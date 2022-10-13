Read full article on original website
Sue
3d ago
The guy who can’t make up his mind nor stand behind his beliefs! No thanks! Go ride your horse chasing terrorist with your lasso! Or just go away!
Kelly G
3d ago
yes sir, the man that keeps male civil liberties intact. But would retract a females civil liberties. 🤔 life, liberty an pursuit of happiness. simple words with many meaning.
POLITICO
Joe Manchin is predicting a Democratic Senate majority coming out of the midterms — and hoping for an end to 50-50 life in the upper chamber.
Freshman Rep. Kat Cammack (R-Fla.) told members of the House’s largest GOP caucus on Thursday, during their weekly meeting, that she is endorsing Hern for the role. The Oklahoma Republican had worked quickly to lock up support in the race. In a statement first provided to POLITICO, Cammack said...
Lisa Murkowski's Chances of Beating Kelly Tshibaka 35 Days to Election Day
After being censured by her own party and disavowed by former President Donald Trump, Alaska's longtime U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski ultimately won nearly half the state's vote in a crowded primary field to decide the four candidates who would be on the ballot in November. Whether she survives Election Day...
Jen Psaki says Democrats meddling in GOP primaries about 'trying to win': 'Three-dimensional politics'
Jen Psaki told the hosts of MSNBC's "Morning Joe" on Tuesday that Democratic meddling in GOP primaries was about winning and "three-dimensional politics."
Dem candidate in key House race uses doctored photo to make female opponent look aggressive in campaign ad
A recent ad focusing on school safety and gun control from Democratic Rep. Vicente Gonzalez's re-election campaign features an edited, unappealing photo of Rep. Mayra Flores, his Republican challenger in the race to represent Texas' 34th Congressional District. The ad, which was amplified on social media from Gonzalez's campaign, targeted...
I will shut down the government to force Biden to reverse course and address the chaos at the border, Arizona's Republican Senate candidate Blake Masters says
Trump-backed Blake Masters said Republicans need to be willing to 'play hardball' when it comes to immigration and warned that if elected to the Senate he is prepared to force a government shutdown if President Joe Biden does not address the southern border crisis. The 36-year-old Republican Arizona candidate told...
Liz Cheney says if Trump wins the 2024 GOP presidential nomination she 'won't be a Republican'
Liz Cheney said she'll do "everything I can" to ensure Trump is not a 2024 presidential nominee. Speaking at Texas Tribune Fest, she said if Trump is the GOP candidate, she "won't be a Republican." The recently primaried vice chair of the Jan 6 committee has historically voted conservatively. Speaking...
Washington Examiner
Arizona Democrat says Sinema would 'prefer the Dems lose control' of Congress
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) is receiving backlash from a fellow Arizona Democrat after she spoke at the McConnell Center on Monday about the importance of bipartisanship. Rep. Ruben Gallego accused Sinema of wanting Democrats to lose control of Congress in a series of tweets, asserting that she is not helping Democrats win their campaigns.
George W. Bush RETURNS to the campaign trail: President will stump for Colorado Republican Joe O'Dea - who said Trump lost the election and shouldn't run in 2024
Former President George W. Bush is hitting the midterm campaign trail once again to stump for a Republican Senate candidate who's opposed to Donald Trump running for the White House in 2024. Bush will be in Colorado later this month to campaign for Joe O'Dea, the CEO of a construction...
How likely is it that Biden will be impeached if the GOP retakes the House?
When President Joe Biden returns to work in Washington next January, he could be facing a starkly different reality on Capitol Hill.Buoyed by Mr Biden’s low approval ratings, Republicans are mounting bids to take control of both the House and Senate from their Democratic rivals. Winning a majority in one or both chambers would be a massive impediment to passing further legislation meant to enact Mr Biden’s political agenda, and could have further-reaching consequences for the White House as well.As the White House prepares for a potentially GOP-controlled Congress, the possibility of one major headache for the administration (or...
New Hampshire GOP Senate nominee says women’s reproductive choices ‘belong to lawmakers at the state level’
A Republican Senate nominee told supporters that women’s reproductive choices belong to lawmakers at the state level. Don Bolduc, the GOP Senate candidate for New Hampshire, made the controversial remarks at a town hall on Wednesday in Auburn, the HuffPost first reported. “That is the best way, I think, as a man, that women get the best voice: at the state level, not at the federal level,” said Mr Bolduc, a 60-year-old retired Army brigadier general. Mr Bolduc doubled down on his comments, adding: “[The choice] belongs to the state. It belongs to these gentlemen right here, who are...
GOP Gov. Larry Hogan called Republican governors DeSantis and Abbott busing migrants a 'terrible idea' and a stunt to 'get on TV'
"It's a terrible idea. Let's address the problem rather than trying to get on TV. It is not a serious discussion or a good solution," Hogan said.
coloradopolitics.com
Nikki Haley endorses Bennet challenger Joe O'Dea in Colorado US Senate race
Former U.N. Ambassador and South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley on Tuesday formally endorsed Republican Joe O'Dea in Colorado's U.S. Senate race. "Joe O’Dea is a no-nonsense small business owner who will fight inflation, defend our borders, protect kids’ education, and will be tough on crime," Haley said in a statement provided to Colorado Politics. "Coloradans need a strong voice in D.C. who will vote against Biden's reckless agenda. I’m proud to endorse his run for Senate.”
Tulsi Gabbard, who has held several offices and ran for president as a Democrat, said she is leaving the party
Tulsi Gabbard, a former congresswoman from Hawaii and 2020 presidential candidate, said she is no longer a member of the Democratic Party. In a video statement posted to Twitter, Gabbard explained her decision to leave, despite holding several offices as a Democrat since 2002, including vice chair of the Democratic National Committee from 2013 to 2016.
thecentersquare.com
Gabbard to stump for New Hampshire GOP Senate candidate
(The Center Square) – Fresh off her pledge to leave the Democratic Party, former congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard is planning a trip to New Hampshire to stump for Republican U.S. Senate candidate Don Bolduc. Bolduc said Thursday that Gabbard, a 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, will be visiting the Granite State...
Another shift for NH GOP Senate candidate on 2020 election
Don Bolduc isn't making a full about-face, but the Republican nominee for Senate in New Hampshire can't seem to stop shifting his position about whether the 2020 presidential election was legitimate. The retired Army general claimed during his primary campaign that the White House race was stolen from former President...
NBC News
George W. Bush to fundraise for Colorado GOP Senate candidate Joe O'Dea
Former President George W. Bush is making a rare appearance on the campaign trail, participating in a fundraiser with Colorado Republican Senate nominee Joe O'Dea in about two weeks. The event, shared first with NBC News, is another sign that Bush is aligning himself with candidates who have bucked former...
Oregon is suddenly in jeopardy, and Joe Biden wants to help
Joe Biden’s appearance this week on the campaign trail in Oregon says as much about Democrats’ struggles in the reliable blue state as it does about his own careful approach to the midterms. Biden advisers and close political allies are worried about a confluence of factors that threaten...
GOP Candidate In New Hampshire Claimed Narcan Keeps People Addicted
Recovery advocates called Don Bolduc’s comments about the lifesaving treatment “barbaric.”
Tulsi Gabbard plans to campaign for GOP Senate candidate Don Bolduc after suddenly leaving Democratic Party
Former Democratic representative and 2020 presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard will hit the campaign trail with Republican New Hampshire Senate nominee Don Bolduc, after announcing her shocking exit from the Democratic Party because she believes they are "controlled by fanatical ideologues who hate freedom." The unconventional pairing comes just 24 hours...
Hassan lead over Bolduc stands at 7 points in New Hampshire: survey
Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.) holds a 7-point lead over her Republican opponent Don Bolduc, according to the latest poll AARP poll. Hassan is leading Bolduc 52 percent to 45 percent, which is down from a 13-point advantage the incumbent senator held in the same poll in late September. Bolduc, who...
