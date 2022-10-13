TAMPA — Bucs coach Todd Bowles didn’t exactly validate a report that Pro Bowl center Ryan Jensen could return from his preseason knee injury by early November. Outkick’s Jason Cole reported Jensen could return as early as the Nov. 6 home game against the Rams, though that’s uncertain. Jensen, 31, was injured the second day of training camp in late July, but never has been placed on injured reserve. The specifics of his injury also never have been made clear.

