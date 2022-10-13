ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Megabucks’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

MADISON, Wis. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening’s drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery’s “Megabucks” game were:

02-07-15-31-40-49

(two, seven, fifteen, thirty-one, forty, forty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $10,500,000

