OK Lottery
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) _ These Oklahoma lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Cash 5
04-09-30-32-33
(four, nine, thirty, thirty-two, thirty-three)
Lotto America
02-14-20-40-48, Star Ball: 2, ASB: 2
(two, fourteen, twenty, forty, forty-eight; Star Ball: two; ASB: two)
Estimated jackpot: $26,340,000
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 494,000,000
Pick 3
5-4-3
(five, four, three)
Powerball
14-30-41-42-59, Powerball: 6, Power Play: 5
(fourteen, thirty, forty-one, forty-two, fifty-nine; Powerball: six; Power Play: five)
Estimated jackpot: $454,000,000
