Walker, WV

Portsmouth Daily Times

Muskingum County man arrested for rape

Sheriff David Thoroughman stated that the Portsmouth Police Department received a report on Monday, October 10, 2022, stating that an underage female had inappropriate pictures and videos on her cell phone. The Sheriff’s Office was later notified by Adena Pike Medical Center, located in Pike County, that the female victim...
PORTSMOUTH, OH
sciotopost.com

Nelsonville – Man Arrested after Threatening with Gun Released Due to Full Prison

NELSONVILLE – A man with serious accusations was released this week after the prison claimed they didn’t have any bed space. According to the Nelsonville police department on 10/10/22 around 09:40 PM Officers responded to W Canal St for a report of a man with a gun. The caller reported that a male pulled a green 40 caliber gun on him at the Go Mart intersection and then left flying down E Canal St.
NELSONVILLE, OH
WTRF- 7News

Four injured in Belmont County crash

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol reports that four people were taken to the hospital after an accident Saturday evening. A single-vehicle crash took place at around 5:30 p.m. on Route 40 just off of Exit 215. First responders from Cumberland Trail, Neffs and Barton all responded to the scene. Details […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Breaking: Hocking County First Responders are on the Scene of a Stabbing

Hocking – Emergency squads were called to the scene of the Hunter Street Bar and Grill in Logan Ohio around 9:35 pm. According to early reports, the stabbing occurred in the area of 885 W Hunter St, Logan, OH 43138. It is unknown how the stabbing occurred, but first responders have taken the victim to Hocking Hospital to a medical helicopter that is landing at the hospital, to be transferred to Columbus Hospital.
LOGAN, OH
WTOV 9

Crash sees 4 injured in St. Clairsville

BELMONT COUNTY, OH — Four people have been transported to the hospital after a car crash early Saturday evening. The St. Clairsville Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol has confirmed that it was a one vehicle crash. The accident occurred on U.S. 40, also known as National Road,...
SAINT CLAIRSVILLE, OH
WTAP

OSHP: Fatal crash in Washington County

MARIETTA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTAP) - One person died after a two-car crash on State Route 7 in Washington County. The crash happened Friday around 12:30 p.m. in Marietta Township. According to a news release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 92-year-old Jean Pekach of Marietta was pulling out of a private drive when her car was hit by a car going north on State Route 7.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

Woman killed in Putnam County crash identified

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Authorities have identified a woman killed in a crash in Putnam County on Wednesday. According to Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton, 36-year-old Rachael Karson died in a single-vehicle crash that happened around 12:20 p.m. near the intersection of Charleston Road and McClane Pike in the Red House area of Putnam […]
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
meigsindypress.com

Leib Charged with Aggravated Murder

POMEROY, Ohio – Proceedings are continuing through the process of the case against a man for his alleged actions in the death of Dwayne Qualls. According to Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney James K. Stanley, on October 3, 2022, Wayne Leib, Jr. was charged in Meigs County Court with Aggravated Murder, an unclassified felony. According to the language of the specific charge, Leib is alleged to “have purposely, and with prior calculation and design, caused the death of another, Dwayne E. Qualls on September 30, 2022.”
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

Search underway for missing Kanawha County teen

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing teenager. According to the KCSO, Davonte Terry, 16, was last seen Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 on Russet Drive in Cross Lanes. Terry is described as standing 5’7″ and weighing 125 pounds with black hair and brown […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
sciotopost.com

Southern Ohio Task Force Arrests Three for Drug Trafficking

On October 12, 2022, Agents with the Southeast Major Crimes Task Force executed a search warrant at 4072 Center Street, New Marshfield after an investigation prompted by numerous complaints from area residents involving drug and criminal activity at the home. The residence was secured by the Athens County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team.
NEW MARSHFIELD, OH
WTRF

West Virginia’s serial killers, and how they were caught

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WBOY) — Serial murder is defined by the FBI as, “the unlawful killing of two or more victims by the same offender(s), in separate events.”. “Separate events” is a key phrase in the definition. A perpetrator must commit several murders over a period of time which makes each murder its own case. A double or triple homicide is not a serial killing.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WOWK 13 News

1 dead, 1 taken to hospital in Putnam County crash

UPDATE (4:22 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12): One lane is back open after a deadly crash in Putnam County. Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton says that Appalachian Power is working to replace a power pole that was damaged at the scene. Sheriff Eggleton also says that excessive speed appears to have contributed to the crash. […]
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV

