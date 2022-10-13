Read full article on original website
4 Great Seafood Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
The Best Things to Do October 8th and 9thThe Maine WriterBangor, ME
Friday News Wrap UpThe Maine WriterBangor, ME
Maine Corn Maze Named Best in the USAThe Maine WriterMaine State
Bangor to See the Arrival of 20 Refugees by Mid-OctoberThe Maine WriterBangor, ME
Popular Maine Town Listed as One of Best in the Nation for Fall Foliage
One very iconic Maine town made an exclusive list in regard to experiencing incredible fall foliage. Travel + Leisure magazine released its annual list of best spots in America to witness the seasonal change. Maine's own Bar Harbor proudly was included with this venerable group. The Knox County town located...
Two Augusta, Maine, Restaurants Are Going to Be Merging into One
We are very fortunate in the city of Augusta to have an eclectic mix of both corporate and locally-owned eateries. Augusta is one of the few cities in Maine where you'll never seem to run out of different food options and styles. Of course, especially these days, with everything becoming...
WATCH: Glenburn road washout forces detour
GLENBURN, Maine (WABI) - Following Friday night’s heavy rain, some roads across Maine are impassible. Pushaw Road in Glenburn between the Orono Road and Lakeview Road is closed until further notice due to storm damage. The Maine Department of Transportation says it will be a few days before it...
Multiple Maine counties to receive grant funding from DOJ
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Department of Justice has announced more than $139 million in grant funding to help with community policing nationwide. The money will provide direct funding to 180 law enforcement agencies allowing them to hire nearly 1,000 additional full-time people. Five Maine departments are among the recipients.
Local community celebrates fall tradition
HANCOCK, Maine (WABI) - A local community came together for a fall celebration Saturday. Miss Maine for America Strong, Patricia Schimpf hosted the second annual Hancock Gold at the Hancock Grammar School gymnasium. Friends and families enjoyed local lobster rolls and hot cider. The town’s recreation committee was in charge...
New market opens in Orono
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - There’s a new market open for business in Orono, and it’s local in more than name alone. “From when I was just a kid coming in I remember the lines. They had three checkout counters and lines with a meat counter out back. It was a place that everybody went to,” said Lance Cowan, owner of The Local Orono .
LePage claims boost from controversy over lobster regulations and Shawmut Dam
Former Gov. Paul LePage is feeling optimistic he will win on Nov. 8, buoyed by support from Maine lobstermen angry with federal rules and state regulations regarding a dam and mill in central Maine. “The attacks on the lobster industry, the attacks on SAPPI, the decisions that are being made...
Orono PD addresses Main Street-Westwood Drive confusion
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - If you’ve driven through Main Street in Orono near the high school and elementary school, you may have found yourself stuck in traffic as students head to or leave school. Orono Police say traffic control at the intersection of Main Street and Westwood Drive has...
Northeast Equine Sanctuary advances 640-acre safe haven for horses and donkeys in Freedom
FREEDOM—It is perhaps no coincidence that nearly 40 neglected and abused horses and donkeys, and other equines will soon spend the rest of their lives at peace... living in Freedom. Northeast Equine Sanctuary, a new 640-acre facility in Waldo County, is soon to be in operation as an offshoot...
Maine mill owners thrown potential lifeline
(The Center Square) – Maine Gov. Janet Mills is throwing a potential lifeline to the owners of a local saw mill along the Kennebec River that some say is at risk of closure over the state's denial of an environmental permit. In an order issued Thursday, the state Department...
UMaine alumni’s commit $10 million to multipurpose arena
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - University of Maine alumni donors Phillip and Susan Morse have committed $10 million for naming rights to the multipurpose arena that is part of the University of Maine Athletics Master Facilities Plan. The contribution is part of the private fundraising campaign underway to meet the $90...
Firefighters respond to large structure fire in Vassalboro
VASSALBORO, Maine (WABI) - Fire destroyed a marijuana growing facility in Vassalboro overnight. Vassalboro Fire Chief, Walker Thompson, tells TV5 five departments responded to the blaze on Cushnoc Road around 12:30 a.m. Saturday. We’re told a passerby called it in. No one was inside at the time. No word...
More than 150 skeletons on display for Halloween in Hampden
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - There’s something spooky in Hampden and everyone is welcome to check it out. At 33 Liberty Avenue you can see skeletons of all shapes and sizes. Skeleton mastermind Anthony Liberatore says there are over 150 of them. Some of them are even 12 feet tall....
Grand Opening & Ribbon Cutting Planned For New Bangor Market Friday Afternoon
It's been a few months now since Downtown Bangor's newest market, The Salty Brick, quietly opened its doors to the public. And now that they've settled, owner James Gallagher (of Bangin’ Whoopie fame--yup, he owns that, too) has decided it's time to do a proper "grand opening" and ribbon cutting.
Ellsworth Riverwalk celebrates grand opening
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - There’s a new spot in Ellsworth to take in the great outdoors and get your steps in, too. Frenchman Bay Conservancy, Heart of Ellsworth and Ellsworth Garden Club cut the ribbon on the new river walk behind Ellsworth Public Library Thursday. The trail is beginner-...
LePage holds special discussion on Maine and inflation
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Former governor and current Gubernatorial Republican nominee Paul LePage held a special discussion with residents in Bangor Thursday. It took place at Dysart’s in Bangor. LePage said it was a chance to talk to attendees about issues they’re concerned about right now. Some topics...
9th annual March Against Domestic Violence
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - UMaine students and staff marched across the Orono campus Friday for a worthy cause. The Maine Business School Corps hosted its ninth annual March Against Domestic Violence. Walkers braved the harsh elements to spread awareness for what they say is an ongoing problem in the state.
Maine’s Country Music Community Mourns the Loss of Dick Stacey
The man who brought us Stacey's Country Jamboree and supported country music in Maine and Canada has died. Dick's career as a small businessman started with the gas station he owned on the corner of Wilson Street and Parkway South in Brewer, called Stacey's Fuel Mart. Eventually, he bought the motel across the street which included a bar that was made for live music. He featured bands every night of the week, even when there were more band members than customers in the bar.
Old Town Fire shows why it’s important to ‘close before you doze’
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Close before you doze. That’s the message Old Town Fire Department is sharing during National Fire Prevention Week. In a recent Facebook post, they shared pictures from a house fire on October 7th. They say the pictures of the rooms that appear to be normal...
The 18th annual Turkey-A-Thon raised a record amount of donations
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Maine (WABI) - How many turkeys can close to $40,000 buy?. Local Washington County food pantries will soon find out thanks to a record amount of donations last week. The 18th annual Turkey-A-Thon raised a record $39,000 all in one day. Volunteers from schools, businesses, and organizations collected...
