Music

Zach Bryan's "Something In The Orange" Is Officially Certified Platinum, And 'American Heartbreak' Is Certified Gold

By Casey Young
 3 days ago
Jackie Lee Young

This Zach Bryan guy is pretty damn good.

He just put out his major label debut studio album American Heartbreak earlier this year, which included the fan-favorite, and his current single at country radio, “Something In The Orange.”

And as of today, Zach announced that the American Heartbreak record had been certified Gold, and “Something In The Orange” was officially certified Platinum by the RIAA.

The Gold certification means American Heartbreak has moved over 500,000 units in total so far, and the Platinum certification means “Orange” has moved an impressive over 1,000,000 units in total.

Zach shared a post about it on Twitter, thanking his fans for their support in his music journey thus far, adding that making this music has been his life’s work and one of the most “rewarding things a man could ever do”:

“Thank you all from the bottom of my heart for making ‘American Heartbreak’ Gold and Something in the Orange Platinum.

Up to this point it’s my actual life’s work and to be in this life with all of you at the same time has been one of the most rewarding things a man could ever do.”

Zach has received a minor amount of radio play for “Orange,” mostly in secondary markets that aren’t affiliated with the big mainstream country stations, but hopefully that will change now that Warner Records has officially sent it to country radio as a single.

I mean, if we’ve said it once, we’ve said it a million times, but Zach’s on a rocketship to the moon and it ain’t slowin’ down anytime soon.

And while he clearly makes authentic music purely for himself and his dedicated fanbase that resonates very deeply with them for his honest tales on love, life and everything in between, it’s pretty cool that he’s accomplishing huge milestones like this along the way.

Here’s to many, many more Gold and Platinum records in the Oklahoma boys future.

“Something In The Orange”

State
Oklahoma State
