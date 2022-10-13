Read full article on original website
Related
Arizona GOP legislators rolled out the red carpet for '2,000 Mules.' Then law enforcement gave the movie what amounts to two thumbs down
PHOENIX — After a chief investigator of the Arizona Attorney General’s Office announced Friday that two activists behind the election conspiracy movie “2,000 Mules” never provided them promised evidence of fraud, Arizona legislators who gushed praise for the duo are silent. Several contacted by 12News for...
Animal activists plan to sue Arizona over border barriers
YUMA, Ariz. — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast. Animal rights advocates say they intend to sue Arizona after Gov. Doug Ducey approved the stacking of shipping containers along the U.S.-Mexico border. The Center for Biological Diversity says the large containers placed near Yuma earlier...
'This is the infrastructure we’ve been waiting for our entire lives': Buttigieg says Arizona infrastructure projects on the way
ARIZONA, USA — According to the Department of Transportation, Maricopa County was chosen as one of 23 counties nationwide in the first round of grants to build new bridges. More than $460,000 will pay for preparations to renovate the old US 80 bridge in far west Maricopa County for foot traffic and bicycles. A separate bridge will be built in the same area for auto traffic.
'Baseless stories': Hobbs campaign tries to tamp down Democrats' concerns as debate fiasco cools off
PHOENIX — The curtains could be coming down on this past week's debate drama engulfing Arizona's race for governor. Democratic candidate Katie Hobbs getting an interview this coming Tuesday that she wasn't supposed to get. Republican candidate and former TV news anchor getting Kari Lake got nothing on TV...
Feds: Ducey's placement of stacks of shipping containers at border illegal
ARIZONA, USA — Federal officials say Governor Doug Ducey'splacement of stacks of shipping containers along the Arizona-Mexico border near Yuma violates federal law. In a letter Friday, the Bureau of Reclamation, which oversees the area where the containers were placed, said the unauthorized placement of the containers constitutes a violation of federal law and is considered trespassing.
Schweikert faces Democratic challenger as he seeks 7th term
PHOENIX — Republican efforts to pick up seats in Arizona's nine-member U.S. House delegation run right through the northeast Phoenix suburbs, where six-term Republican Rep. David Schweikert is trying to persuade voters that multiple campaign finance violations don’t disqualify him from office. Early voting began Wednesday across Arizona,...
Brnovich seeks probe of election integrity group
PHOENIX — Arizona's Republican attorney general, Mark Brnovich, on Friday asked the FBI and IRS to look into an election integrity group that claimed to have uncovered widespread fraud in the 2020 election but never provided evidence. True the Vote, a nonprofit organization, has raised “considerable sums of money”...
'That is the director of DES’ fault': Arizona residents continue to receive letters demanding payback of pandemic unemployment
ARIZONA, USA — Among the stack of paperwork he's received from Arizona's Department of Economic Security, is another letter asking Eric Elliott for money, saying he never should have qualified for unemployment benefits in the first place. "$9,200 they're trying to get out of me," Elliott said. That is...
Arizona abortions won't stop for a month while case proceeds
PHOENIX — Legal abortions that restarted in Arizona this week after a court blocked enforcement of a pre-statehood ban will be able to continue for at least five weeks while an appeals court considers the case. A schedule set Tuesday for Planned Parenthood and the Arizona attorney general's office...
'You are a criminal': Judge sentences AZ woman to jail in ballot harvesting case
PHOENIX — A southwestern Arizona woman who pleaded guilty to illegally collecting four early voting ballots in the 2020 primary election was sentenced to 30 days in jail and two years probation on Thursday, with the judge rejecting her plea for just probation and saying he did not think she accepts responsibility for her criminal act.
Phoenix City Council OKs resolution that opposes Arizona abortion law, deprioritize police enforcement
ARIZONA, USA — The City of Phoenix has been grappling with how to handle Arizona's new abortion ban and how police should respond to abortion crimes. The new ban prompts many questions, including how much a city can enforce it. The Phoenix City Council voted 6-2 on Tuesday in...
Gabby Giffords named grand marshal of 2023 Rose Parade
PASADENA, Calif. — Gabby Giffords will serve as grand marshal of the 134th Rose Parade next year. The former Democratic congresswoman from Arizona will ride down Colorado Boulevard in Pasadena on Jan. 2. Giffords will be part of the coin flip for the 109th Rose Bowl game later that day.
Kari Lake's tax plan could mean cuts to first responders. Here's why
PHOENIX — The Valley's 13% inflation rate - the highest in the country - is a top concern for the candidates for governor. Republican Kari Lake was standing in the middle of a Glendale carniceria Tuesday serving up her answer: tax cuts. "One of the concerns I keep getting...
Michigan man accused of torching 25 trucks in Arizona, other states
DETROIT — A Michigan man has been arrested on a federal criminal complaint alleging he set 25 fires on semitrailers in eight states over more than two years, all belonging to the same trucking company, prosecutors said Wednesday. Viorel Pricop, 64, of Allen Park, Michigan, was arrested Tuesday morning....
More dead horses found in Northern Arizona. Reward for info leading to arrest raised to $35k
ALPINE, Ariz. — Horse advocates say the number of horses found shot to death is now at 25 after they found another 10 carcasses in the forest near Alpine, AZ. Last week the number was at 15. Simone Netherlands, leader of the Salt River Wild Horse Management Group, has...
Which areas of the Valley received the most rainfall Saturday?
PHOENIX — Scattered storms made their way into the Valley early Saturday afternoon and stuck around the remainder of the day. Areas in the southeast Valley received over 1.22 inches of rain during that timeframe. Nearly 1.5 inches of rain fell in Buckeye. All rainfall totals are updated as...
'Prolific' Valley street racer gets prison time
PHOENIX — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast. A defendant who's considered a prolific street racer in the Valley has been sentenced to spend 2.5 years in the Arizona Department of Corrections. Jessie Ray Luna-Espinoza, 33, was sentenced earlier this week in court after pleading...
U.S. forest service investigating the reported killing of 14 wild horses in Arizona
SPRINGERVILLE, Ariz. — Editor's note: Some details in this story may be disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised. Wild horse rights advocates are calling on authorities to prosecute whoever is responsible for the reported killing of more than a dozen wild horses in northeastern Arizona. U.S. Forest Service officials announced...
Popular Arizona family-run Mexican restaurants have served up their Nana's recipes for nearly 80 years
TEMPE, Ariz. — A nana’s legacy passed down through comfort food is being shared in restaurants across Arizona today. There are several Casa Reynoso locations in the Valley, each with their own little twist on popular family recipes. In Casa Reynoso’s back of the house, you’ll find more...
Inflation got you down? Try a thrift store!
PHOENIX — The nation’s secondhand market is expected to more than double in the next four years. In Arizona, consign and thrift stores are reporting increases in sales, even as inflation soars. Thrifting has become more popular in recent years and with rising costs at stores, Valley secondhand...
12 News
Phoenix, AZ
29K+
Followers
7K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Phoenix local newshttps://www.12news.com/
Comments / 1