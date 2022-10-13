Read full article on original website
Related
KYTV
TRAFFIC ALERT: Incident closes section of James River Freeway in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - An incident on James River Freeway tied up traffic around midday in Springfield. MoDOT closed both eastbound lanes of James River at West Bypass. The incident involves two tractor-trailer trucks. MoDOT crews cleared the closure in fewer than 30 minutes. To report a correction or typo,...
Massive Chicken of the Woods mushroom found in southwest Missouri
STONE COUNTY, Mo. – A hiker found a massive Chicken of the Woods mushroom in Stone County, Missouri. The Missouri Department of Conservation posted a photo Friday of Jackson Sifford with the mushroom in southwest Missouri. Chicken of the Woods mushrooms are layered, fan-shaped, and fleshy. They grow in overlapping clusters on dead or dying […]
KYTV
Driver slams into Springfield business, leaves scene of crash
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a crash involving a car into a Springfield business. The driver slammed into Ozarks Elder Law on Ingram Mill around 1 a.m. on Friday. Investigators say the driver ran off before the police arrived. Owners say the vehicle damaged the entrance area of...
KYTV
Springfield Public Schools looking at adding propane-fueled buses to fleet
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield Public Schools may buy alternative-fuel buses for its fleet of around 150. And that alternative choice is propane. The school board will take up the proposal to allot $1 million for new bus purchases on October 25, which would be used to add four diesel buses and four propane buses.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KYTV
SPONSORED The Place: WestRock is now hiring!
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - WestRock located in Springfield is now hiring! Find out what jobs they offer and more about their unique work environment.
120-year-old Brooklyn Heights residence destroyed by fire
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — About 3:45 p.m. reports of a structure fire at 233 CR180 in Brooklyn Heights alerted Jasper County E-911. Carthage Fire responded, Jasper County Deputies and Mercy Ambulance. Duenweg Fire, Oronogo Fire, Carterville Fire responded as auto mutual aid. Carthage Fire Chief Ryan Huntley tells us on scene no one home. There are two cats that are...
Local officers warn businesses of prop money
The Aurora & Marionville Police Department warns citizens of prop money circulating local businesses.
KYTV
2 teens die in single-vehicle crash in Greene County near Republic
GREENE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed two teens, and sent a third to the hospital with serious injuries. Troopers say the crash happened a little after 6:00 P.M. Saturday, near the corner of Farm Road 170 and Farm Road 101 near Republic High School. A 15-year-old male and a 16-year-old male were killed in the crash. A woman was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
IN THIS ARTICLE
People shopping local during Buy Missouri Week
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – This week is Buy Missouri Week, designed to encourage people to purchase Missouri-made products in support of local businesses and manufacturers. “I think people like to know where their meat comes from,” said Grant and Casie Hoerman, who own Horrmann Meats. “I think people like to know what they’re eating.” Horrmann Meats […]
How these Christian County cities got their names
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Mo. – Christian County has a rich history dating all the way back to 1859 when it became the 113th county in Missouri. Every city in the county has its own personality. From Nixa, Ozark, Clever, Billings and Sparta, Ozarksfirst.com took a look at why these cities were named they what they were […]
Built in 1890, the once a upon a time Gottfried Furniture Company was refurbished into upscale condos
Gottfried Furniture Company Building.Joseph Bulger, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Gottfried Furniture Company Building located at 326 Boonville Avenue in Springfield, Missouri was built in about 1890. It's a historic three-story, rectangular building. The architectural style is Late Victorian. It was originally a red-painted brick building. The unique design of this building makes it vibrant with character and very attractive. In 2007, the building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. At the time of the nomination of this historical building to be added to the register, it was vacant.
KYTV
SPONSORED: The Place-Covenant Presbyterian Church is inviting everyone to The Patch!
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -If you’re still needing pumpkins to help get you into the fall season, Covenant Presbyterian Church is inviting you to check out The Patch. The event is free to attend and there’s activities for the entire family. For more information, visit covenantspringfield.org.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KYTV
How Springfield Police, EMS tackle the mental health problem
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - If someone experiences a breakdown, the police respond. If they identify a mental health situation, they call EMS and a mental health specialist from Burrell Health through their co-responder program. “If law enforcement has requested us on the scene, because they feel like the patient needs...
Bicyclist hit by pickup truck at Kansas Expressway and Division Street in Springfield
Springfield Police confirmed a bicyclist was hit by a pickup on Kansas Expressway near Division Street Wednesday evening.
ksmu.org
Springfield Police Department warns of potential scam
Officers with the Springfield Police Department are warning the public of a potential scam, saying officers have encountered several individuals wearing high-visibility vests and collecting money along Springfield streets. They were standing on traffic islands and medians in north Springfield and holding signs indicating they were collecting donations for the...
Fort Scott man charged in 1992 Branson area cold case
Thirty years later, prosecutors charge a southeast Kansas man in a 1992 Branson, Missouri area assault and rape case.
ozarksfn.com
Moving the Family to the Farm
MOUNTAIN GROVE, MO. – When Jared and Tana Byerly knew one another as neighbors and schoolmates in their childhood, they didn’t know that their lives would come full circle, back home to Mountain Grove in Wright County, Mo., to farming and to each other. After five years of...
KFVS12
Charges filed in 30-year-old Mo. cold case
TANEY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Charges have been filed in a 30-year-old cold case assault. The Missouri State Highway Patrol announced that charges have been filed against Tony Lee Wagner, 61, of Fort Scott, Kansas, for a 1992 assault in Henning State Park in Taney County. Wagner was charged with...
Pierce City Fire Protection District battle house fire on Beech Road
UPDATE: Reports that the fire at 30628 Beech Road had rekindled just before 4:15 p.m. alerted Pierce City Fire Protection District for a full response. Mutual aid partners also responded to assist including Monett City Fire Dept, Monett Rural Fire, Sarcoxie Fire Dept and Sarcoxie Rural Fire Dept. PCFPD noted their busy day in a release of information online. NEWTON...
KYTV
Red Flag Warning issued for the Ozarks Thursday; fire officials advise against outdoor burning
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - The National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning for all of the Ozarks on Thursday. During a Red Flag warning, conditions are generally dry and windy, making it very easy for fires to spread. Fire officials in Taney County say outdoor burning is not recommended.
Comments / 1