Hunters from across the country gather for pheasant opener
GREGORY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It’s opener weekend for pheasant hunting and hunters from across the country are here in South Dakota to experience it. This is largely due to the number of wild birds and open spaces the state has. In addition, many hunters travel for the experience.
South Dakota voter poll shows recreational marijuana projections too close to call
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Five hundred sixty-five registered South Dakota voters answered questions about their thoughts on recreational marijuana and their plans to vote on November 8th. The SDSU Poll findings, released in part by David Wiltse, Associate Professor of Political Science, reveal that the results on Initiated...
Band director named 2023 South Dakota Teacher of the Year
FORT PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Secretary of Education Tiffany Sanderson announced the 2023 South Dakota Teacher of the Year at a banquet at the Drifters Event Center. A statewide panel of educators selected a band director in the Deuel School District who teaches grades 5 through 12, Alyssa Cassels, as the 2023 South Dakota Teacher of the Year. She strives to instill a sense of personal responsibility in her students and uses community engagement to promote school pride in the band program. Cassels was among five regional finalists, according to a press release from the Department of Education.
Noem receives a ‘C’ in tax and spending Biennial Fiscal Report
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The CATO Institute’s Governor Report Card rates U.S. governors on their tax and spending records, and Gov. Kristi Noem received a “C.”. The CATO Institute is considered a libertarian think tank, “Our mission is to originate, disseminate, and advance solutions based...
DOE released 2021-2021 South Dakota public school report card
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Department of Education released the 2021-22 Report Card, showing South Dakota schools remained stable even through the hardships of the pandemic. The report analyzes schools’ performance on a variety of standard metrics to gauge their progress. “This year’s Report Card shows a...
Upcoming pheasant season looking promising for hunters
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- With pheasant season beginning on Saturday, hunters are flocking to the region and the biggest question is how the season will play out?. The weather as of late has been very dry with little to no rainfall along with a mix of warm and chilly temperatures, but pheasant hunters shouldn’t be too concerned about that.
Police: Multiple South Dakota schools targeted in round of ‘swatting calls’
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Multiple police departments across South Dakota received a round of “swatting calls” Thursday morning. A caller claimed an active shooter threatened local high schools as a hoax to draw a large police presence. Officers responded to the Mitchell Senior High School,...
Avera Medical Minute: Becoming a responsible patient
Another windy day
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We have multiple wind and fire alerts across our region lasting through the rest of today including Red Flag Warnings, High Wind Warnings, and Wind Advisories. Thursday is setting up to be another cool and windy day across the region. Wind gusts will...
Colder, Still a Little Breezy
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- It’s still going to be a little breezy as we head through the rest of our Friday. But instead of wind gusts in the 40 to 50 mph range, we’ll be dealing with 30 to 35 mph wind gusts this afternoon. It’s going to be even cooler, as well, with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s in the east. We may see a few upper 50s and low 60s in central South Dakota. There’s a very slight chance of a brief shower later today.
FOOTBALL FRIDAY TAILGATE TOUR-Mount Vernon!
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The final regular season game in 11B features a battle of unbeatens. 7-0 Winner, coached by Trent Olson, takes on 7-0 Mount Vernon/Plankinton, coached by brother Brent Olson, tonight and the Football Friday Tailgate Tour was there to preview the big game!. In...
Missing Tennessee teen found safe; Amber Alert canceled
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) -- Authorities in Tennessee have reported 16-year-old Aubrea Branham has been found safe Saturday morning after she was reported missing Friday. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Amber Alert for Branham on behalf of the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office late Friday night, according to WSMV....
