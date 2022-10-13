ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Scoreboard Live

Cathedral comeback stuns Center Grove

By Phillip B. Wilson GREENWOOD — Center Grove was one yard away from seizing a seemingly insurmountable 23-point lead in the fourth quarter against a visiting Cathedral squad overcome by mistakes in the middle quarters. Somehow, the visiting Irish got a goal-line stop on the rush. But what ...
GREENWOOD, IN
ABC 33/40 News

Late field goal gives Tennessee first win over Alabama since 2006

Tennessee's Chase McGrath made a 40-yard field goal on the final play of the game Saturday to send Neyland Stadium into a frenzy as fans stormed the field following the No. 6 Volunteers' 52-49 win over No. 3 Alabama. The victory marked Tennessee's first win in the rivalry series since 2006.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
ABC 33/40 News

No. 2 Leeds, No. 3 Moody set for latest chapter of one-sided rivalry

When you play football for Leeds High School you don’t like Moody, and when you play for Moody High School, you can’t stand Leeds. They say familiarity breeds contempt, and with these two schools separated by less than 10 miles, this rivalry isn’t just once a year, it’s every single day.
MOODY, AL
ABC 33/40 News

The Weather Authority: Dry air returns

RADAR CHECK: The band of strong storms is pushing through far South Alabama early this morning; just before daybreak most of the rain is south of a line from Roanoke to Linden. Rain will end across the southern counties of the state by mid-morning elsewhere the sky will be mostly sunny day as dry air returns. The high this afternoon will be in the mid 70s for most places; the average high for Birmingham on October 13 is 77.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Resources available for community at ABC 33/40 Senior Expo

ABC 33/40 Senior Expo continues Saturday October 15 at 10:00 A.M. until 6:00 P.M. More than 30 different vendors will be present, including Vertical Estate Planning, Visiting Angels, Life Care for Seniors, Positive Maturity, and St. Martin's in the Pines just to name a few! You can also register for a chance to win tickets to the Auburn at Alabama football game in November.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Major highway news for I-20/59 travelers in Tuscaloosa County

TUSCALOOSA CO., Ala. (WBRC) -We have important information for you if you often travel I-20/59 in Tuscaloosa County. ALDOT says it plans to close Covered Bridge Road that goes over the interstate starting from October 17 until Friday, November 18. The I-20/59 westbound center lane and right lanes be closed...
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
wrtv.com

Indianapolis man sentenced for having Glock switches, 3D-printed gun

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man has been sentenced after pleading guilty to having a Glock switch and 3D-printed firearm. A Glock switch is a simple and illegal device that allows a conventional semi-automatic pistol to function as a fully automatic machine gun. The devices are roughly the size of a bottle cap and can be 3D-printed in less than 20 minutes.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wbrc.com

Big-box stores closing in Alabaster

ALABASTER, Ala. (WBRC) - COVID-19′s impact on customer behavior has led to a shift in the retail industry. In-person interaction and digital engagement has changed causing many big-box stores to either close their doors or revamp their stores. Big-box stores like Bed Bath & Beyond or restaurants like O’Charley’s...
ALABASTER, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Police investigating homicide near nightclub in Smithfield

The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide after an incident near a nightclub in the Smithfield community early Saturday morning. Police said two officers were working in an off-duty capacity the nightclub when they were alerted of a person shot in the 200 block of 4th Avenue North. The off-duty officers alerted the 911 Communications Division and North Precinct officers responded to the scene, finding the victim lying unresponsive in an alleyway and suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Man shot after attempted car robbery in Walker County

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Walker County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting after an apparent car robbery Wednesday. According to WCSO, officers arrived on a call regarding a shooting on Highway 195 around the 4000 block. Upon arrival, officers noticed a man lying on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound. During the investigation, […]
WALKER COUNTY, AL
WCIA

Two charged in purchase of Oberheim murder weapon

PEORIA, Ill. (WCIA) — Two women have been indicted by a federal grand jury with charges related to the purchase of the gun that was used to kill Champaign Police Officer Chris Oberheim. Ashantae Corruthers, 28 of Indianapolis, and Regina Lewis, 27 of Normal, were charged on October 4 on charges of conspiracy to illegally […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
ABC 33/40 News

Recovery efforts continuing in Shelby County after 2021 flooding

In October of 2021, heavy rainfall resulted in flooding throughout Jefferson and Shelby County. Pelham was one of the areas impacted by the historic flood waters. After the flooding, 20 neighborhoods in Pelham had to be cleaned up and more than 250 homes were assessed for damage. Although that flooding took place over a year ago, some people are still dealing with the damage.
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Coroner asks for help finding man's family

The coroner is asking for help finding family of a man who recently died while being held at the William Donaldson Correctional Facility. 60-year-old Joseph Paul Mitchell died Sunday night. His cause of death is being determined, but the coroner says there is no evidence of foul play or trauma.
HUNTSVILLE, AL

