ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Man convicted of felony assault after pushing Alaska Airlines gate agent in 2020

By Jordan Duncan, KIRO 7 News
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14hScD_0iWnj94500

The man who was charged in 2020 for trying to push his way through an Alaska Airlines gate at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, knocking down a gate agent in the process, was convicted Wednesday of felony assault, the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office announced.

A warrant was issued for Mark Alan Hicks’ arrest in May 2021. The incident in August 2020 began when Hicks was told to wear a mask by airport staff.

When Hicks returned with a mask, he was told he was too intoxicated to fly.

“Quite suddenly, the gentleman just decided to go through one of the people, a woman, and essentially walked right through her and over the top of her as she fell down onto the ground and tried to continue on through into the jetbridge,” Airport spokesman Perry Cooper said after watching the surveillance video last summer.

The gate agent was knocked unconscious and had an injured shoulder.

According to the prosecuting attorney’s office, the sentencing range for Hicks was based on an “offender score,” which is higher with each prior felony conviction. Since Hicks had an offender score of zero, his sentencing range was set by state lawmakers at 1 to 3 months.

Based on that, Hicks was sentenced to time served plus 12 months of community custody with the Department of Corrections, meaning he will be under supervision and will have to check in with a probation officer.

More news from KIRO 7

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 4

Related
Chronicle

Judge Orders New Sentence for ex-Army Ranger Who Robbed Tacoma Bank

A federal judge said he will impose a reduced sentence for former U.S. Army Ranger Luke Sommer, who is serving 44 years in prison for leading a terrifying takeover robbery at a Tacoma bank in 2006 and then ordering a hit on the prosecutor who sent him away. U.S. District...
TACOMA, WA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Officials: Engaged Washington couple arrested in attack on man with brass knuckles, switchblade

SEATTLE — An engaged couple in Washington state have been arrested for allegedly using brass knuckles and a switchblade during an attack on a man, officials say. According to a news release from the Seattle Police Department, around 6:15 p.m. on Thursday, officers on patrol were flagged down about a fight. Officers found a man with numerous stab wounds and cuts to his head.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Tacoma, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Tacoma, WA
Seattle, WA
Crime & Safety
lynnwoodtimes.com

Seven arrests in retail theft sting by Lynnwood Police

LYNNWOOD, Wash., October 14, 2022 – On Thursday, October 13, the Lynnwood Police Department conducted an emphasis operation in conjunction with Lowes and Home Depot, in which officers were placed in the store with Asset Protection personnel. This was done to be able to immediately detain and charge subjects for theft and/or other charges associated with shoplifting or other crimes associated with theft.
LYNNWOOD, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Felony Assault#Gate Agent#Violent Crime
KIRO 7 Seattle

Woman injured in drive-by shooting in Tacoma

Tacoma police are investigating after a 29-year-old woman was shot in a drive-by Saturday night. According to police, officers responded to the shooting in the 5600 block of South J Street just after 9 p.m. Police said bullets entered a residence and hit the woman. She was taken to an...
TACOMA, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Alaska Airlines"
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kentreporter.com

Kent man faces endangerment charge after child overdoses

A 37-year-old Kent man is facing an endangerment charge after a 13-month-old child in his care overdosed on methamphetamine in August, according to King County Superior Court documents. Tracy Damon Lee was charged with one count of endangerment with a controlled substance and one count of second-degree unlawful possession of...
KENT, WA
q13fox.com

Woman injured in stabbing at Tukwila gas station

TUKWILA, Wash. - Tukwila police are investigating a stabbing at a gas station that left a woman injured Friday morning. Officers responded to a report of a fight before 4:30 a.m. at the Chevron on 108th and East Marginal. When police arrived, they found a woman with a life-threatening stab...
TUKWILA, WA
westseattleblog.com

CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUPS: Charges filed in Don Armeni Boat Ramp robbery, Upper Morgan stolen-car crash

We have charging documents in two West Seattle cases:. DON ARMENI BOAT RAMP ROBBERY: The three men arrested after crashing their car at Delridge/Genesee following the Sunday night holdup are all now charged. 29-year-old Isai Hernandez is charged with first-degree robbery, attempting to elude pursuing police, and first-degree unlawful gun possession. The other two, 18-year-old Roberto A. Lizama Diaz and 20-year-old Angel M. Macias, are both charged with first-degree robbery. Hernandez has a criminal record dating back to 2009, with adult felony convictions for assault, drive-by shooting, and possession of stolen property. The other two have no records. The charging documents tell basically the same narrative as reported in our Tuesday followup, alleging that the three held up a man who was sitting in his parked pickup truck at the park, stealing his wallet, money, and phone. Hernandez is accused of being the one with the gun, who fired a shot as they fled, and the driver of the getaway car. The documents also contain photos, which is unusual – here’s the photo reported to have been taken by a bystander, showing the three running away:
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Eclipse, the Seattle dog who rides the bus by herself, dies

Eclipse, the Seattle dog who took a bus by herself to go to the park, has died, according to her official Facebook page. According to mymodernnet.com, Eclipse started riding the bus in 2015, where she took the bus downtown to the dog park, making friends and getting exercise, before taking the bus back home.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
109K+
Followers
136K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy