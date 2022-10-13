ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Anderson scores late goal, Canadiens beat Maple Leafs 4-3

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49vI9p_0iWnjoyV00

Josh Anderson scored with 19 seconds left to give the Montreal Canadiens a 4-3 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday night in the opener for both teams.

“Winning cures a lot. Obviously, we hadn’t won yet if you count the exhibition games,” Montreal coach Martin St. Louis said. “We hadn’t had much of our group all together and I know we have injuries on the back end, but I thought the kids played really, really well.”

Cole Caufield scored twice and Sean Monahan had his first goal for the Canadiens after coming over in an offseason deal with Calgary. Jake Allen stopped a penalty shot and finished with 29 saves.

Alexander Kerfoot was given the penalty shot when Arber Xhekaj held the center on a breakaway. Under a rain of boos, Kerfoot skated down the ice only to be denied by Allen.

“It wasn’t a perfect game,” St. Louis said. “There’s no perfect game, it’s just about finding ways in this league and I thought the guys fought tonight and found a way.”

Micheal Bunting, Dennis Malgin and William Nylander scored for Toronto, and Toronto, Matt Murray made 19 saves.

Monahan gave Montreal its first lead of the game when he grabbed a loose puck in the slot and beat Murray with 2:30 left. Nylander tied it with 1:50 remaining.

“There was nothing wrong with our effort, it was just careless,” Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe. “I expect more, our group should expect more. It was not good enough.”

TAVARES BACK

After missing the entire pre-season with an oblique injury, John Tavares made his return to the Maple Leafs. The captain centered the second line alongside Nylander and Denis Malgin and picked up two assists.

UP NEXT

Maple Leafs: Host Washington on Thursday night.

Canadiens: At Detroit on Friday night.

———

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

Comments / 0

Related
The Hockey Writers

Oilers Need a Well-Disciplined Nurse This Season

Edmonton Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse will be under a lot of scrutiny this season. His eight-year, $74 million contract with an average annual value of (AAV) $9.25 million has kicked in, making him the seventh highest-paid defenseman in the NHL for the 2022-23 campaign. Nurse is an important player to...
NHL
The Detroit Free Press

Detroit Red Wings book excerpt: The men who buried the Dead Wings

Excerpt from “On the Clock: Behind the Scenes with the Detroit Red Wings at the NHL Draft “ by Helene St. James The 1983 draft brought life back to the Red Wings. It marked a turning point after a decade of poor talent development and poorer finishes in the standings, distancing the club from the dismal days of the 1970s, when the team was so awful it spurred the sobriquet the “Dead Wings.” It yielded The Captain...
DETROIT, MI
ABC News

ABC News

869K+
Followers
184K+
Post
491M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy