Colorado State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

DENVER (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening’s drawing of the Colorado Lottery’s “Cash 5” game were:

05-09-11-17-21

(five, nine, eleven, seventeen, twenty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $20,000

¶ Drawings are held nightly except Sunday.

