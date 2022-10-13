ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collier County, FL

WINKNEWS.com

Collier deputies arrest man for shooting someone after stealing iPhone

A 21-year-old man was arrested after deputies say he shot someone after stealing their cell phone. According to an arrest report, Markinson Telusnord faces charges of robbery, aggravated battery and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. The shooting happened on Wednesday. The location of where the shooting occurred...
NAPLES, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Kings Point Resident Jailed Twice In Days For Battering Tornado Victim

$50,000 BOND SET FOR WOMAN WHO ALLEGEDLY GRABBED MAN’S … BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Delray Beach resident Andrea Allen is back in the Palm Beach County Jail, arrested for aggravated battery for the second time in just days. Allen lives in Kings Point, […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Sheriff: Drunken Fort Lauderdale man goes 45 mph over the limit in stolen Jeep, flees deputies

KEY COLONY BEACH, Fla. – A Fort Lauderdale man was behind bars in the Florida Keys Friday after Monroe County deputies said he sped off in a stolen Jeep while intoxicated. According to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Adam Linhardt, deputies spotted the Jeep, driven by Elvis James Nader, 25, speeding down the Sadowski Causeway in Key Colony Beach at around 11 p.m. Thursday.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Lely Resort woman arrested after curfew, faces drug charges

A woman from Lely Resort was arrested early Friday morning after deputies say she broke curfew while in possession of enough fentanyl to potentially kill nearly 3,000 people. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, 33-year-old convicted felon Stephanie Tompkins was out on bond for separate narcotics trafficking cases in the county when deputies arrested her after midnight in an area under the curfew imposed after Hurricane Ian. While patrolling an area south of US-41, they pulled Tompkins over in a white Lincoln sedan driven for a traffic offense.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Man arrested for stealing Honda vehicles in southern Broward County, deputies say

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – A man was arrested Friday morning on accusations that he has been stealing Honda vehicles in southern Broward County, authorities confirmed. Sky 10 was above the area of Northwest 191st Street and 37th Avenue around 6 a.m. as law enforcement vehicles from multiple jurisdictions were in the area as the suspect was handcuffed and taken away.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
KROC News

Florida Woman Pleads Guilty to $86-Million Magazine Scam

MINNEAPOLIS -- A Florida woman has pleaded guilty for her role in a $300 million nationwide magazine fraud scheme targeting elderly. According to court documents, 62-year-old Rhonda Moulder of Cape Coral, Florida, devised a telemarketing scheme that targeted many elderly and vulnerable adults across the United States from 2001 to 2020.
CAPE CORAL, FL
cw34.com

Man shot in Riviera Beach, taken to hospital in car

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Police are investigating a shooting in Riviera Beach. The shooting happened Wednesday afternoon along West 30th Street, just west of Avenue O. A stretch of West 30th is closed off to traffic. Detectives scoured the scene looking for evidence and talking to potential witnesses.
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

AT&T driver shot in road rage incident in Medley

MIAMI - A suspected road rage incident in Medley early Friday led to gunfire. According to police, the driver of an AT&T van got out of his vehicle and approached the driver of a GMC pickup truck on southbound Okeechobee Road in the area of NW 138th Street. Words were exchanged and things got heated. That's when police said the driver of the GMC pulled a gun and shot the other man in the stomach. He was airlifted to the hospital in serious condition. The driver of the GMC was detained by Florida Highway Patrol. 
MEDLEY, FL
WSVN-TV

Man arrested after breaking into couple’s apartment in Margate

MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has been arrested, accused of breaking and entering. Vernon Wilkins was charged with burglary of an occupied dwelling on Wednesday. Police said the 36-year-old broke into a couple’s apartment in Margate while they slept and made himself at home. When he was confronted...
MARGATE, FL

