Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Trussville, AL Doctor Tries to Become a Teenager's 'Sugar Daddy' and Police Arrest him in a Human Trafficking StingZack LoveTrussville, AL
How Kroger is Delivering Groceries in Birmingham, AL without a Physical Store; Its Future is full of ‘Spoke Locations'Zack LoveBirmingham, AL
Innocent 15-Year-Old Hit by a Stray Bullet Gets to Leave Hospital after 108 Days at Children's of Alabama in BirminghamZack LoveBirmingham, AL
4 Great Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Landing Headquarters in Birmingham, AL Announces 110 Layoffs, but 'Remaining Committed to Growing Alabama'Zack LoveBirmingham, AL
Related
Clay-Chalkville defeats Oxford, secures region championship
By Britney Bailey For The Tribune CLAY– The Clay-Chalkville Cougars secured the 6A Region 6 regional championship with a 25-20 win over Oxford Friday night at home. Oxford saw the end zone late in the first quarter to take the first lead of the game. The Cougars answered immediately in the second quarter with a […]
Cathedral comeback stuns Center Grove
By Phillip B. Wilson GREENWOOD — Center Grove was one yard away from seizing a seemingly insurmountable 23-point lead in the fourth quarter against a visiting Cathedral squad overcome by mistakes in the middle quarters. Somehow, the visiting Irish got a goal-line stop on the rush. But what ...
ABC 33/40 News
Late field goal gives Tennessee first win over Alabama since 2006
Tennessee's Chase McGrath made a 40-yard field goal on the final play of the game Saturday to send Neyland Stadium into a frenzy as fans stormed the field following the No. 6 Volunteers' 52-49 win over No. 3 Alabama. The victory marked Tennessee's first win in the rivalry series since 2006.
ABC 33/40 News
No. 2 Leeds, No. 3 Moody set for latest chapter of one-sided rivalry
When you play football for Leeds High School you don’t like Moody, and when you play for Moody High School, you can’t stand Leeds. They say familiarity breeds contempt, and with these two schools separated by less than 10 miles, this rivalry isn’t just once a year, it’s every single day.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Battle of the Bridge comes down to fumbled extra point snap
By Loyd McIntosh Sports Editor MOODY — It came down to a fumbled snap on an extra point. The most high-anticipated high school football game in recent memory, the hottest ticket this side of Elton John’s farewell tour, a game creating more buzz than a nest of stirred-up murder hornets, and it came down to […]
ABC 33/40 News
The Weather Authority: Dry air returns
RADAR CHECK: The band of strong storms is pushing through far South Alabama early this morning; just before daybreak most of the rain is south of a line from Roanoke to Linden. Rain will end across the southern counties of the state by mid-morning elsewhere the sky will be mostly sunny day as dry air returns. The high this afternoon will be in the mid 70s for most places; the average high for Birmingham on October 13 is 77.
ABC 33/40 News
Resources available for community at ABC 33/40 Senior Expo
ABC 33/40 Senior Expo continues Saturday October 15 at 10:00 A.M. until 6:00 P.M. More than 30 different vendors will be present, including Vertical Estate Planning, Visiting Angels, Life Care for Seniors, Positive Maturity, and St. Martin's in the Pines just to name a few! You can also register for a chance to win tickets to the Auburn at Alabama football game in November.
ABC 33/40 News
Talladega City Schools announces new athletic event guidelines effective immediately
Talladega City Schools announced new guidelines for Talladega High School athletic events. The guidelines are effective immediately. Talladega High School has a home football game against Anniston High School Friday night. The new rules include:. All students 14 and younger must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. There should...
RELATED PEOPLE
wbrc.com
Major highway news for I-20/59 travelers in Tuscaloosa County
TUSCALOOSA CO., Ala. (WBRC) -We have important information for you if you often travel I-20/59 in Tuscaloosa County. ALDOT says it plans to close Covered Bridge Road that goes over the interstate starting from October 17 until Friday, November 18. The I-20/59 westbound center lane and right lanes be closed...
wrtv.com
Indianapolis man sentenced for having Glock switches, 3D-printed gun
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man has been sentenced after pleading guilty to having a Glock switch and 3D-printed firearm. A Glock switch is a simple and illegal device that allows a conventional semi-automatic pistol to function as a fully automatic machine gun. The devices are roughly the size of a bottle cap and can be 3D-printed in less than 20 minutes.
wbrc.com
Big-box stores closing in Alabaster
ALABASTER, Ala. (WBRC) - COVID-19′s impact on customer behavior has led to a shift in the retail industry. In-person interaction and digital engagement has changed causing many big-box stores to either close their doors or revamp their stores. Big-box stores like Bed Bath & Beyond or restaurants like O’Charley’s...
ABC 33/40 News
Police investigating homicide near nightclub in Smithfield
The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide after an incident near a nightclub in the Smithfield community early Saturday morning. Police said two officers were working in an off-duty capacity the nightclub when they were alerted of a person shot in the 200 block of 4th Avenue North. The off-duty officers alerted the 911 Communications Division and North Precinct officers responded to the scene, finding the victim lying unresponsive in an alleyway and suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man shot after attempted car robbery in Walker County
WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Walker County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting after an apparent car robbery Wednesday. According to WCSO, officers arrived on a call regarding a shooting on Highway 195 around the 4000 block. Upon arrival, officers noticed a man lying on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound. During the investigation, […]
Two charged in purchase of Oberheim murder weapon
PEORIA, Ill. (WCIA) — Two women have been indicted by a federal grand jury with charges related to the purchase of the gun that was used to kill Champaign Police Officer Chris Oberheim. Ashantae Corruthers, 28 of Indianapolis, and Regina Lewis, 27 of Normal, were charged on October 4 on charges of conspiracy to illegally […]
ABC 33/40 News
I-20/59 lanes, Covered Bridge Road in Tuscaloosa to close for repair after issue found
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBMA) — The Alabama Department of Transportation announced plans Friday to temporarily close Covered Bridge Road and two lanes on Interstate 20/59 in Tuscaloosa County after a bridge inspection revealed a structural issue. ALDOT said an inspection took place on September 28 after a large piece of...
ABC 33/40 News
Suspects in deadly west Birmingham shooting found in California with victim's car
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — Two men were charged in connection to the shooting death of Birmingham man 29-year-old Cedric Mahaffey earlier this year. The Birmingham Police Department said 20-year-old Joshua Jermaine Burns and 18-year-old Jayveon Khiry Fleming were both charged with capital murder. The shooting happened on August 20,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ABC 33/40 News
Trans teen who committed suicide 'boldly' stepped 'in front of a tractor-trailer,' professor says
ANAHEIM, Calif. (TND) — A professor of pediatrics at the University of Alabama-Birmingham (UAB) is facing fierce backlash for describing a transgender youth's suicide as "bold" at a national conference. The comments from Dr. Morissa Ladinsky came during the 2022 American Academy of Pediatrics national conference, and were highlighted...
ABC 33/40 News
Recovery efforts continuing in Shelby County after 2021 flooding
In October of 2021, heavy rainfall resulted in flooding throughout Jefferson and Shelby County. Pelham was one of the areas impacted by the historic flood waters. After the flooding, 20 neighborhoods in Pelham had to be cleaned up and more than 250 homes were assessed for damage. Although that flooding took place over a year ago, some people are still dealing with the damage.
ABC 33/40 News
Coroner asks for help finding man's family
The coroner is asking for help finding family of a man who recently died while being held at the William Donaldson Correctional Facility. 60-year-old Joseph Paul Mitchell died Sunday night. His cause of death is being determined, but the coroner says there is no evidence of foul play or trauma.
Have a look at progress on Jefferson County’s $1.1 billion Smucker’s plant
The largest capital investment by a company in the history of Jefferson County is making progress. Jefferson County shared a tweet to show how construction is proceeding on the new $1.1 billion Smucker’s plant in the McCalla area. Last November, Smucker’s announced plans for the facility that will make...
Comments / 0