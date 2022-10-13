Two-alarm Beaverton apartment fire displaces 18 residents
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Several apartments were damaged after a two-alarm fire at Aloha Park apartments near Northwest 185th Avenue and Southwest Baseline Road just after 6 p.m. Wednesday, according to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue.
Officials said 10 units had fire, smoke and water damage — displacing 18 residents.
The blaze shut down NW 185th Ave. southbound at SW Baseline Rd. As of 9:40 p.m., Washington County Sheriff’s Office said all roadways are back open.
Crews said two residents were evaluated for smoke inhalation and one was taken to a hospital. TVF&R said three dogs died in the fire.
Both Hillsboro and Portland fire crews assisted on the scene. The Red Cross is also helping displaced residents, officials said.
While the official cause of the fire is not clear, crews warn others to stay safe.
"With Fire Prevention Month, don't leave cooking unattended," said Sam Khieu of TVF&R. "Be cognizant of the weather, it's still hot. We're in October but still dry."
