Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago is at its Breaking Point Because of the Arrival of 3,000 MigrantsTom HandyChicago, IL
Council Urges Mayor to Declare a State of EmergencyTom HandyChicago, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Would you pay extra money to bypass the traffic in Chicago?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Hairbanger's Ball at Konow's Corn Maze on 10/16Adrian HolmanHomer Glen, IL
Related
Chicago man sentenced to 40 years for hijacking pregnant woman’s car at gunpoint
WHEATON, Ill. - A Chicago man was sentenced to 40 years in prison for stealing a pregnant woman's car at gunpoint in 2019. The DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin says 22-year-old Daysean Washington-Davis was sentenced Friday. On Dec. 13, 2019, at 2:27 p.m., the Downers Grove Police Department...
Torso of Dismembered Woman Still Missing After Remains Found in West Ridge Freezer
Disturbing new details were revealed by prosecutors Thursday, describing the moments leading up to and after the killing and dismemberment of a Chicago woman in the city's West Ridge neighborhood. The remains of 69-year-old Frances Walker were found inside a freezer in a West Ridge residence earlier this week, though...
Woman stabbed by man; man shot by another woman on West Side
CHICAGO — A woman was stabbed by a man as she was trying to enter a residential building when another woman arrived on the scene and shot the man several times Friday evening in Humboldt Park. The 33-year-old woman was attempting to enter a residential building at the 700 block of North Spaulding Avenue around […]
Woman Found With Gunshot Wound to the Head in Loop Apartment
A woman was found with a gunshot wound to the head inside an apartment in the Loop Friday afternoon, according to Chicago police. The woman, 38, was discovered about 1 p.m. in the 200 block of West Van Buren Street, police said. She was taken to Stroger Hospital, where she...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS News
2 men wounded in East Chatham drive-by shooting
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two men were shot while walking in the East Chatham neighborhood Saturday morning. The shooting happened in the 800 block of East 79th Street around 10:23 a.m. Police said Both victims were walking when a grey vehicle approached and an unknown Suspect from the car began firing...
NBC Chicago
Man Shot and Killed Inside North Lawndale Apartment
A man was fatally shot Saturday evening inside a North Lawndale apartment on the West Side. About 5:15 p.m. the 22-year-old man was inside the residence in the 1900 block of South Homan Avenue when someone entered the apartment and began shooting, Chicago police said. The man was shot in...
13-Year-Old Boy Shot to Death in West Ridge
A 13-year-old boy was fatally shot in the city's West Ridge neighborhood Friday evening, according to police. Police said the boy was found at around 9:50 p.m. in the 7000 block of North Sacramento Avenue on a bench with a gunshot wound to the head. A nearby witness told police...
Disturbing Details Released After Woman Accused of Killing, Dismembering Landlord
Prosecutors revealed disturbing new details on what happened in the moments leading up to and after a woman allegedly killed and dismembered her Chicago landlord before putting the human remains in a freezer. Sandra Kolalou was ordered held without bond in court Thursday, with Judge Kelly Marie McCarthy saying she...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tenant Facing Murder Charges of Chicago Landlord Was in the Process of Being Evicted, CPD Says
The woman accused of killing her Chicago landlord and then packing the human remains into a freezer is scheduled to appear in bond court at 12 p.m. Thursday. Sandra Kolalou, 36, is facing charges of first degree murder in the killing of her 69-year-old landlord, Frances Walker. Kolalou is also facing a felony charge of concealing a homicidal death, and a misdemeanor count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against a 24-year-old truck driver, court documents say.
Tow Truck Driver Recounts Harrowing Interaction With Suspect in Killing, Dismemberment of West Ridge Landlord
A tow truck driver is recalling the harrowing moments of his drive and interaction with Sandra Kolalou, who has been charged in the murder and dismemberment of her landlord, 69-year-old Frances Walker. Walker's remains were found inside a freezer in a West Ridge residence earlier this week, though police later...
‘Tried to kill me’: Chicago woman describes encounter with woman accused of dismemberment
CHICAGO — A Chicago woman came out Friday to describe an encounter with the woman accused of killing and dismembering her boarding house owner earlier this week. The woman, who WGN News is not naming, alleges Sandra Kolalou sang to her before trying to kill her. “She started to sing, ‘I’m a doctor, I can […]
cwbchicago.com
Man gets 18 years for accidentally shooting youth activist to death in West Rogers Park
A 20-year-old Chicago man has been sentenced to 18 years in prison for accidentally shooting his friend, youth activist Caleb Reed, to death while firing at a car in West Rogers Park two years ago. Jurors found Genove Martin guilty of two counts of second-degree murder on September 9. Judge...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Landlord found dismembered in freezer was trying to evict suspect, police say
CHICAGO — Police have released new details as they investigate the murder of a woman who was found inside a freezer on her own property. Sandra Kolalou, 36, was charged with first-degree murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and concealing a homicidal death, WMAQ reported. Kolalou had been renting a room in the home where the body of her landlord was found.
fox32chicago.com
Person dies after being found shot in head on bench on Chicago's North Side
CHICAGO - A 13-year-old boy died shortly after being shot in the head in West Rogers Park Friday night. Police say a witness heard a "loud pop" and then saw multiple people running away around 9:50 p.m. in the 7000 block of North Sacramento. The witness then found an individual on a bench with a gunshot wound to the head.
60-Year-Old Man Critically Wounded After Being Shot on Red Line Train
A 60-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot multiple times on a CTA Red Line train on the South Side early Saturday morning, according to police. Officials said the man was on a Red Line train at approximately 6:10 a.m. when an argument began between him and an unknown man.
NBC Chicago
Faith Leaders Weigh Solutions to Gun Violence as Chicago Reels From Latest Teen Shooting Death
As Chicago police continue to investigate the murder of a teenage boy who was shot and killed while sitting on a North Side park bench, members of the city's faith community convened Saturday, calling for an end to gun violence and specifically crimes against children. In the recent incident, a...
Chicago Woman Charged with Dismembering Her Landlord
A Chicago woman, 36, has been charged Wednesday with first-degree murder in the brutal slaying of her landlord whose remains were found stuffed in a freezer. Her death came shortly after notifying the suspect that she was being evicted, Chicago Police has confirmed.
Mother Says Worker Injured Toddler Son at Downers Grove Daycare
A worker accused of injuring a toddler at a Downers Grove daycare was fired and the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services is investigating after the boy's mother captured some of what happened on her cell phone. During nap time last Friday, DeMecia Rhodes said she decided to check...
fox32chicago.com
Man shot after argument in Chicago's Auburn Gresham neighborhood
CHICAGO - A man was shot after an argument in Chicago's Auburn Gresham neighborhood on Saturday. Chicago police said that the shooting happened on South Laflin near West 78th Street around 5:30 p.m. The victim, 39, got into an argument with another male, who pulled out a gun and shot...
East Chicago Teacher Who Had ‘Kill List' Faces Felony Charge
A fifth grade teacher at St. Stanislaus School in East Chicago, Indiana is facing one count of felony intimidation after being arrested Thursday, according to authorities. Police took 25-year-old Angelica Carrasquillo-Torres of Griffith, into custody — where she currently remains as the charges are reviewed by the Lake County Prosecutors Office— after it was discovered that she had made threatening comments toward students.
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
97K+
Followers
76K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0