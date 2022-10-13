Read full article on original website
Related
WINKNEWS.com
Collier deputies arrest man for shooting someone after stealing iPhone
A 21-year-old man was arrested after deputies say he shot someone after stealing their cell phone. According to an arrest report, Markinson Telusnord faces charges of robbery, aggravated battery and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. The shooting happened on Wednesday. The location of where the shooting occurred...
850wftl.com
Local jail guard arrested after pulling gun on and trying to arrest another driver
(BROWARD COUNTY, FL)– A local jail guard is now behind bars after he illegally conducted a traffic stop and pointed a gun at a vehicle that reportedly cut him off. 53-year-old Eric Tyre Harris was taken into custody on oct. 3rd. Police say Harris was traveling east in the...
Kings Point Resident Jailed Twice In Days For Battering Tornado Victim
$50,000 BOND SET FOR WOMAN WHO ALLEGEDLY GRABBED MAN’S … BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Delray Beach resident Andrea Allen is back in the Palm Beach County Jail, arrested for aggravated battery for the second time in just days. Allen lives in Kings Point, […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
WSVN-TV
Police arrest two suspects accused of being involved in multiple burglaries in North Lauderdale
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A potential crime spree was stopped in Broward County. Police arrested two people believed to be involved in multiple burglaries throughout the county, Thursday. In one such case in North Lauderdale, one suspect, who possessed a firearm, broke a store’s front window and entered before...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Click10.com
Shooting during Miami-Dade burglary paralyzes man, 2 arrested
MIAMI – A single gunshot was all it took to paralyze a man from the neck down during a burglary at an illegal gambling operation near Miami-Dade County’s Pinewood neighborhood, according to police. The man is only able to move one arm. The burglar shot the man in...
NBC Miami
FBI Offering $5K Reward in Lauderdale Lakes Fake Security Guard Armed Robbery
The FBI is now offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a man who was caught on camera robbing a Lauderdale Lakes cellphone shop at gunpoint while dressed as a security guard. The robbery happened just before noon back on July 22 at the Mobile One...
WSVN-TV
Driver in custody after police catch up with vehicle suspected in carjacking
NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WSVN) — A vehicle suspected of being involved in a carjacking has been stopped after the driver led police on a pursuit. Fort Lauderdale Police pursued the vehicle going southbound on Northwest 24th Avenue, near Lauderdale Manors Drive, Friday afternoon. The pursuit ended when the...
Click10.com
Sheriff: Drunken Fort Lauderdale man goes 45 mph over the limit in stolen Jeep, flees deputies
KEY COLONY BEACH, Fla. – A Fort Lauderdale man was behind bars in the Florida Keys Friday after Monroe County deputies said he sped off in a stolen Jeep while intoxicated. According to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Adam Linhardt, deputies spotted the Jeep, driven by Elvis James Nader, 25, speeding down the Sadowski Causeway in Key Colony Beach at around 11 p.m. Thursday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WINKNEWS.com
Lely Resort woman arrested after curfew, faces drug charges
A woman from Lely Resort was arrested early Friday morning after deputies say she broke curfew while in possession of enough fentanyl to potentially kill nearly 3,000 people. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, 33-year-old convicted felon Stephanie Tompkins was out on bond for separate narcotics trafficking cases in the county when deputies arrested her after midnight in an area under the curfew imposed after Hurricane Ian. While patrolling an area south of US-41, they pulled Tompkins over in a white Lincoln sedan driven for a traffic offense.
Click10.com
Man arrested for stealing Honda vehicles in southern Broward County, deputies say
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – A man was arrested Friday morning on accusations that he has been stealing Honda vehicles in southern Broward County, authorities confirmed. Sky 10 was above the area of Northwest 191st Street and 37th Avenue around 6 a.m. as law enforcement vehicles from multiple jurisdictions were in the area as the suspect was handcuffed and taken away.
Florida Woman Pleads Guilty to $86-Million Magazine Scam
MINNEAPOLIS -- A Florida woman has pleaded guilty for her role in a $300 million nationwide magazine fraud scheme targeting elderly. According to court documents, 62-year-old Rhonda Moulder of Cape Coral, Florida, devised a telemarketing scheme that targeted many elderly and vulnerable adults across the United States from 2001 to 2020.
Driver accused of killing family of 4 set to go on trial
A driver charged with hitting and killing a family of four in Delray Beach more than four years ago is set to go on trial.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Miami
Driver Seriously Injured in Road Rage Shooting in Hialeah Gardens: FHP
A road rage incident in Hialeah Gardens resulted in one driver being shot and another in custody Friday morning, according to Florida Highway Patrol. The drivers of a gray pickup truck and a van were involved in the road rage incident on southbound Okeechobee Road in the area of Northwest 138 Street, FHP. officials said.
cw34.com
Man 'had a sword and machete and was trying to break down the door,' SWAT team called
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — First, a couple started drinking. Then came an argument and things ended with threats, violence and the SWAT team. That's what the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said happened last Saturday morning, Oct. 8. At 6:41 a.m., "Units responded to an armed domestic...
Click10.com
Fight between 2 families breaks out outside Jackson Memorial Hospital
MIAMI – A large fight at Jackson Memorial Hospital spilled over to an outside area of the emergency room Wednesday, and it was all caught on camera. “Yo, yo, yo, yo, y’all going to jail! Ya’ll going to jail!” one person is heard screaming. Police and...
cw34.com
Man shot in Riviera Beach, taken to hospital in car
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Police are investigating a shooting in Riviera Beach. The shooting happened Wednesday afternoon along West 30th Street, just west of Avenue O. A stretch of West 30th is closed off to traffic. Detectives scoured the scene looking for evidence and talking to potential witnesses.
AT&T driver shot in road rage incident in Medley
MIAMI - A suspected road rage incident in Medley early Friday led to gunfire. According to police, the driver of an AT&T van got out of his vehicle and approached the driver of a GMC pickup truck on southbound Okeechobee Road in the area of NW 138th Street. Words were exchanged and things got heated. That's when police said the driver of the GMC pulled a gun and shot the other man in the stomach. He was airlifted to the hospital in serious condition. The driver of the GMC was detained by Florida Highway Patrol.
WSVN-TV
Man arrested after breaking into couple’s apartment in Margate
MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has been arrested, accused of breaking and entering. Vernon Wilkins was charged with burglary of an occupied dwelling on Wednesday. Police said the 36-year-old broke into a couple’s apartment in Margate while they slept and made himself at home. When he was confronted...
Boynton Beach woman dies nearly a month after lying down behind reversing car
A Boynton Beach woman died nearly a month after she was run over by a car backing up in a parking lot.
Police officer accused of illegally pawning service weapons, including AR-15 rifle
HIALEAH GARDENS, Fla. — A police officer is facing several charges after investigators said he stole another officer’s credit card and sold several department-issued weapons, including an AR-15 rifle. Leonardo Carbo, an officer with the Hialeah Gardens Police Department, was arrested on several charges, including credit card fraud...
Comments / 2