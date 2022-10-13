ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Sue
3d ago

The guy who can’t make up his mind nor stand behind his beliefs! No thanks! Go ride your horse chasing terrorist with your lasso! Or just go away!

Kelly G
3d ago

yes sir, the man that keeps male civil liberties intact. But would retract a females civil liberties. 🤔 life, liberty an pursuit of happiness. simple words with many meaning.

Daily Mail

I will shut down the government to force Biden to reverse course and address the chaos at the border, Arizona's Republican Senate candidate Blake Masters says

Trump-backed Blake Masters said Republicans need to be willing to 'play hardball' when it comes to immigration and warned that if elected to the Senate he is prepared to force a government shutdown if President Joe Biden does not address the southern border crisis. The 36-year-old Republican Arizona candidate told...
Washington Examiner

Arizona Democrat says Sinema would 'prefer the Dems lose control' of Congress

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) is receiving backlash from a fellow Arizona Democrat after she spoke at the McConnell Center on Monday about the importance of bipartisanship. Rep. Ruben Gallego accused Sinema of wanting Democrats to lose control of Congress in a series of tweets, asserting that she is not helping Democrats win their campaigns.
The Independent

How likely is it that Biden will be impeached if the GOP retakes the House?

When President Joe Biden returns to work in Washington next January, he could be facing a starkly different reality on Capitol Hill.Buoyed by Mr Biden’s low approval ratings, Republicans are mounting bids to take control of both the House and Senate from their Democratic rivals. Winning a majority in one or both chambers would be a massive impediment to passing further legislation meant to enact Mr Biden’s political agenda, and could have further-reaching consequences for the White House as well.As the White House prepares for a potentially GOP-controlled Congress, the possibility of one major headache for the administration (or...
The Independent

New Hampshire GOP Senate nominee says women’s reproductive choices ‘belong to lawmakers at the state level’

A Republican Senate nominee told supporters that women’s reproductive choices belong to lawmakers at the state level. Don Bolduc, the GOP Senate candidate for New Hampshire, made the controversial remarks at a town hall on Wednesday in Auburn, the HuffPost first reported. “That is the best way, I think, as a man, that women get the best voice: at the state level, not at the federal level,” said Mr Bolduc, a 60-year-old retired Army brigadier general. Mr Bolduc doubled down on his comments, adding: “[The choice] belongs to the state. It belongs to these gentlemen right here, who are...
coloradopolitics.com

Nikki Haley endorses Bennet challenger Joe O'Dea in Colorado US Senate race

Former U.N. Ambassador and South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley on Tuesday formally endorsed Republican Joe O'Dea in Colorado's U.S. Senate race. "Joe O’Dea is a no-nonsense small business owner who will fight inflation, defend our borders, protect kids’ education, and will be tough on crime," Haley said in a statement provided to Colorado Politics. "Coloradans need a strong voice in D.C. who will vote against Biden's reckless agenda. I’m proud to endorse his run for Senate.”
CBS News

Tulsi Gabbard, who has held several offices and ran for president as a Democrat, said she is leaving the party

Tulsi Gabbard, a former congresswoman from Hawaii and 2020 presidential candidate, said she is no longer a member of the Democratic Party. In a video statement posted to Twitter, Gabbard explained her decision to leave, despite holding several offices as a Democrat since 2002, including vice chair of the Democratic National Committee from 2013 to 2016.
thecentersquare.com

Gabbard to stump for New Hampshire GOP Senate candidate

(The Center Square) – Fresh off her pledge to leave the Democratic Party, former congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard is planning a trip to New Hampshire to stump for Republican U.S. Senate candidate Don Bolduc. Bolduc said Thursday that Gabbard, a 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, will be visiting the Granite State...
The Independent

Another shift for NH GOP Senate candidate on 2020 election

Don Bolduc isn't making a full about-face, but the Republican nominee for Senate in New Hampshire can't seem to stop shifting his position about whether the 2020 presidential election was legitimate. The retired Army general claimed during his primary campaign that the White House race was stolen from former President...
NBC News

George W. Bush to fundraise for Colorado GOP Senate candidate Joe O'Dea

Former President George W. Bush is making a rare appearance on the campaign trail, participating in a fundraiser with Colorado Republican Senate nominee Joe O'Dea in about two weeks. The event, shared first with NBC News, is another sign that Bush is aligning himself with candidates who have bucked former...
POLITICO

Oregon is suddenly in jeopardy, and Joe Biden wants to help

Joe Biden’s appearance this week on the campaign trail in Oregon says as much about Democrats’ struggles in the reliable blue state as it does about his own careful approach to the midterms. Biden advisers and close political allies are worried about a confluence of factors that threaten...
Fox News

Tulsi Gabbard plans to campaign for GOP Senate candidate Don Bolduc after suddenly leaving Democratic Party

Former Democratic representative and 2020 presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard will hit the campaign trail with Republican New Hampshire Senate nominee Don Bolduc, after announcing her shocking exit from the Democratic Party because she believes they are "controlled by fanatical ideologues who hate freedom." The unconventional pairing comes just 24 hours...
