ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Steelers at Bills Film Review: Big play offense returns

By Thad Brown, Carl Jones
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=266PgO_0iWnocUQ00

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Thad Brown and Carl Jones give their takeaways from the Bills 38-3 win over the Steelers.

The pair discuss Kaiir Elam’s performance against the Pittsburgh receivers. They also talk about the play of defensive end Greg Rousseau and where it stacks up with the rest of the league.

Sullivan: With Josh Allen at QB, records are destined to be broken

The Bills big play offense returned last Sunday. How so? Plus two young players of the defensive side of the ball stood out last Sunday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Football
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
Augusta Free Press

Game Preview: Pittsburgh Steelers look to break slide this weekend against Tampa Bay

Pittsburgh head coach Mike Tomlin has never had a losing season across his 15-year tenure with the Steelers. The chances of continuing that impressive streak are in serious jeopardy, as Tomlin’s bunch (1-4) has dropped four in a row, and are underdogs this week — and will very likely be the following two weeks — going into the midway point of the season.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Movie Info#Havingfun#Bills#Film Review#American Football#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Steelers vs Bucs: How to watch, listen and stream

Here is everything you need to know so you can watch, listen to or stream this week’s Pittsburgh Steelers game. This week the Steelers welcome Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and have to figure out a way to slow Brady down with multiple defensive starters out. If the Steelers lose on Sunday it will be the first time the team started the season 1-5 since 1988. The team finished 5-11 that season.
PITTSBURGH, PA
News 8 WROC

Social Security benefits to jump by 8.7% next year

WASHINGTON (AP) — Millions of Social Security recipients will get an 8.7% boost in their benefits in 2023. That’s a historic increase and welcome news for American retirees and others — but it’s tempered by the fact that it’s fueled by record-high inflation that’s raised the cost of everyday living.
BUSINESS
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

23K+
Followers
17K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy