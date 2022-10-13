Steelers at Bills Film Review: Big play offense returns

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Thad Brown and Carl Jones give their takeaways from the Bills 38-3 win over the Steelers.

The pair discuss Kaiir Elam’s performance against the Pittsburgh receivers. They also talk about the play of defensive end Greg Rousseau and where it stacks up with the rest of the league.

The Bills big play offense returned last Sunday. How so? Plus two young players of the defensive side of the ball stood out last Sunday.

