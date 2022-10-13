ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

DENVER (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening’s drawing of the Colorado Lottery’s “Pick 3 Evening” game were:

1-2-1

(one, two, one)

