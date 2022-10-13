ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 6

parkerbrandi
6d ago

all these fees going up raising these bills sky high , but they keep shutting down raising the minimum wage. make it make sense .

Reply(2)
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
brproud.com

Pointe Coupee, surrounding parishes under freeze watch starting Tuesday

POINTE COUPEE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – Pointe Coupee Parish and surrounding areas are under a freeze watch. The freeze watch will begin Tuesday night and is expected to last until Wednesday morning. The temperature could be 32 degrees or below. Pointe Coupee Parish OSHEP says the freezing temperature could damage crops and unprotected outdoor plumbing.
POINTE COUPEE PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Public meetings on proposed stormwater utility fee canceled

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — EBR Metro Councilman Dwight Hudson says the rest of the public meetings on the proposed stormwater utility fee are canceled. Hudson clarifies that a public hearing and vote are still planned for Wednesday, Oct. 26 at 4 p.m. “There is no mechanism to remove...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Walker man killed in Livingston Parish crash

WALKER, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana State Police (LSP) are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash that occurred in Livingston Parish, Tuesday, October 18, around 3 p.m. According to LSP, the crash happened on LA 1024, east of LA 447. According to police, an investigation revealed that Freddie Minton, 81, of...
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Livingston Parish school board invites families to fall festival

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – The Livingston Parish Public School Board’s fall festival is coming up!. The STEAM Express will host the Annual Fall Festival on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Hebron Baptist Church. Food, hayrides, games, and more will be available for families to enjoy. Kids can also participate in a trunk-or-treat.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Police identify pedestrian hit and killed on Airline Highway

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department identified the pedestrian killed in an accident Wednesday morning. BRPD says the accident took place around 8 a.m. in the 6300 block of Airline Highway near Evangeline Street involving a 2015 Ford Escape and a pedestrian. Investigators said a...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Warm up this chilly Wednesday by celebrating National Seafood Bisque Day

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Many locals would agree that this Wednesday’s chilly weather calls for sweaters, coats, jackets, and scarves. The celebration of a certain national holiday can also add some much-needed warmth to this cold day. Wednesday, October 19 is National Seafood Bisque Day, a holiday...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Over the counter hearing aids to be sold in Baton Rouge Walmart starting mid-November

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Walmart is now selling hearing aids over the counter. Over-the-counter (OTC) hearing aids will be offered to customers 18 years and older with mild-to-moderate hearing loss without a medical exam or fitting adjustment needed by an audiologist. Options including top brands that have Bluetooth and self-tuning app capabilities and discreet, sleek designs are now available.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Two teenagers among four arrested in connection with smash and grab business burglary in Louisiana

LABADIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – Victoria M. Danos 19, of Bourg was the latest arrest made in connection with a business burglary that took place on Friday, June 24. The business was located in Labadieville and “deputies made contact with management, who indicated that a variety of retail goods were stolen in the burglary,” according to the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office.
LABADIEVILLE, LA
brproud.com

On-campus construction begins, Livingston students move one step closer to expanded educational opportunities

LIVINGSTON, La. (BRPROUD) – As of October, students in Livingston Parish are one step closer to enjoying expanded educational opportunities in brand new facilities. Earlier in the month, local official gathered in both Watson and Albany for groundbreaking ceremonies, according to a Monday (October 17) news release from Livingston Parish Schools..
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Food truck destroyed by fire Monday morning in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A food truck in Lafayette went up in flames before dawn Monday. A fire at the Taqueria El Dollar #1 taco truck happened just after midnight in the 1900 block of West University Avenue. Fire Department Spokesperson Alton Trahan said an investigation has determined that...
LAFAYETTE, LA
brproud.com

Vaccines, food, and more available at community health fair

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge community is invited to come out and check their health. Healthy Blue, Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, CATS, and Woman’s Hospital have come together to host its 9th Annual Community Health Fair at Capital Area Transit System. Attendees can get vaccinated, listen to music, eat food, and play games from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21.
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy