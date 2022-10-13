ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lompoc, CA

Comments / 0

Related
syvnews.com

Central Coast AirFest wows thousands Saturday, back for more Sunday

Thousands of people gathered at the Santa Maria Airport Saturday to celebrate aviation during the Central Coast AirFest with vintage warbirds, high-octane air performances and displays under mostly cloudy skies. A second day of performances is scheduled Sunday along with an Octoberfest-themed beer garden, food trucks, and plenty of activities...
SANTA MARIA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Entertainment
City
Lompoc, CA
City
Cypress, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kelly Klein
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Two-bedroom home sells in Santa Barbara for $3.5 million

A 2,686-square-foot house built in 1910 has changed hands. The spacious historic property located in the 600 block of Micheltorena Street in Santa Barbara was sold on Aug. 16, 2022 for $3,500,000, or $1,303 per square foot. The property features two bedrooms and three bathrooms. The unit sits on a 0.3-acre lot.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Exhibition Info#Havingfun#Art Gallery#Media Art#Photography#The Cypress Gallery
High School Football PRO

Santa Maria, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The San Luis Obispo High School football team will have a game with Santa Maria High School on October 14, 2022, 19:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
Daily Nexus

Three hours with Isla Vista’s native son: Jack Johnson at the Santa Barbara Bowl

The warm, laid-back atmosphere of UC Santa Barbara was captured last week by university alumnus and singer-songwriter Jack Johnson at his second night performance at the Santa Barbara Bowl. Johnson and the Meet the Moonlight Tour, accompanied by Ron Artis II and Thunderstorm Artis, landed in Santa Barbara on Oct. 4 and 5. Fans across Southern California flocked to the Santa Barbara Bowl to get a taste of the soft-rock and acoustic goodness. Every seat was filled, and the pit was packed with college students, married couples, first dates, best friends and families. Environmental awareness T-shirts and surf-branded clothing speckled the crowd. Kids with noise-softening headphones sat on fathers’ shoulders, and family friends sang with arms around each other. A man and his guitar, strumming to UCSB-rooted lyrics, were on stage. No one was pushing, no one was shoving — just swaying to the music.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
syvnews.com

Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara accepting applications now through Jan. 15

The Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara will begin accepting scholarship applications for the 2023-24 academic year on Saturday. Eligibility requirements and application instructions are available online at www.sbscholarship.org. The Scholarship Foundation reviewed 2,749 applications during its recently concluded scholarship awards cycle. In May, the organization awarded more than $7.7 million...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
sitelinesb.com

First Look at the Menu and Interiors of Augie’s

“Part of the vision was to invest in State Street,” explains Augie’s general manager David Peszek about why tequila maker Augie Johnson chose the corner of State and Ortega for an upscale Mexican restaurant. Augie’s, which has soft-opened for happy hour (4-5:30 p.m.) and dinner, is aiming much higher than the usual rice-and-beans fare. The menu, which you can see below, is “authentic high-end Mexican cuisine with fresh, local ingredients,” says Peszek.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
sitelinesb.com

Rising Like a Mirage in the Santa Ynez Valley

Noteworthy new listings…. The riad style of newly built 4300 Roblar Avenue ($8.6 million) is refreshing, with crisp white lines that contrast dramatically with the arid terrain. Inside, however, only fireplaces got the Moroccan treatment, and the kitchen and baths come off a bit generic upscale. (I suppose there isn’t a lot of demand for kitchens and baths inspired by developing nations.) The property stretches out on its 20 acres, with a 25-yard pool and a 1,200-square-foot, two-bedroom second residence/guest house. Housewarming gift ideas for the new owner: caftans, throw pillows, a hookah.
SANTA YNEZ, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Dogs, Cats, Guinea Pigs All Need a Home

To prep for some rooftop construction that needs to get underway while the weather is good, the Santa Barbara County animal shelters are temporarily waiving adoption and reclaiming fees for all the creatures in the shelters in Santa Maria, Santa Barbara, and Lompoc. “We have old dogs, young dogs, big...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy