Bangor, ME

WATCH: Glenburn road washout forces detour

GLENBURN, Maine (WABI) - Following Friday night’s heavy rain, some roads across Maine are impassible. Pushaw Road in Glenburn between the Orono Road and Lakeview Road is closed until further notice due to storm damage. The Maine Department of Transportation says it will be a few days before it...
Multiple Maine counties to receive grant funding from DOJ

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Department of Justice has announced more than $139 million in grant funding to help with community policing nationwide. The money will provide direct funding to 180 law enforcement agencies allowing them to hire nearly 1,000 additional full-time people. Five Maine departments are among the recipients.
Local community celebrates fall tradition

HANCOCK, Maine (WABI) - A local community came together for a fall celebration Saturday. Miss Maine for America Strong, Patricia Schimpf hosted the second annual Hancock Gold at the Hancock Grammar School gymnasium. Friends and families enjoyed local lobster rolls and hot cider. The town’s recreation committee was in charge...
New market opens in Orono

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - There’s a new market open for business in Orono, and it’s local in more than name alone. “From when I was just a kid coming in I remember the lines. They had three checkout counters and lines with a meat counter out back. It was a place that everybody went to,” said Lance Cowan, owner of The Local Orono .
Orono PD addresses Main Street-Westwood Drive confusion

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - If you’ve driven through Main Street in Orono near the high school and elementary school, you may have found yourself stuck in traffic as students head to or leave school. Orono Police say traffic control at the intersection of Main Street and Westwood Drive has...
Maine mill owners thrown potential lifeline

(The Center Square) – Maine Gov. Janet Mills is throwing a potential lifeline to the owners of a local saw mill along the Kennebec River that some say is at risk of closure over the state's denial of an environmental permit. In an order issued Thursday, the state Department...
UMaine alumni’s commit $10 million to multipurpose arena

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - University of Maine alumni donors Phillip and Susan Morse have committed $10 million for naming rights to the multipurpose arena that is part of the University of Maine Athletics Master Facilities Plan. The contribution is part of the private fundraising campaign underway to meet the $90...
Firefighters respond to large structure fire in Vassalboro

VASSALBORO, Maine (WABI) - Fire destroyed a marijuana growing facility in Vassalboro overnight. Vassalboro Fire Chief, Walker Thompson, tells TV5 five departments responded to the blaze on Cushnoc Road around 12:30 a.m. Saturday. We’re told a passerby called it in. No one was inside at the time. No word...
More than 150 skeletons on display for Halloween in Hampden

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - There’s something spooky in Hampden and everyone is welcome to check it out. At 33 Liberty Avenue you can see skeletons of all shapes and sizes. Skeleton mastermind Anthony Liberatore says there are over 150 of them. Some of them are even 12 feet tall....
Ellsworth Riverwalk celebrates grand opening

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - There’s a new spot in Ellsworth to take in the great outdoors and get your steps in, too. Frenchman Bay Conservancy, Heart of Ellsworth and Ellsworth Garden Club cut the ribbon on the new river walk behind Ellsworth Public Library Thursday. The trail is beginner-...
LePage holds special discussion on Maine and inflation

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Former governor and current Gubernatorial Republican nominee Paul LePage held a special discussion with residents in Bangor Thursday. It took place at Dysart’s in Bangor. LePage said it was a chance to talk to attendees about issues they’re concerned about right now. Some topics...
9th annual March Against Domestic Violence

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - UMaine students and staff marched across the Orono campus Friday for a worthy cause. The Maine Business School Corps hosted its ninth annual March Against Domestic Violence. Walkers braved the harsh elements to spread awareness for what they say is an ongoing problem in the state.
Maine’s Country Music Community Mourns the Loss of Dick Stacey

The man who brought us Stacey's Country Jamboree and supported country music in Maine and Canada has died. Dick's career as a small businessman started with the gas station he owned on the corner of Wilson Street and Parkway South in Brewer, called Stacey's Fuel Mart. Eventually, he bought the motel across the street which included a bar that was made for live music. He featured bands every night of the week, even when there were more band members than customers in the bar.
The 18th annual Turkey-A-Thon raised a record amount of donations

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Maine (WABI) - How many turkeys can close to $40,000 buy?. Local Washington County food pantries will soon find out thanks to a record amount of donations last week. The 18th annual Turkey-A-Thon raised a record $39,000 all in one day. Volunteers from schools, businesses, and organizations collected...
