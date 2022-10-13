ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

whdh.com

Blue Line to be shut down for repairs

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Blue Line is getting ready for repairs and will be offering shuttles at night for passengers, the MBTA said. Shuttle buses will replace Blue Line service between Bowdoin and Orient Heights on weeknights starting Monday night Oct. 17. The Blue Line will be shut down for crews to complete work on the tracks, the MBTA said.
whdh.com

Salem mayor asks people to take Commuter Rail to city, no parking spots available

SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll is urging visitors to the spooky city to take the Commuter Rail on Oct. 15– all the city’s parking spots are full. “The City of Salem advises those planning to visit Salem today, October 15, to park on the MBTA Newburyport/Rockport commuter rail line and take the train to Salem: https://www.mbta.com/schedules/CR-Newburyport/timetable. There are no parking spaces available in Salem. All lots, garages, and spaces are now filled, including satellite parking lots. Many downtown roads are now closed to traffic. Do not drive to Salem,” she said in a statement.
commonwealthmagazine.org

Stop repairing Tobin Bridge, replace it with a tunnel

THE TOBIN BRIDGE, which opened in February 1950, is approaching its projected 70-year lifespan. Perhaps it is time to consider an alternative to the never-ending series of increasingly costly and traffic-disruptive bridge repair projects, including the recent three-year restoration and rehabilitation project costing nearly $42 million and its predecessor, completed at a cost of $95 million, also for structural repairs and repainting. That project was necessary to repair floor beam fissures and other structural deficiencies.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

MBTA Staff (Finally) Endorse Comprehensive Low-Income Fare Program

At Thursday’s Audit and Finance Subcommittee meeting for the MBTA board of directors, MBTA staff expressed support for adopting a systemwide low-income fare. “We think means-tested fares are actually a very effective strategy to improve affordability and increase access,” said MBTA Director of Fare Policy and Analytics Steven Povich.
whdh.com

Storrow Drive east closed due to truck rollover

BOSTON (WHDH) - The eastbound lanes of Storrow Drive are closed due to a truck rollover in Boston early Friday morning. Officials said the tractor-trailer struck the Boston University bridge on Storrow Drive east in Boston and rolled over at 2:30 a.m. Friday. Massachusetts State Police, Boston Fire and MassDOT responded to the scene. The Mass Highway Bridge Inspection team also responded.
whdh.com

Tractor-trailer rolls over in O’Neill Tunnel

BOSTON (WHDH) - A tractor-trailer rolled over on I-93 north in the O’Neill Tunnel causing a brief traffic diversion early Friday morning. Officials said Massachusetts State Police units, Boston Fire and MassDOT responded to the scene of the tractor-trailer that rolled over in the O’Neill Tunnel at 1:30 a.m. Friday and briefly closed the tunnel to divert traffic off of Exit 15B Frontage Road. Officials said the scene was cleared at approximately 4 a.m.
whdh.com

Storrow Drive east reopened after truck rollover

BOSTON (WHDH) - The eastbound lanes of Storrow Drive have reopened as of 11 a.m. Friday due to a rollover of a truck carrying boxed sprouts in Boston earlier in the morning. Officials said the tractor-trailer struck the Boston University Bridge on Storrow Drive east in Boston and rolled over at 2 a.m. Friday. Massachusetts State Police, Boston Fire and MassDOT responded to the scene. The Mass. Highway Bridge Inspection team also responded. According to State Police, the driver, a 67-year-old Mattapoisett man, was out of the cab and walking around, and had no notable injuries.
whdh.com

Boston issues warning about recent sewage discharge near North End

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Public Health Commission is issuing a warning about a recent combined sewer overflow in the city’s Upper Inner Harbor near the North Washington Street Bridge that connects the North End and Charlestown. The overflow began shortly after 1 a.m. on Oct. 14 and ended...
nbcboston.com

MBTA Looking to Fill 800 Jobs

In an effort to address a critical staffing shortage, the MBTA held a job fair at City Hall Plaza on Thursday, hoping to fill roughly 800 open positions. The move comes as The Federal Transit Administration orders the MBTA to correct ongoing understaffing and safety concerns. Recent understaffing has led...
whdh.com

495 reopened after Mansfield crash that killed 2

MANSFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Part of 495 in Mansfield was shut down in the southbound lanes near mile marker 29 after a serious crash there killed two people Saturday morning. The lanes were reopened as of 8 a.m. This is a developing story. Stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for...
whdh.com

Fight in front of Bova’s Bakery sends 1 to hospital

BOSTON (WHDH) - A large fight broke out outside of Bova’s Bakery in the North End, according to Boston Police. They said one person was transported to a hospital for injuries. No arrests have been made. This is a developing story. Stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for updates.
quincyquarry.com

Quincy Quarry identifies two Nigerian likely suspects in $3.5 million cyberheist of City of Quincy funds #mayorkoch #fbi #sec #masp

Quincy Quarry identifies two Nigerian likely suspects in $3.5 million cyberheist of City of Quincy funds. – News about Quincy Massachusetts from Quincy Quarry News. While neither the local tabloid nor the South Shore broadsheet have yet to report on the Massachusetts Public Employees Retirement Administration Commission’s review of just how badly things played out as regards the February 2021 $3.5 million Business Email Compromise (BEC) cyber scam, Quincy Quarry News is herein rolling out its second exposé of this financial Charlie Foxtrot.
whdh.com

Technical rescue underway at industrial park in Everett

EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - A technical rescue has been ongoing in Everett after first responders were called to an industrial park Thursday afternoon. Crews could be seen working at 431 2nd Street into the evening at the Scrap-It Inc scrap metal recycling center. Details on the person(s) involved in the...
WCVB

6 shot during after-hours party at warehouse in Worcester, police say

WORCESTER, Mass. — Worcester police say six people were shot overnight during a party at a warehouse in the Massachusetts city. Police said officers were dispatched shortly before 3:10 a.m. Saturday to a warehouse at 88 Webster St., where they found a male shooting victim suffering from serious injuries. Officers rendered medical aid to the man before an ambulance took him to an area hospital.
whdh.com

Newton North senior killed in Needham crash

NEEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A Newton North High School senior has been identified as the victim in a fatal Needham rollover crash, according to Needham Police. They tweeted that, at 4:25 p.m. Wednesday, Needham Police and Fire responded to a two-car rollover crash near Forest Street and Rolling Lane. Both drivers were transported to Beth Israel Needham. One driver was pronounced deceased at the hospital, 18-year-old Dylan Newman. There were no passengers in either car.
NEEDHAM, MA

