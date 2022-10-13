ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volusia County, FL

‘It’s concerning’: Coastal Volusia Co. residents worry erosion from Ian could threaten property

By Ashley Edlund, WFTV.com
 3 days ago
VIDEO: Coastal Volusia Co. residents worry erosion from Ian could threaten property Some coastal Volusia County residents say they're worried about ongoing erosion issues since Hurricane Ian blew through the area two weeks ago. (Ashley Edlund, WFTV.com/WFTV)

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Craig Payne is one of several Daytona Beach Shores residents worried about ongoing erosion issues since Hurricane Ian blew through the area two weeks ago.

“When you see that sand sliding out underneath the building it’s…concerning,” Payne said.

Payne has watched closely as he says the damage from Hurricane Ian appears to be getting worse day-by-day.

“Sand keeps sliding down,” Payne said. “This was not this bad after the hurricane.”

While it’s an alarming sight, Payne says he’s not quite sure what to make of it yet. He says he doesn’t want to assume the worst, but it’s hard not to.

“Certainly nobody would let us live here if we were in any kind of jeopardy,” Payne said. “It is scary, and I don’t know enough about it to know if the building I’m living in is in a secure place.”

Similar damage could be seen along the shore on Ponce Inlet where Seawalls and beach walkways were ravaged by the force of Ian.

“It seems like the wall is falling forward more and more and more,” Payne said. “It’s unsettling.”

When asked about plans to repair the damage, Volusia County Beach Safety officials said they’ve already seen work being done throughout the beachside, but they’re not the ones coordinating it.

and justices for all
2d ago

Knock down all of the beach condos use the rubble to rebuild the dunes! The condo owners want tax payers to save them from their own greed

Fla sun
3d ago

Yeah, well its time to stop dumping millions into rebuilding the Beach erosion and for PEOPLE TO ADAPT!Hellooo?! Wake up

