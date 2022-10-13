Discover the best hotels in Bejaia, Bejaia Province including Hotel Brahmi, Hotel du Nord, Hotel Cristal, Hotel Royal, Hotel Chrea, Hotel Les Hamadites. A friend of mine who came from Canada and I had the chance to stay in this hotel over the weekend and have enjoyed our stay. The hotel was very clean, the rooms were very good and the price is reasonable as well. I recommend this hotel for someone who wants to stay in the center of Bejaia and discover the downtown.

TRAVEL ・ 2 DAYS AGO