Chicago, IL

WGN News

Woman stabbed by man; man shot by another woman on West Side

CHICAGO — A woman was stabbed by a man as she was trying to enter a residential building when another woman arrived on the scene and shot the man several times Friday evening in Humboldt Park. The 33-year-old woman was attempting to enter a residential building at the 700 block of North Spaulding Avenue around […]
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
CBS News

2 men wounded in East Chatham drive-by shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two men were shot while walking in the East Chatham neighborhood Saturday morning. The shooting happened in the 800 block of East 79th Street around 10:23 a.m. Police said Both victims were walking when a grey vehicle approached and an unknown Suspect from the car began firing...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Man Shot and Killed Inside North Lawndale Apartment

A man was fatally shot Saturday evening inside a North Lawndale apartment on the West Side. About 5:15 p.m. the 22-year-old man was inside the residence in the 1900 block of South Homan Avenue when someone entered the apartment and began shooting, Chicago police said. The man was shot in...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

13-Year-Old Boy Shot to Death in West Ridge

A 13-year-old boy was fatally shot in the city's West Ridge neighborhood Friday evening, according to police. Police said the boy was found at around 9:50 p.m. in the 7000 block of North Sacramento Avenue on a bench with a gunshot wound to the head. A nearby witness told police...
CHICAGO, IL
#Murder#Missing Person#Chicago Police#Freezer#Human Remains#Violent Crime
NBC Chicago

Tenant Facing Murder Charges of Chicago Landlord Was in the Process of Being Evicted, CPD Says

The woman accused of killing her Chicago landlord and then packing the human remains into a freezer is scheduled to appear in bond court at 12 p.m. Thursday. Sandra Kolalou, 36, is facing charges of first degree murder in the killing of her 69-year-old landlord, Frances Walker. Kolalou is also facing a felony charge of concealing a homicidal death, and a misdemeanor count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against a 24-year-old truck driver, court documents say.
CHICAGO, IL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox32chicago.com

Person dies after being found shot in head on bench on Chicago's North Side

CHICAGO - A 13-year-old boy died shortly after being shot in the head in West Rogers Park Friday night. Police say a witness heard a "loud pop" and then saw multiple people running away around 9:50 p.m. in the 7000 block of North Sacramento. The witness then found an individual on a bench with a gunshot wound to the head.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man shot after argument in Chicago's Auburn Gresham neighborhood

CHICAGO - A man was shot after an argument in Chicago's Auburn Gresham neighborhood on Saturday. Chicago police said that the shooting happened on South Laflin near West 78th Street around 5:30 p.m. The victim, 39, got into an argument with another male, who pulled out a gun and shot...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

East Chicago Teacher Who Had ‘Kill List' Faces Felony Charge

A fifth grade teacher at St. Stanislaus School in East Chicago, Indiana is facing one count of felony intimidation after being arrested Thursday, according to authorities. Police took 25-year-old Angelica Carrasquillo-Torres of Griffith, into custody — where she currently remains as the charges are reviewed by the Lake County Prosecutors Office— after it was discovered that she had made threatening comments toward students.
EAST CHICAGO, IN
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
