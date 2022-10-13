ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Winning numbers drawn in ‘2 By 2’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening’s drawing of the “2 By 2” game were:

Red Balls: 7-09, White Balls: 14-18

(Red Balls: seven, nine; White Balls: fourteen, eighteen)

Estimated jackpot: $22,000

¶ Top Prize $22,000.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

O'Connell, Mockobee, help power Purdue past Nebraska 43-37

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Purdue running back Devin Mockobee softened Nebraska’s defense with his powerful runs. Aidan O’Connell kept the Boilermakers chugging by cleaning up with closeout plays. Together, it was electric combination. O’Connell threw four touchdown passes and Mockobee ran for a career-high 178 yards and another score Saturday as Purdue overpowered Nebraska 43-37. “He (O’Connell) probably had five or six throws that I don’t think anyone could make — throws that were just off the charts,” Purdue coach Jeff Brohm said. “We thought we had a decent plan to get him (Mockobee) on the edge, get him in space and, of course, he runs hard. He doesn’t care who he plays, he runs hard.”
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
547K+
Post
559M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy