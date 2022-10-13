ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse County, WI

News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Resolution addressing unhoused families in La Crosse County passes

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — The plan to shelter unhoused people in La Crosse County is coming together. The La Crosse County Board Executive Committee met Wednesday morning to pass a resolution that addresses how to find shelter for the unhoused families in our area. Committee members agreed to use funding from a resolution first set in 2018 called ‘Homeless Prevention...
LA CROSSE COUNTY, WI
wizmnews.com

Viterbo president Trietley is inaugurated after a year on the job

Viterbo University of La Crosse officially welcomes a new president, even though that leader has headed the college for over a year now. Rick Trietley was inaugurated as Viterbo’s 10th president on Friday at the campus Fine Arts Center. “I am in awe as I stand before you in...
LA CROSSE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Fire damages Alma Hotel Tuesday afternoon

ALMA, Wis. (WEAU) - A fire damaged the Alma Hotel on Tuesday. According to the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Department, the fire was reported to first responders at 1:20 p.m. In a release, the Sheriff’s Department said that the first call to come in reported black smoke coming out of the hotel, which is located on North Main Street in Alma. Emergency crews found the fire in the wall of the kitchen behind the stove and extinguish it. The fire was contained to the first floor of the hotel.
ALMA, WI
wizmnews.com

The Muse brings “Purrrlesque” to Cavalier Theater

Despite the name, the Muse theater’s Love Kittens Purrrlesque show doesn’t actually have any cats. Instead the “kittens” are a group of local women bringing vintage burlesque to La Crosse. The troupe had their debut performance last month, while another is coming up Saturday, and this...
LA CROSSE, WI
wizmnews.com

Making debates more like game shows, with Central teacher Havlicek

Long-time Central High School Spanish teacher John Havlicek in the WIZM studio on Thursday. La Crosse Talk PM airs weekdays at 5:07 p.m. Listen on the WIZM app, online here, or on 92.3 FM / 1410 AM / 106.7 FM (north of Onalaska). Find all the podcasts here or subscribe to La Crosse Talk PM wherever you get your podcasts.
LA CROSSE, WI
winonaradio.com

Two-Vehicle Crash in Trempealeau County Causes Severe Injuries

(KWNO)- On Oct. 8th at approximately 10:00 a.m. Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a two-vehicle, head-on collision on Crystal Valley Road in the Town of Gale. According to Trempealeau County Sheriff’s, vehicle one was traveling west on Crystal Valley Road and Vehicle two was traveling East....
TREMPEALEAU COUNTY, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Chair of UWL College Republicans resigns over anti-Semitic sidewalk chalkings

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – The Chair of UW-La Crosse’s College Republicans is resigning over anti-Semitic chalkings on campus. A tweet from the College Democrats on Wednesday shows four statements chalked on sidewalks. One of the statements reads “Kanye Is Right Def-con III.” The statement refers to a tweet that got rapper Kanye West’s Twitter account locked. West’s tweet says...
LA CROSSE, WI

