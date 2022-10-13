Read full article on original website
Related
Resolution addressing unhoused families in La Crosse County passes
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — The plan to shelter unhoused people in La Crosse County is coming together. The La Crosse County Board Executive Committee met Wednesday morning to pass a resolution that addresses how to find shelter for the unhoused families in our area. Committee members agreed to use funding from a resolution first set in 2018 called ‘Homeless Prevention...
City of La Crosse begins ‘Landlord Mitigation Program’ to help get homeless into housing
If a landlord agrees to house someone who is homeless, the city will make up to $5,000 available to that landlord if the renter damages the unit or stops paying rent.
wizmnews.com
La Crosse council says no to credit union purchase, after consenting to zoning change for housing
After spending a few weeks discussing a possible purchase of the office building on Monitor Street for housing purposes, the La Crosse city council has voted not to buy it. The vote on Thursday night was a close 7-to-6. Council members basically reversed the actions they took in committee last...
Group files federal lawsuit against City of La Crosse over conversion therapy ban for minors
The lawsuit -- filed Thursday morning by the conservative law firm Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty (WILL) on behalf of Joy Buchman, owner of Kinsman Redeemer Counseling Center, LLC -- argues that the ban passed by La Crosse's Common Council last month violates the First Amendment and seeks to bar its enforcement.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Marsh trail in La Crosse closing for a week due to bridge repairs
The Grand Crossing Trail in the marsh will close for a week starting Monday for repairs to the bridge located in the center of the trail.
YMCA receives 6-acre land gift for future location in Holmen
HOLMEN, Wis. (WKBT) — A 6-acre plot of land has been donated to the La Crosse Area Family YMCA for future expansion into Holmen. In a press release Tuesday, the YMCA announced that Thorud Development LLC had gifted them the land located on the north end of Holmen in the McGilvray Park subdivision.
wizmnews.com
HorseSense Fall Harvest Festival fundraiser returns this weekend to Coon Valley
HorseSense has its 5th annual Fall Harvest Festival this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the farm in Coon Valley (map). This family-friendly event will gather supporters for an afternoon of fall-themed festivities to raise funds for HorseSense’s therapeutic horseback riding program. HorseSense executive director, Samantha Hall,...
wizmnews.com
Viterbo president Trietley is inaugurated after a year on the job
Viterbo University of La Crosse officially welcomes a new president, even though that leader has headed the college for over a year now. Rick Trietley was inaugurated as Viterbo’s 10th president on Friday at the campus Fine Arts Center. “I am in awe as I stand before you in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wizmnews.com
Racist language in text thread shared to social media, leads to resignation of co-owner of La Crosse’s Popcorn Tavern
After a thread of racist and anti-Semitic texts between the manager of the Popcorn Tavern in La Crosse and staff, the bar’s social media page posted that Dan Parisey has resigned. The texts were posted from a former manager of the tavern from April of this year. In the...
Department of Revenue filed tax warrant against State Rep. Jill Billings
According to online court records, the assembly representative owes the state more than $10,000 in unpaid income taxes, interest, and penalties.
Onalaska teen accused of strangulation, stabbing ruled competent
The Onalaska teen accused of attempted homicide was ruled competent, according to online records.
WEAU-TV 13
Fire damages Alma Hotel Tuesday afternoon
ALMA, Wis. (WEAU) - A fire damaged the Alma Hotel on Tuesday. According to the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Department, the fire was reported to first responders at 1:20 p.m. In a release, the Sheriff’s Department said that the first call to come in reported black smoke coming out of the hotel, which is located on North Main Street in Alma. Emergency crews found the fire in the wall of the kitchen behind the stove and extinguish it. The fire was contained to the first floor of the hotel.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wizmnews.com
The Muse brings “Purrrlesque” to Cavalier Theater
Despite the name, the Muse theater’s Love Kittens Purrrlesque show doesn’t actually have any cats. Instead the “kittens” are a group of local women bringing vintage burlesque to La Crosse. The troupe had their debut performance last month, while another is coming up Saturday, and this...
wizmnews.com
UW-La Crosse Chancellor Gow, College Democratic president comment on hate speech written by College Republicans, shared to social media
A day after the chair of UW-La Crosse College Republicans resigned over racist, anti-Semitic messages written in chalk on campus and shared — then deleted — on social media, both the chancellor and the UW-L Democratic president have come out with statements. Grace Florence, the UW-L College Democratic...
Former Lewiston Woman Sentenced For Deadly Xmas Eve Hit and Run
Caledonia, MN (KROC-AM News) - A former Lewiston woman has been sentenced to 50 days in jail and five years probation for a deadly hit-and-run that occurred on Christmas Eve in 2019. Court records indicate 38-year-old Brittany Robb, who now lives in Houston, will serve her jail sentence over the...
wizmnews.com
Comedian Charlie Berens on La Crosse: “Prolly one of the most unique shows I’ve ever done”
Charlie Berens said his first show in La Crosse was one to remember. “Prolly one of the most unique shows I’ve ever done,” Berens said. Crowd members bringing him drinks, Berens selling off those drinks, the mayor giving him the key to the city and it all culminated in the comedian having nowhere to put crowd-funded cheese curds.
wizmnews.com
Making debates more like game shows, with Central teacher Havlicek
Long-time Central High School Spanish teacher John Havlicek in the WIZM studio on Thursday. La Crosse Talk PM airs weekdays at 5:07 p.m. Listen on the WIZM app, online here, or on 92.3 FM / 1410 AM / 106.7 FM (north of Onalaska). Find all the podcasts here or subscribe to La Crosse Talk PM wherever you get your podcasts.
winonaradio.com
Two-Vehicle Crash in Trempealeau County Causes Severe Injuries
(KWNO)- On Oct. 8th at approximately 10:00 a.m. Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a two-vehicle, head-on collision on Crystal Valley Road in the Town of Gale. According to Trempealeau County Sheriff’s, vehicle one was traveling west on Crystal Valley Road and Vehicle two was traveling East....
Chair of UWL College Republicans resigns over anti-Semitic sidewalk chalkings
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – The Chair of UW-La Crosse’s College Republicans is resigning over anti-Semitic chalkings on campus. A tweet from the College Democrats on Wednesday shows four statements chalked on sidewalks. One of the statements reads “Kanye Is Right Def-con III.” The statement refers to a tweet that got rapper Kanye West’s Twitter account locked. West’s tweet says...
drydenwire.com
Rice Lake Man Arrested After Police Discover Marijuana, Open Intoxicants In Vehicle
JACKSON COUNTY -- Rashun L. Mitchell, 33 years of age, from Rice Lake, WI has been arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol Eau Claire Post for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 1st offense, with one child in the vehicle under the age of 16, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol (WSP).
Comments / 2