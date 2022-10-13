Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
Pheasant hunters get a taste of South Dakota hospitality at the airport
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Hundreds of out-of-state hunters landed at the Sioux Falls Airport Friday and were showered with some free gifts. “Very popular, we are handing out beer samples,” Lindsay Perout of Severance Brewery said. If you’re here to shoot pheasants, might as well shoot a...
KELOLAND TV
Wholestone Farms says construction is done
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Construction has finished on the butcher shop built by Wholestone Farms near Interstate 229 and Benson Road, according to Luke Minion. Minion is the CEO of Pipestone Holdings and Chairman of the board for Wholestone Farms. He told KELOLAND News Friday he believes the butcher shop has all the proper permits in place and there’s been no judge order or court ruling telling Wholestone Farms to stop moving forward with opening the “custom slaughterhouse.”
Sioux Falls Marshal Badge Discovered in Remote Alaskan Town
What was this badge doing in the middle of nowhere in the Alaskan frontier and how did it make its way back to Sioux Falls? It's quite a peculiar story. The badge was discovered in the middle of nowhere, at a local antique shop in Chicken, Alaska. At first glance,...
kiwaradio.com
Northwest Iowa Is Apparently Where The Buffalo Roam
Sheldon, Iowa — Northwest Iowa isn’t normally one of the places you think of when you hear the part in the old song “Home on the Range” that talks about “where the buffalo roam,” but the buffalo did roam here this week. A pair...
kingsburyjournal.com
‘Lucky Larry’
Larry Eide, Sioux Falls, S.D., holds the arrow he shot to take down this huge elk on a recent hunting trip to Oregon. Some family members got in on the photo, too. Wouldn't you, if you could? …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have...
Was Another Mountain Lion Spotted in This South Dakota Town?
There have been recent reports of mountain lion sightings around Sioux Falls. Some of the Vermillion police officers even witnessed a giant mountain lion crossing the street while on patrol. Now, another big cat may have been spotted in another South Dakota town. In a town just about a half...
dakotanewsnow.com
Slumping Coyotes fall at Illinois State
NORMAL, IL (Dakota News Now) - Illinois State tight end Tanner Taula caught a 2-yard touchdown pass near the end of the third quarter to give the Redbirds the lead and that score held in a 12-10 victory against South Dakota Saturday at Hancock Stadium. The Coyotes (1-5, 0-3 MVFC)...
dakotanewsnow.com
Someone You Should Know: Running a commercial garden for 45 years
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Jan Sanderson spends a lot of time driving around, seeing how things are growing. “Everyday is new and different. You go out and look at the garden and say ‘I swear this couldn’t have happened overnight.’” said Jan. He...
dakotanewsnow.com
Stampede play home opener on Saturday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After a 3-1 start to the season on the road, the Stampede host Fargo in their home opener on Saturday. Stampede President Jim Olander, joined Dakota News Now on Thursday morning, to talk about all the events going on around the game.
dakotanewsnow.com
FOOTBALL FRIDAY-Week 8 (10-14-22)
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As the playoffs draw near our ninth installment of Football Friday may have been the season’s best yet with primetime matchups, unbelievable plays and a wild finish in Elkton!. Click on the video viewer for all the results, action and FUN from...
siouxlandnews.com
Authorities in South Dakota warn parents of new TikTok challenge
YANKTON, S.D. — Police in Sioux Falls say a report of an active shooter at Lincoln High School Thursday, Oct. 13th was a hoax, possibly a challenge from the social media site "TikTok." Authorities in Yankton are also sending a message to their school community in response, calling the...
Former Sioux Falls Mayor and DJ Hits Bear With Motorcycle
Former Sioux Falls mayor and radio host Rick Knobe is enjoying retirement and enjoying life. He certainly did not expect a chance encounter with a black bear while driving his motorcycle through Idaho. Knobe told Beth Warden of Dakota News Now that he barely had time to say "Oh... shoot!"...
dakotanewsnow.com
Former Sioux Falls Mayor describes motorcycle collision with bear on west coast trip
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -You may recognize his name or voice if you’ve lived in the area for a while. Rick Knobe, former Sioux Falls Mayor and radio host, can now add safety advocate to his resume. Now retired, Knobe has stories of travels, but he didn’t...
KELOLAND TV
Vendors preparing for KELOLAND Art and Craft Show
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND Living will be hosting its third annual arts and crafts show this weekend. 46 vendors from South Dakota and beyond are here at the Ramkota Exhibit Hall setting up their goods for the weekend event. Jason Pfitzer is one of the many vendors...
sdpb.org
Multiple hoax 'active shooter' calls made to South Dakota schools
Police are looking into multiple hoax threats called into schools across South Dakota Thursday. This comes the same day the shooter of a Parkland, Florida school received a life sentence. Brookings PD has confirmed that in addition to a threat called at Brookings High School, schools in Sioux Falls, Rapid...
dakotanewsnow.com
13th Annual Paint the Plows event offers family-friendly activities
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 13th Annual Paint the Plows event will offer a variety of family-friendly interactive events on Saturday, Oct. 15, including the chance to win a ride to school on a snowplow. The 13th Annual Paint the Plows event will display 17 snowplows painted...
KELOLAND TV
Inside look at Amazon’s Sioux Falls fulfillment center
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Amazon’s fulfillment center on the north side of Sioux Falls has been shipping and receiving packages for a little over a week. One of the first things you notice when you are inside the building is the amount of technology and machinery, it’s not just a warehouse.
KELOLAND TV
Nursing home in Salem permanently closed
SALEM, S.D (KELO) — The town of Salem is still reeling from the effects of the derecho that struck back in May. A nursing home that was severely damaged has announced it is permanently closing its doors as a result. It has been 5 months since Salem’s nursing home...
KELOLAND TV
Only Jamie Smith accepts Sioux Falls Rotary gubernatorial talk invite
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The 2022 election is less than a month away and the Downtown Sioux Falls Rotary is hosting a discussion next week for candidates running for governor. All three gubernatorial candidates have been invited to the event but so far only Representative Jamie Smith has...
dakotanewsnow.com
Coyotes and Jackrabbits have home matches in Summit Volleyball Thursday
VERMILLION and BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The first place USD volleyball team was in Vermillion Thursday night against Oral Roberts. Elizabeth had 24 kills in a 3-0 win for the top team in the Summit League as the Coyotes improved to 6-1 in league play (tied with NDSU) and 17-2 overall.
