such as patient navigation and case management, to help directly support patients undergoing cancer treatment,” stated a Novant spokesperson in a release.
WECT

Plans submitted for proposed hotel at Mayfaire

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Plans have been submitted for a hotel at the Mayfaire Town Center in Wilmington. A developer submitted a proposal Thursday to the City of Wilmington for an Element by Marriott hotel. The hotel would be located at 1055 International Drive across from The Fresh Market. The...
Health
City
Society
WWAY NewsChannel 3

YWCA to host ‘Week Without Violence’ event

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — YWCA of the Lower Cape Fear is hosting ‘Week Without Violence’ next week to raise awareness for survivors of domestic violence. The event is running from October 17th through October 22nd and will elevate survivor voices, allow the chance to talk with policymakers, and end gender-based violence.
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Free digital literacy course being held for adult learners in Cape Fear

(WWAY) — A free digital literacy class geared toward adult learners is taking place at two locations in the Cape Fear. The Cape Fear Workforce Development Board has partnered with NCWorks, Brunswick Community College and Cape Fear Community College to offer the classes. The course will focus on three...
borderbelt.org

As developers move in, Columbus County debates preservation and progress

Jessica Inman McPherson watched as construction crews cleared a 44-acre tract of land that has served families like hers for generations. McPherson, 34, grew up in the Antioch Church Road community in Columbus County. Now she and her husband are raising a family of their own in the area, where they tend to cows and goats at their farm.
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Junior League of Wilmington celebrates 70th anniversary

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — An organization in Wilmington focused on creating positive change in the lives of children and families in our community is celebrating a milestone this week. The Junior League of Wilmington was officially founded on September 30, 1952. It is part of the Association of Junior...
Advocacy
Health
Society
columbuscountynews.com

The Good News Oct. 15

As spooky season approaches, many churches, businesses, and organizations are holding harvest celebrations and trunk or treats. Be sure to send your Halloween events to Columbus County News for publication. There is no charge for this service, and the news can be read daily for absolutely free at www.columbuscountynews.com. The...
WECT

Pet of the Week: Cason from the Brunswick County Animal Shelter

SUPPLY, N.C. (WECT) - Cason, an 11-week-old German shepherd mix, is available for adoption at the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office Animal Protective Services Animal Shelter. According to his handlers, Cason’s brother and two sisters are also available for adoption. Part of an accidental litter, the BCSO Animal Protective Services...
WWAY NewsChannel 3

WMPO kicks off 7th annual Go Coast Commuter Challenge

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) —The Go Coast Commuter Challenge is now underway. The Wilmington Urban Area Metropolitan Planning Organization, also known as WMPO, is behind the challenge. Participants will use different ways to get around outside of a single-occupancy vehicle, like carpooling, biking, walking, and public transportation. Abby Lorenzo, deputy...
coastalreview.org

Meeting, information session set for Tuesday in Navassa

NAVASSA — The Environmental Protection Agency, the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality and the Multistate Trust are holding a community meeting and drop-in information session Tuesday to discuss the record of decision and final cleanup plan that EPA recently issued for Operable Unit 2 at the Kerr-McGee Chemical Corp. – Navassa Superfund site.
WWAY NewsChannel 3

First Leland brewery opens for business

LELAND, NC (WWAY) – Wrightsville Beach Brewery expands to Leland and will soon be serving beer on tap. According to owner Jud Watkins, his staff is trained and ready to serve customers. Brunswick Beer & Cider is Leland’s first brewery and is located on South Dickinson Drive. The establishment...
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Boondocks Adventure Farm prepares for fall opening

NAKINA, NC (WWAY)– After Ian delaying its original opening dates, a local farm was hard at work on Saturday to put the finishing touches on its fall themed attractions to finally open to the public next weekend. Boondocks Adventure Farm, as well as Panic Attack haunted attraction is located...
