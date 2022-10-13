SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- It’s still going to be a little breezy as we head through the rest of our Friday. But instead of wind gusts in the 40 to 50 mph range, we’ll be dealing with 30 to 35 mph wind gusts this afternoon. It’s going to be even cooler, as well, with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s in the east. We may see a few upper 50s and low 60s in central South Dakota. There’s a very slight chance of a brief shower later today.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO