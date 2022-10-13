ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8: Who Is Pizza Pete? He Arrived During Episode 5

By Erica Scassellati
 3 days ago

During Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 Episode 5, Pizza Pete arrived on the beach. Peter Izzo was a contestant on Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette , where he was involved in a fair amount of drama . Peter also rubbed some people the wrong way when he arrived on the beach. Here’s what you need to know.

[Spoiler alert: Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 spoilers ahead regarding Peter Izzo.]

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iY7oU_0iWnikKy00
Peter Izzo, Casey Woods, and PJ Henderson play musical chairs during ‘The Bachelorette’ | Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

Peter Izzo caused drama during Michelle’s season of ‘The Bachelorette’

Pizza Pete, aka Peter Izzo , was a contestant on Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette . Peter got his nickname because he owns a chain of pizzerias in South Florida, which he frequently talks about. He was involved in some drama with fellow contestant Will Urena.

Will implied that Peter was a narcissist, leading to a loud confrontation that Michelle overheard and was not too happy about. Though Peter apologized to Michelle, he got into another argument with Will following their next group date. Peter ended up throwing Will’s jacket into a swimming pool. Even though Michelle’s contestants decided not to tell Michelle about this event, she saw through Peter and sent him home , awarding Will a rose.

Pizza Pete returned for ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8

Pizza Pete arrived on Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 during episode 5. Casey Woods, another contestant from Michelle’s season, wasn’t too excited to see him. Peter quickly lived up to his name and talked about pizza nonstop. He eventually asked Brittany Galvin on a date, and she accepted.

However, things didn’t go great. “You know, I’ve never been on a date before where it seems like they’re more interested in themselves,” she told cameras. Brittany didn’t appreciate Peter bragging about himself on their date, and she declined to kiss him. “Pete is a good person, but he’s just not my person,” she stated.

Peter stirred the pot when he accused Brittany of chasing clout

Peter continued to cause issues when he returned from his date with Brittany. He told several of the other men that he believes Brittany has “ulterior motives” for being on Bachelor in Paradise . Namely, he accused her of coming on the show with the intention of chasing clout and being an influencer.

Luckily, it doesn’t seem like Pizza Pete has won anyone over on Bachelor in Paradise . Additionally, many fans didn’t appreciate him accusing Brittany of coming on the show for clout. “He quite clearly projected his own insecurity about his relative lack of followers and his own inability to sustain a career as an influencer, despite appearing on a show that creates a lot of influencers, onto Brittany,” one Reddit user wrote.

“His ego is so bruised, he cannot even fathom how she could possibly not want to kiss him. It’s embarrassing and very entertaining to watch,” another fan said. Luckily, Brittany connected with Andrew toward the end of the episode. The women still have the roses, and it seems more than likely that they will send Pizza Pete packing.

Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Comments / 0

