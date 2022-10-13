ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morrisville, MO

KOLR10 News

Massive Chicken of the Woods mushroom found in southwest Missouri

STONE COUNTY, Mo. – A hiker found a massive Chicken of the Woods mushroom in Stone County, Missouri. The Missouri Department of Conservation posted a photo Friday of Jackson Sifford with the mushroom in southwest Missouri. Chicken of the Woods mushrooms are layered, fan-shaped, and fleshy. They grow in overlapping clusters on dead or dying […]
KYTV

Driver slams into Springfield business, leaves scene of crash

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a crash involving a car into a Springfield business. The driver slammed into Ozarks Elder Law on Ingram Mill around 1 a.m. on Friday. Investigators say the driver ran off before the police arrived. Owners say the vehicle damaged the entrance area of...
KYTV

2 teens die in single-vehicle crash in Greene County near Republic

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed two teens, and sent a third to the hospital with serious injuries. Troopers say the crash happened a little after 6:00 P.M. Saturday, near the corner of Farm Road 170 and Farm Road 101 near Republic High School. A 15-year-old male and a 16-year-old male were killed in the crash. A woman was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
KOLR10 News

People shopping local during Buy Missouri Week

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – This week is Buy Missouri Week, designed to encourage people to purchase Missouri-made products in support of local businesses and manufacturers. “I think people like to know where their meat comes from,” said Grant and Casie Hoerman, who own Horrmann Meats. “I think people like to know what they’re eating.” Horrmann Meats […]
KOLR10 News

How these Christian County cities got their names

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Mo. – Christian County has a rich history dating all the way back to 1859 when it became the 113th county in Missouri. Every city in the county has its own personality. From Nixa, Ozark, Clever, Billings and Sparta, Ozarksfirst.com took a look at why these cities were named they what they were […]
CJ Coombs

Built in 1890, the once a upon a time Gottfried Furniture Company was refurbished into upscale condos

Gottfried Furniture Company Building.Joseph Bulger, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Gottfried Furniture Company Building located at 326 Boonville Avenue in Springfield, Missouri was built in about 1890. It's a historic three-story, rectangular building. The architectural style is Late Victorian. It was originally a red-painted brick building. The unique design of this building makes it vibrant with character and very attractive. In 2007, the building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. At the time of the nomination of this historical building to be added to the register, it was vacant.
KYTV

How Springfield Police, EMS tackle the mental health problem

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - If someone experiences a breakdown, the police respond. If they identify a mental health situation, they call EMS and a mental health specialist from Burrell Health through their co-responder program. “If law enforcement has requested us on the scene, because they feel like the patient needs...
ksmu.org

Springfield Police Department warns of potential scam

Officers with the Springfield Police Department are warning the public of a potential scam, saying officers have encountered several individuals wearing high-visibility vests and collecting money along Springfield streets. They were standing on traffic islands and medians in north Springfield and holding signs indicating they were collecting donations for the...
ozarksfn.com

Moving the Family to the Farm

MOUNTAIN GROVE, MO. – When Jared and Tana Byerly knew one another as neighbors and schoolmates in their childhood, they didn’t know that their lives would come full circle, back home to Mountain Grove in Wright County, Mo., to farming and to each other. After five years of...
KFVS12

Charges filed in 30-year-old Mo. cold case

TANEY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Charges have been filed in a 30-year-old cold case assault. The Missouri State Highway Patrol announced that charges have been filed against Tony Lee Wagner, 61, of Fort Scott, Kansas, for a 1992 assault in Henning State Park in Taney County. Wagner was charged with...
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Pierce City Fire Protection District battle house fire on Beech Road

UPDATE: Reports that the fire at 30628 Beech Road had rekindled just before 4:15 p.m. alerted Pierce City Fire Protection District for a full response.  Mutual aid partners also responded to assist including Monett City Fire Dept, Monett Rural Fire, Sarcoxie Fire Dept and Sarcoxie Rural Fire Dept. PCFPD noted their busy day in a release of information online. NEWTON...
