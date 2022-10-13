Royal Commentator Blasts Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Claims They’ve Been on a ‘Self-Destruct Mission Since Day 1’

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tied the knot, no one could have predicted that less than two years later the pair would step down from their roles as senior royals and move more than 5,000 miles away.

After relocating to California, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex hit out at the royal family in a televised interview over what they allegedly experienced as senior members of the Firm. The couple said they were speaking their truth because they were previously “silenced” by the monarchy. Now, a royal commentator is claiming that Meghan and Harry tried to silence others and were on a “self-destruct mission from day one.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend the Your Commonwealth Youth Challenge reception | Yui Mok – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Expert says courtiers believe Sussexes ‘were on a self-destruct mission since day 1’

After extracts from Valentine Low’s book Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown were released, GB News host and columnist Dan Wootton commented on Meghan and Harry’s relationship with their royal aides who reportedly call themselves the “ Sussex Survivor Club .”

“The Sussex Survivor Squad, as they now refer to themselves, are the band of once loyal staff members who made a herculean bid to keep Meghan Markle happy as a new member of the British royal family, only to see their efforts burnt down time and again by the American actress and her deeply unhappy husband Prince Harry,” Wootton claimed in his column for the Daily Mail . “It’s easy to understand why many of the previously devoted courtiers are now convinced the couple were on a self-destruct mission from day one, looking for any slight, aggrievement or apparent discrimination to weaponize against the institution that was working so hard to appease them.”

Wootton added: “These staff members, many of whom had personally devastating exits from the employ of the Sussexes, have been unable to speak publicly, even to correct the record, constrained by draconian confidentiality provisions of working for the royal family, including the Official Secrets Act.”

New book details staffers’ negative experiences working for Harry and Meghan

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle walk through the corridors of the Palace of Holyroodhouse on their way to a reception for young | Andrew Milligan – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Low, who is a reporter for The London Times, detailed several incidents of alleged bullying by Meghan and Harry in his new book including the “crushing” thing the duchess said to one of her staffers.

Low wrote that Meghan berated the female aide by saying: “Don’t worry if there was literally anyone else I could ask to do this I would be asking them instead of you.”

The author also claimed that former press secretary Samantha Cohen, who previously worked for and was recommended by Queen Elizabeth II, compared dealing with the couple to “dealing with teenagers.”

The Sussexes have called the claims about Meghan bullying those who worked for her “a smear campaign.”

