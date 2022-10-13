Read full article on original website
The Tampa Bay Fishin’ Report: Working mangroves when tide is high a good strategy
Capt. Chuck Rogers (813-918-8356): Capt. Chuck says live-bait anglers will have no trouble finding scaled sardines on the flats around the Gandy Bridge area. Tampa Bay still has a lot of fresh water flowing into it, and tea-colored water stained from tannins is common in many areas. The reduced salinity is not ideal for active, feeding fish, and it may be a bit longer before conditions return to normal. Capt. Chuck noted that after the passing of Hurricane Irma in 2017, it took a month before the bay rebounded. Right now, working mangrove lines when the tide is high and moving is a good strategy for reds and snook. The bite can be hit-or-miss, but there are a couple of pretty much sure things in schooling Spanish mackerel in deeper water mid-bay. They will be following bait schools, so look for feeding birds attacking bait. Mangrove snapper fishing is very reliable under the bay bridges, around docks and channel edges where there are rocks or other structure. The Gandy Bridge pilings have been producing best.
Active Shooter Hoax Sends Police to Pinellas Park, St. Pete High Schools
Police in Pinellas Park and St. Petersburg responded to bogus calls about potential active shooter situations at Pinellas Park High School and St. Pete Catholic High School on Oct. 11. Police in both Pinellas County jurisdictions said both calls about school shootings were unfounded. It was part of a series...
St. Pete Instagram account auctions off date with local for SWFL Hurricane Ian relief
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - It all started with a cup of coffee and a picture. People bid for a date with one bachelor to help with Hurricane Ian relief. It's a creative fundraiser that began with an Instagram account as the Southwest Florida community works to rebuild. Bryant Nardozzi, the...
What's next for Hillsborough County transportation tax?
The fight over the Hillsborough County transportation tax isn't over. Commissioners said the people should get to vote on it, so they appealed a recent court order that it be removed from the ballot.
'This is our forever home': Pinellas County school bus driver receives keys to new home
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Like many people in Tampa Bay, Tomeka Taylor battled rising rents while searching for affordable housing. "We were pretty much homeless when we moved," Taylor, who is also a Pinellas County school bus driver, said. Last year, Taylor and her two boys moved out of a...
Construction firm is awarded $243M for U.S. 19 project
October 15, 2022 - Infrastructure construction services provider Southland Holdings LLC's subsidiary in its transportation segment, Johnson Bros., has been awarded a $243 million contract to construct the U.S. 19 Pinellas County roadway project in Clearwater for the Florida Department of Transportation. The scope of work includes reconstructing U.S. 19 into a six-lane, controlled-access facility with frontage roads on both sides of the roadway. Construction is expected to begin this fourth quarter, according to Texas-based contractor's announcement this week.
Duke Energy’s Security Staffing Firm Sued By Polk County Woman For Discrimination, Retaliation
TAMPA, Fla. – Allegations of racial slurring, discrimination, and employer retaliation have been hurled at a California-owned company providing security guards to Duke Energy. Zandria Nixon, a Polk County resident and black female protected by Florida’s 1992 Civil Rights Act, is a security officer previously
Ian's aftermath: Official report on deaths and damages across Tampa Bay and southwest Florida
Flooding in Florida continue to leave communities underwater in the wake of Hurricane Ian, and the historic flooding could last months, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). With models showing an eastern Gulf of Mexico storm as early as a week before, Ian grew in strength as it exited...
Spring Hill murder of 22-year-old Alek Smith remains unsolved four years later
SPRING HILL, Fla. - Four years ago, a Spring Hill man was murdered during a home invasion – and detectives have not identified a killer. In the early morning hours of Oct. 16, 2018, 22-year-old Alek Smith was beaten, shot, and killed, investigators said. His home was located along Legend Street.
Help name the new baby rhino at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay
TAMPA, Fla. - There’s an adorable new addition to the animal family at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay – and park staff needs the public’s help to give him a name. The park says the baby boy was born on October 2 to "experienced" mother Kisiri, and then welcomed by the Serengeti’s southern white rhino herd (which is called a crash).
Largo man steals $40K from victim after promising to build custom home, deputies say
A Largo man was arrested after deputies said stole more than $40,000 from a victim after he promised to build her a custom home.
Deputy shares experience of stopping suspect with stolen truck, kidnapped children
TAMPA, Fla. - For any law enforcement officer, a carjacking is a high-risk call. For a Hillsborough County deputy, stopping a man behind the wheel of a stolen truck with two children inside was a tense, fast-moving situation, but keeping everyone calm was crucial. Typically, deputies come into these calls...
Orlando Man Who Shot Polk County Deputy Says He Came Back To Commit “Second-Hand Suicide”
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – The man who shot a Polk County Sheriff’s Office deputy Wednesday night, October 12, 2022, has been arrested and is facing four felonies and a misdemeanor. 41-year-old Gabriel Batista of Orlando was charged with Attempted 1st Degree Murder of LEO
Hurricane Ian power outages cause wastewater to pour across Polk County
While crews worked on getting portable generators for the failed pump stations, thousands of gallons of wastewater was leaked into local bodies of water.
VIDEO: Smoke billows out over Port Richey neighborhood after house catches fire
Neighbors captured video of dark smoke billowing out over a Port Richey neighborhood after a house caught fire on Saturday.
Sarasota police: DNA connects suspect who died in jail to Tamiami Trail murders
SARASOTA, Fla. - When William Devonshire died in the Sarasota County Jail, he was only facing charges for one of two murder that police believed he was involved in. Now, they can confirm that DNA evidence links him to the deaths of two women. Back in March, Sarasota police detectives...
Wauchula great ape sanctuary hunkered down as Hurricane Ian barreled across Florida
WAUCHULA, Fla. - When Hurricane Ian barreled through Florida a couple of weeks ago, it wasn't just people and their pets hunkering down for dear life. Sixty-nine great apes and nearly two dozen caretakers rode out the storm at their sanctuary in Wauchula. It was the fifth hurricane they've weathered...
Sheriffs in CD 15 offer backup for Laurel Lee
Chad Chronister, Grady Judd and Chris Nocco are all backing the GOP nominee. Republican congressional candidate and former judge Laurel Lee continues to focus on law and order on the campaign trail. Now, three Sheriffs in Florida’s 15th Congressional District are providing her with backup. Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad...
81-Year-Old Tampa Woman Killed After Car Collides With A Tree In Land O’ Lakes
LAND O’ LAKES, Fla. – An 81-year-old Tampa woman has died after a crash that happened around 2:10 pm on Saturday in Land O’ Lakes. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a car, driven by a 79-year-old Tampa man, was traveling northbound on US-41, south of
Pinellas County warns of flooded car scams after Hurricane Ian
CLEARWATER, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now) - The Pinellas County Consumer Protection Department is warning people about some car scams that could be popping up soon. Officials say you could start seeing vehicles that were previously flooded from hurricane Ian resold without buyers knowing the car's history. "We've recently had a...
