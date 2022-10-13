ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waunakee, WI

Izzi Stricker, daughter of Steve, adds to her family's collection of golf trophies with state tourney win

By By Tom Miller Special to APG
Daily Jefferson County Union
Daily Jefferson County Union
 3 days ago

MADISON—Last fall, Steve Stricker watched his U.S. golf team defeat the European squad 19-9 in a rousing romp at Whistling Straits near Sheboygan.

On Monday and Tuesday, Stricker, alongside his wife, Nicki, watched their daughter, Izzi, win the WIAA Division 1 girls golf championship by two strokes at University Ridge Golf Course.

Stricker, the Edgerton native who plays on the PGA Tour Champions, smiled when asked which one he was prouder off.

“My daughter’s, for sure,” he said. “It’s special for all of us. We had a lot of friends and family come out and support her the last couple of days.

“And then on top of it, have her play well.”

That she did. The Waunakee High junior shot rounds of 73-70 to finish with a 1-under-par total of 143. That edged runner-up Kylie Walker of Westosha Central by two strokes.

Her father won the 1984 WIAA Golf title as a junior at Edgerton High School.

Steve went on to become one of the top golfers in the world, along with one of the most respected, as the national response to his captaincy of U.S. Ryder Cup showed.

The “Stricker” name puts added pressure on Izzi to play well, and her father realizes that.

“She handles that really well,” Stricker said. “She thrives on that, and she works hard at it. It’s good to see it pay off for her.”

Everything seems to be going Stricker’s way again after an illness after the Ryder Cup victory put him on the edge of death. He curtailed his pro tournament play, but still had 10 top-10 finishes in 12 Tour Champions tournaments, including four titles (including last weekend) and three runner-up finishes.

On Tuesday, he said he was 100% healthy.

“I don’t know if I’m going to play any more Tour Champions events this fall,” he said. “I’m going to stay home and hunt a little bit.”

Stricker said he would have to hunt a bit to find his 1984 WIAA state championship trophy.

“Oh yeah, I have it somewhere,” he said. “I don’t know where it is.”

That won’t be the case with Izzi’s trophy. Dad and Mom will make sure that is in a prominent place.

“It was great that she could do it,” Stricker said.

Daily Jefferson County Union

