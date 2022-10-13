Read full article on original website
syvnews.com
Photos: Central Coast AirFest hosts thousands in Santa Maria Saturday, another show on tap Sunday
Thousands of people gathered at the Santa Maria Airport Saturday to celebrate aviation during the Central Coast AirFest with vintage warbirds, high-octane air performances and displays under mostly cloudy skies. A second day of performances is scheduled Sunday along with an Octoberfest-themed beer garden, food trucks, and plenty of activities...
Haunted Hills in Santa Maria gives attendees a spook-tacular time
The Haunted Hills drive-thru experience in Santa Maria is giving attendees 'pumpkin to talk about' with its howling driving tour and new walk-through path. The post Haunted Hills in Santa Maria gives attendees a spook-tacular time appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
The Patch at Los Flores Ranch Park returns for fifth season
The Patch at Los Flores Ranch Park returns for a fifth season with hundreds of pumpkins and various seasonal activities for the whole family to enjoy.
syvnews.com
Central Coast AirFest wows thousands Saturday, back for more Sunday
Thousands of people gathered at the Santa Maria Airport Saturday to celebrate aviation during the Central Coast AirFest with vintage warbirds, high-octane air performances and displays under mostly cloudy skies. A second day of performances is scheduled Sunday along with an Octoberfest-themed beer garden, food trucks, and plenty of activities...
Pismo Beach Clam Festival returns
The 76th Annual Pismo Beach Clam Festival returns this year and will run from Friday, October 14 to Sunday, October 16.
syvnews.com
Roses & Raspberries: Brewery, a judge, a comeback and Central Coast AirFest get bouquets
Here’s a celebratory bouquet of blooming humulus lupulus to Buellton’s Figueroa Mountain Brewing, which earned two more medals at the Great American Beerfest in Denver, Colorado last weekend. More than 2,000 breweries entered nearly 10,000 beers in the contest this year. For a dozen years straight, Fig Mountain...
SLO County company wins brewery of the year at Great American Beer Festival
“It’s more than a dream come true,” brewery co-founder Jacque Fields said. “It’s a fairytale.”
syvnews.com
Photos: Crumbl Cookies holds grand opening in Santa Maria
Crumbl Cookies is the newest franchise to open up shop in the Enos Ranch West business center. The national cookie bakery chain opened Friday in the center located on Betteravia Road in Santa Maria.
Lompoc officials invite students to design the city’s 135th birthday logo
The city of Lompoc is asking Lompoc Valley high school students to submit their design ideas for the city's 135 birthday celebration logo. The post Lompoc officials invite students to design the city’s 135th birthday logo appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Popular business Crumble Cookies opens in Santa Maria
Crumble cookies opened its first location on the Central Coast in the Enos Ranch Shopping Center on Betteravia Road on Friday morning with a line of cookie fanatics waiting outside for the doors to open. The post Popular business Crumble Cookies opens in Santa Maria appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Two-bedroom home sells in Santa Barbara for $3.5 million
A 2,686-square-foot house built in 1910 has changed hands. The spacious historic property located in the 600 block of Micheltorena Street in Santa Barbara was sold on Aug. 16, 2022 for $3,500,000, or $1,303 per square foot. The property features two bedrooms and three bathrooms. The unit sits on a 0.3-acre lot.
pacbiztimes.com
Jeannine’s owner recounts 35 years of breakdowns and breakthroughs
After Alison Hardey graduated from Stanford University in the 1980s, and decided her dream of becoming a professional tennis player was going to remain a dream, she moved back home to Santa Barbara and went to work for her father’s real estate firm. She felt a bit unmoored, she...
syvnews.com
Celebrating the Santa Ynez Valley's 'let’s get it done' spirit | Judith Dale
Three notable events are slated to take place this week, exemplifying the spirit of the Santa Ynez Valley — talent, camaraderie, generosity, and a “let’s get it done” attitude. SYV Cottage Hospital inaugural Harvest Gala. On Saturday, Oct. 15, the SYV Cottage Hospital with celebrate 60...
Santa Maria, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Pet of the week "J. C. Penny" is looking for a forever home
Former stray turned cuddle bug J. C. Penny is available at the Woods Humane Society shelter in San Luis Obispo.
Daily Nexus
Three hours with Isla Vista’s native son: Jack Johnson at the Santa Barbara Bowl
The warm, laid-back atmosphere of UC Santa Barbara was captured last week by university alumnus and singer-songwriter Jack Johnson at his second night performance at the Santa Barbara Bowl. Johnson and the Meet the Moonlight Tour, accompanied by Ron Artis II and Thunderstorm Artis, landed in Santa Barbara on Oct. 4 and 5. Fans across Southern California flocked to the Santa Barbara Bowl to get a taste of the soft-rock and acoustic goodness. Every seat was filled, and the pit was packed with college students, married couples, first dates, best friends and families. Environmental awareness T-shirts and surf-branded clothing speckled the crowd. Kids with noise-softening headphones sat on fathers’ shoulders, and family friends sang with arms around each other. A man and his guitar, strumming to UCSB-rooted lyrics, were on stage. No one was pushing, no one was shoving — just swaying to the music.
syvnews.com
Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara accepting applications now through Jan. 15
The Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara will begin accepting scholarship applications for the 2023-24 academic year on Saturday. Eligibility requirements and application instructions are available online at www.sbscholarship.org. The Scholarship Foundation reviewed 2,749 applications during its recently concluded scholarship awards cycle. In May, the organization awarded more than $7.7 million...
sitelinesb.com
First Look at the Menu and Interiors of Augie’s
“Part of the vision was to invest in State Street,” explains Augie’s general manager David Peszek about why tequila maker Augie Johnson chose the corner of State and Ortega for an upscale Mexican restaurant. Augie’s, which has soft-opened for happy hour (4-5:30 p.m.) and dinner, is aiming much higher than the usual rice-and-beans fare. The menu, which you can see below, is “authentic high-end Mexican cuisine with fresh, local ingredients,” says Peszek.
sitelinesb.com
Rising Like a Mirage in the Santa Ynez Valley
Noteworthy new listings…. The riad style of newly built 4300 Roblar Avenue ($8.6 million) is refreshing, with crisp white lines that contrast dramatically with the arid terrain. Inside, however, only fireplaces got the Moroccan treatment, and the kitchen and baths come off a bit generic upscale. (I suppose there isn’t a lot of demand for kitchens and baths inspired by developing nations.) The property stretches out on its 20 acres, with a 25-yard pool and a 1,200-square-foot, two-bedroom second residence/guest house. Housewarming gift ideas for the new owner: caftans, throw pillows, a hookah.
Santa Barbara Independent
Dogs, Cats, Guinea Pigs All Need a Home
To prep for some rooftop construction that needs to get underway while the weather is good, the Santa Barbara County animal shelters are temporarily waiving adoption and reclaiming fees for all the creatures in the shelters in Santa Maria, Santa Barbara, and Lompoc. “We have old dogs, young dogs, big...
