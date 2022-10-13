ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 1

Related
12 News

Animal activists plan to sue Arizona over border barriers

YUMA, Ariz. — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast. Animal rights advocates say they intend to sue Arizona after Gov. Doug Ducey approved the stacking of shipping containers along the U.S.-Mexico border. The Center for Biological Diversity says the large containers placed near Yuma earlier...
ARIZONA STATE
12 News

'This is the infrastructure we’ve been waiting for our entire lives': Buttigieg says Arizona infrastructure projects on the way

ARIZONA, USA — According to the Department of Transportation, Maricopa County was chosen as one of 23 counties nationwide in the first round of grants to build new bridges. More than $460,000 will pay for preparations to renovate the old US 80 bridge in far west Maricopa County for foot traffic and bicycles. A separate bridge will be built in the same area for auto traffic.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
12 News

Feds: Ducey's placement of stacks of shipping containers at border illegal

ARIZONA, USA — Federal officials say Governor Doug Ducey'splacement of stacks of shipping containers along the Arizona-Mexico border near Yuma violates federal law. In a letter Friday, the Bureau of Reclamation, which oversees the area where the containers were placed, said the unauthorized placement of the containers constitutes a violation of federal law and is considered trespassing.
ARIZONA STATE
12 News

Schweikert faces Democratic challenger as he seeks 7th term

PHOENIX — Republican efforts to pick up seats in Arizona's nine-member U.S. House delegation run right through the northeast Phoenix suburbs, where six-term Republican Rep. David Schweikert is trying to persuade voters that multiple campaign finance violations don’t disqualify him from office. Early voting began Wednesday across Arizona,...
ARIZONA STATE
12 News

Brnovich seeks probe of election integrity group

PHOENIX — Arizona's Republican attorney general, Mark Brnovich, on Friday asked the FBI and IRS to look into an election integrity group that claimed to have uncovered widespread fraud in the 2020 election but never provided evidence. True the Vote, a nonprofit organization, has raised “considerable sums of money”...
ARIZONA STATE
12 News

Arizona abortions won't stop for a month while case proceeds

PHOENIX — Legal abortions that restarted in Arizona this week after a court blocked enforcement of a pre-statehood ban will be able to continue for at least five weeks while an appeals court considers the case. A schedule set Tuesday for Planned Parenthood and the Arizona attorney general's office...
ARIZONA STATE
12 News

Gabby Giffords named grand marshal of 2023 Rose Parade

PASADENA, Calif. — Gabby Giffords will serve as grand marshal of the 134th Rose Parade next year. The former Democratic congresswoman from Arizona will ride down Colorado Boulevard in Pasadena on Jan. 2. Giffords will be part of the coin flip for the 109th Rose Bowl game later that day.
PASADENA, CA
12 News

'Prolific' Valley street racer gets prison time

PHOENIX — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast. A defendant who's considered a prolific street racer in the Valley has been sentenced to spend 2.5 years in the Arizona Department of Corrections. Jessie Ray Luna-Espinoza, 33, was sentenced earlier this week in court after pleading...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
12 News

Inflation got you down? Try a thrift store!

PHOENIX — The nation’s secondhand market is expected to more than double in the next four years. In Arizona, consign and thrift stores are reporting increases in sales, even as inflation soars. Thrifting has become more popular in recent years and with rising costs at stores, Valley secondhand...
ARIZONA STATE
12 News

12 News

Phoenix, AZ
29K+
Followers
7K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Phoenix local news

 https://www.12news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy