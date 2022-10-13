ND Lottery
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) _ These North Dakota lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
2 By 2
Red Balls: 7-09, White Balls: 14-18
(Red Balls: seven, nine; White Balls: fourteen, eighteen)
Estimated jackpot: $22,000
Lotto America
02-14-20-40-48, Star Ball: 2, ASB: 2
(two, fourteen, twenty, forty, forty-eight; Star Ball: two; ASB: two)
Estimated jackpot: $26,340,000
Lucky For Life
10-14-15-17-30, Lucky Ball: 2
(ten, fourteen, fifteen, seventeen, thirty; Lucky Ball: two)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 494,000,000
Powerball
14-30-41-42-59, Powerball: 6, Power Play: 5
(fourteen, thirty, forty-one, forty-two, fifty-nine; Powerball: six; Power Play: five)
Estimated jackpot: $454,000,000
