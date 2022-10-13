Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Muskingum County man arrested for rape
Sheriff David Thoroughman stated that the Portsmouth Police Department received a report on Monday, October 10, 2022, stating that an underage female had inappropriate pictures and videos on her cell phone. The Sheriff’s Office was later notified by Adena Pike Medical Center, located in Pike County, that the female victim...
wchstv.com
Records: Charleston woman charged after young children found unattended in roadway
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Kanawha County woman has been arrested after police reportedly found three young children wandering unattended in a roadway and their home in deplorable conditions. Amanda Jane Hogue, 31, of Charleston is charged with child abuse creating risk of injury, according to a criminal complaint...
sciotopost.com
Nelsonville – Man Arrested after Threatening with Gun Released Due to Full Prison
NELSONVILLE – A man with serious accusations was released this week after the prison claimed they didn’t have any bed space. According to the Nelsonville police department on 10/10/22 around 09:40 PM Officers responded to W Canal St for a report of a man with a gun. The caller reported that a male pulled a green 40 caliber gun on him at the Go Mart intersection and then left flying down E Canal St.
Four injured in Belmont County crash
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol reports that four people were taken to the hospital after an accident Saturday evening. A single-vehicle crash took place at around 5:30 p.m. on Route 40 just off of Exit 215. First responders from Cumberland Trail, Neffs and Barton all responded to the scene. Details […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
sciotopost.com
Breaking: Hocking County First Responders are on the Scene of a Stabbing
Hocking – Emergency squads were called to the scene of the Hunter Street Bar and Grill in Logan Ohio around 9:35 pm. According to early reports, the stabbing occurred in the area of 885 W Hunter St, Logan, OH 43138. It is unknown how the stabbing occurred, but first responders have taken the victim to Hocking Hospital to a medical helicopter that is landing at the hospital, to be transferred to Columbus Hospital.
WTOV 9
Crash sees 4 injured in St. Clairsville
BELMONT COUNTY, OH — Four people have been transported to the hospital after a car crash early Saturday evening. The St. Clairsville Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol has confirmed that it was a one vehicle crash. The accident occurred on U.S. 40, also known as National Road,...
wchstv.com
Parkersburg police trying to identify man they say was involved in store theft
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WCHS) — Parkersburg police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man they believe was involved in a theft from Rural King. A photo of the man police are trying to identify was posted on the Parkersburg Police Department’s Facebook page and accompanies this story.
wchstv.com
Man arrested after accused of firing shot near woman who had been following him in vehicle
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County court records said a man was arrested after a woman claimed he fired a shot in the ground in her direction after she followed him in a vehicle because he allegedly had been prowling around her home. Travis Allen Sigman, 28, of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Motorcyclist killed in Route 26 crash
One person was killed in a two vehicle crash involving a motorcycle Friday night on WV Route 26.
WTAP
OSHP: Fatal crash in Washington County
MARIETTA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTAP) - One person died after a two-car crash on State Route 7 in Washington County. The crash happened Friday around 12:30 p.m. in Marietta Township. According to a news release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 92-year-old Jean Pekach of Marietta was pulling out of a private drive when her car was hit by a car going north on State Route 7.
WDTV
Drunken woman charged for crashing into Clarksburg home, police say
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities say a woman crashed into a Clarksburg home while driving drunk. Clarksburg Police responded to the crash at a home on S. 2nd St. around 12:35 a.m. Thursday. The driver, Jennifer Yost, 24, of Clarksburg, tried to run from the scene but was quickly caught,...
Woman killed in Putnam County crash identified
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Authorities have identified a woman killed in a crash in Putnam County on Wednesday. According to Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton, 36-year-old Rachael Karson died in a single-vehicle crash that happened around 12:20 p.m. near the intersection of Charleston Road and McClane Pike in the Red House area of Putnam […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
meigsindypress.com
Leib Charged with Aggravated Murder
POMEROY, Ohio – Proceedings are continuing through the process of the case against a man for his alleged actions in the death of Dwayne Qualls. According to Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney James K. Stanley, on October 3, 2022, Wayne Leib, Jr. was charged in Meigs County Court with Aggravated Murder, an unclassified felony. According to the language of the specific charge, Leib is alleged to “have purposely, and with prior calculation and design, caused the death of another, Dwayne E. Qualls on September 30, 2022.”
Search underway for missing Kanawha County teen
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing teenager. According to the KCSO, Davonte Terry, 16, was last seen Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 on Russet Drive in Cross Lanes. Terry is described as standing 5’7″ and weighing 125 pounds with black hair and brown […]
Sutton man killed in head-on collision with UPS truck on I-79 in Lewis County, West Virginia
The head-on collision between a car and a UPS tractor-trailer that happened on Interstate 79 in Lewis County on Thursday was deadly, the West Virginia State Police confirmed on Friday.
sciotopost.com
Southern Ohio Task Force Arrests Three for Drug Trafficking
On October 12, 2022, Agents with the Southeast Major Crimes Task Force executed a search warrant at 4072 Center Street, New Marshfield after an investigation prompted by numerous complaints from area residents involving drug and criminal activity at the home. The residence was secured by the Athens County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team.
wchstv.com
Man wanted on charges sought after pursuit, police in Athens County, Ohio, say
NELSONVILLE, Ohio (WCHS) — Police in Nelsonville, Ohio, in Athens County said they are looking for a man who was wanted on child endangerment and failure to comply charges and eluded officers during a pursuit. Leslie Hall, 43, fled from officers Sunday, according to a news release from the...
WTRF
West Virginia’s serial killers, and how they were caught
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WBOY) — Serial murder is defined by the FBI as, “the unlawful killing of two or more victims by the same offender(s), in separate events.”. “Separate events” is a key phrase in the definition. A perpetrator must commit several murders over a period of time which makes each murder its own case. A double or triple homicide is not a serial killing.
thepostathens.com
Intoxicated driver drives off road and into field, juvenile harassed over social media
Athens County Sheriff’s deputies responded to Della Road area near US 50 in Athens due to a complaint of several gunshots being heard. Upon arrival, a patrol was conducted and no gunshots were heard. Lost and found. A female was reported missing on Oct. 4 after dropping her child...
1 dead, 1 taken to hospital in Putnam County crash
UPDATE (4:22 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12): One lane is back open after a deadly crash in Putnam County. Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton says that Appalachian Power is working to replace a power pole that was damaged at the scene. Sheriff Eggleton also says that excessive speed appears to have contributed to the crash. […]
Comments / 4