Sioux Falls, SD

KELOLAND TV

Wholestone Farms says construction is done

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Construction has finished on the butcher shop built by Wholestone Farms near Interstate 229 and Benson Road, according to Luke Minion. Minion is the CEO of Pipestone Holdings and Chairman of the board for Wholestone Farms. He told KELOLAND News Friday he believes the butcher shop has all the proper permits in place and there’s been no judge order or court ruling telling Wholestone Farms to stop moving forward with opening the “custom slaughterhouse.”
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kiwaradio.com

Northwest Iowa Is Apparently Where The Buffalo Roam

Sheldon, Iowa — Northwest Iowa isn’t normally one of the places you think of when you hear the part in the old song “Home on the Range” that talks about “where the buffalo roam,” but the buffalo did roam here this week. A pair...
SHELDON, IA
Sioux Falls, SD
Sioux Falls, SD
Sioux Falls, SD
kingsburyjournal.com

'Lucky Larry'

Larry Eide, Sioux Falls, S.D., holds the arrow he shot to take down this huge elk on a recent hunting trip to Oregon. Some family members got in on the photo, too. Wouldn't you, if you could? …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Slumping Coyotes fall at Illinois State

NORMAL, IL (Dakota News Now) - Illinois State tight end Tanner Taula caught a 2-yard touchdown pass near the end of the third quarter to give the Redbirds the lead and that score held in a 12-10 victory against South Dakota Saturday at Hancock Stadium. The Coyotes (1-5, 0-3 MVFC)...
NORMAL, IL
dakotanewsnow.com

Someone You Should Know: Running a commercial garden for 45 years

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Jan Sanderson spends a lot of time driving around, seeing how things are growing. “Everyday is new and different. You go out and look at the garden and say ‘I swear this couldn’t have happened overnight.’” said Jan. He...
BROOKINGS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Stampede play home opener on Saturday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After a 3-1 start to the season on the road, the Stampede host Fargo in their home opener on Saturday. Stampede President Jim Olander, joined Dakota News Now on Thursday morning, to talk about all the events going on around the game.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

FOOTBALL FRIDAY-Week 8 (10-14-22)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As the playoffs draw near our ninth installment of Football Friday may have been the season’s best yet with primetime matchups, unbelievable plays and a wild finish in Elkton!. Click on the video viewer for all the results, action and FUN from...
BROOKINGS, SD
siouxlandnews.com

Authorities in South Dakota warn parents of new TikTok challenge

YANKTON, S.D. — Police in Sioux Falls say a report of an active shooter at Lincoln High School Thursday, Oct. 13th was a hoax, possibly a challenge from the social media site "TikTok." Authorities in Yankton are also sending a message to their school community in response, calling the...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
B102.7

Former Sioux Falls Mayor and DJ Hits Bear With Motorcycle

Former Sioux Falls mayor and radio host Rick Knobe is enjoying retirement and enjoying life. He certainly did not expect a chance encounter with a black bear while driving his motorcycle through Idaho. Knobe told Beth Warden of Dakota News Now that he barely had time to say "Oh... shoot!"...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
KELOLAND TV

Vendors preparing for KELOLAND Art and Craft Show

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND Living will be hosting its third annual arts and crafts show this weekend. 46 vendors from South Dakota and beyond are here at the Ramkota Exhibit Hall setting up their goods for the weekend event. Jason Pfitzer is one of the many vendors...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
sdpb.org

Multiple hoax 'active shooter' calls made to South Dakota schools

Police are looking into multiple hoax threats called into schools across South Dakota Thursday. This comes the same day the shooter of a Parkland, Florida school received a life sentence. Brookings PD has confirmed that in addition to a threat called at Brookings High School, schools in Sioux Falls, Rapid...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

13th Annual Paint the Plows event offers family-friendly activities

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 13th Annual Paint the Plows event will offer a variety of family-friendly interactive events on Saturday, Oct. 15, including the chance to win a ride to school on a snowplow. The 13th Annual Paint the Plows event will display 17 snowplows painted...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Inside look at Amazon's Sioux Falls fulfillment center

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Amazon’s fulfillment center on the north side of Sioux Falls has been shipping and receiving packages for a little over a week. One of the first things you notice when you are inside the building is the amount of technology and machinery, it’s not just a warehouse.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Nursing home in Salem permanently closed

SALEM, S.D (KELO) — The town of Salem is still reeling from the effects of the derecho that struck back in May. A nursing home that was severely damaged has announced it is permanently closing its doors as a result. It has been 5 months since Salem’s nursing home...
SALEM, SD

