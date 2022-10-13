ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening’s drawing of the Oklahoma Lottery’s “Cash 5” game were:

04-09-30-32-33

(four, nine, thirty, thirty-two, thirty-three)

