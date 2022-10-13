ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsborough County, FL

The Tampa Bay Fishin’ Report: Working mangroves when tide is high a good strategy

Capt. Chuck Rogers (813-918-8356): Capt. Chuck says live-bait anglers will have no trouble finding scaled sardines on the flats around the Gandy Bridge area. Tampa Bay still has a lot of fresh water flowing into it, and tea-colored water stained from tannins is common in many areas. The reduced salinity is not ideal for active, feeding fish, and it may be a bit longer before conditions return to normal. Capt. Chuck noted that after the passing of Hurricane Irma in 2017, it took a month before the bay rebounded. Right now, working mangrove lines when the tide is high and moving is a good strategy for reds and snook. The bite can be hit-or-miss, but there are a couple of pretty much sure things in schooling Spanish mackerel in deeper water mid-bay. They will be following bait schools, so look for feeding birds attacking bait. Mangrove snapper fishing is very reliable under the bay bridges, around docks and channel edges where there are rocks or other structure. The Gandy Bridge pilings have been producing best.
Construction firm is awarded $243M for U.S. 19 project

October 15, 2022 - Infrastructure construction services provider Southland Holdings LLC's subsidiary in its transportation segment, Johnson Bros., has been awarded a $243 million contract to construct the U.S. 19 Pinellas County roadway project in Clearwater for the Florida Department of Transportation. The scope of work includes reconstructing U.S. 19 into a six-lane, controlled-access facility with frontage roads on both sides of the roadway. Construction is expected to begin this fourth quarter, according to Texas-based contractor's announcement this week.
Help name the new baby rhino at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. - There’s an adorable new addition to the animal family at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay – and park staff needs the public’s help to give him a name. The park says the baby boy was born on October 2 to "experienced" mother Kisiri, and then welcomed by the Serengeti’s southern white rhino herd (which is called a crash).
Sheriffs in CD 15 offer backup for Laurel Lee

Chad Chronister, Grady Judd and Chris Nocco are all backing the GOP nominee. Republican congressional candidate and former judge Laurel Lee continues to focus on law and order on the campaign trail. Now, three Sheriffs in Florida’s 15th Congressional District are providing her with backup. Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad...
Pinellas County warns of flooded car scams after Hurricane Ian

CLEARWATER, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now) - The Pinellas County Consumer Protection Department is warning people about some car scams that could be popping up soon. Officials say you could start seeing vehicles that were previously flooded from hurricane Ian resold without buyers knowing the car's history. "We've recently had a...
