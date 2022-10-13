ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Megabucks’ game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening’s drawing of the Oregon Lottery’s “Megabucks” game were:

03-14-24-30-38-41

(three, fourteen, twenty-four, thirty, thirty-eight, forty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $7,300,000

