Philadelphia, PA

WNCT

Panthers’ Walker will start at QB against Bucs

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — P.J. Walker will make his second straight start at quarterback for the Carolina Panthers on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Interim head coach Steve Wilks said Jacob Eason will serve as the backup. Walker struggled last week, completing just 10 of 16 passes for 60 yards in a 24-10 loss […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
Tampa Bay Times

Is Ryan Jensen’s return near? ‘I don’t know when he’ll be back,’ Todd Bowles says

TAMPA — Bucs coach Todd Bowles didn’t exactly validate a report that Pro Bowl center Ryan Jensen could return from his preseason knee injury by early November. Outkick’s Jason Cole reported Jensen could return as early as the Nov. 6 home game against the Rams, though that’s uncertain. Jensen, 31, was injured the second day of training camp in late July, but never has been placed on injured reserve. The specifics of his injury also never have been made clear.
TAMPA, FL

