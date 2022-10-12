ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinellas County, FL

2nd Pinellas biker gang member accused of killing associate believed to be informant

By Amy Gehrt
Tampa Bay Times
 3 days ago
Dylan Pascale, 35, was booked into a Pinellas County jail Wednesday and faces a first-degree murder charge in the death of Dominick Paternoster, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office. [ Photo provided / Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office ]

A second member of the Mongols motorcycle gang has been arrested in connection to the fatal shooting of a man they thought was a police informant, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

Dylan Pascale, 35, was booked into a Pinellas County jail Wednesday afternoon and faces a first-degree murder charge in the death of Dominick Paternoster, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Paternoster, 46, was shot multiple times in his home, located at 104 Dunbridge Drive in Palm Harbor, sometime between 10:20 p.m. on April 27 and 1 a.m. the following morning, according to court documents. His body was found around 4:30 p.m. on April 28.

About four months later, Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri called a news conference on Aug. 29 to announce the indictment of Paul Mogilevsky, 48, in Paternoster’s death. He said Paternoster had been a member of a feeder group for the Mongols called the Raiders. The Mongols are based in California but have a Tampa Bay chapter.

Paul Mogilevsky, 48, was indicted Aug. 26 on a first-degree murder charge in the death of Dominick Paternoster. [ Courtesy of Pinellas County Sheriff's Office ]

The Mongols and the Raiders share a clubhouse in Tampa, according to Gualtieri, and Paternoster and Mogilevsky both were there the night of April 27. Later, they left with another person and went to Paternoster’s house.

Detectives said members of the Mongols biker gang believed Paternoster was a “snitch,” but the sheriff would not confirm whether Paternoster was an informant or not.

“Paternoster was not just killed. He was executed,” Gualtieri said at the news conference.

Multiple guns were used in the killing, he had said, and Mogilevsky would not be “the last person arrested in this case. More arrests will be made.”

When detectives interviewed Pascale on April 29, he told them he and another person had taken Paternoster home on April 27, and when they left, Paternoster was asleep in a recliner, according to a Wednesday news release from the Sheriff’s Office.

As the investigation progressed, detectives found evidence that Pascale’s version of events was not true, the release said. In addition, spent shell casings located next to Paternoster’s body had DNA that belonged to Pascale.

The investigation is ongoing.

Times staff reporter Natalie Weber contributed to this report.

