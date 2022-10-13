Read full article on original website
Related
3 Atlanta Braves to blame for disappointing NLDS defeat
The Atlanta Braves fell to the Philadelphia Phillies in four games, thanks in part to a number of faults at key positions. It’s tough to blame an entire organizational failure on three positions, but we’ll try. Atlanta fell to the Phillies in four games, thus officially eliminating them from the 2022 MLB Postseason. With that, the Phillies will move on to the NLCS, and are just four wins away from the World Series.
Mets legend Keith Hernandez backpedals from earlier criticism of Phillies
On Saturday, the Philadelphia Phillies advanced to the National League Championship Series for the first time since 2010 after eliminating the Atlanta Braves in the NLDS. After a down September, which saw the Phillies barely hang on to the third wild-card spot in the NL, they've since stunned the St. Louis Cardinals and the defending World Series Champions in the postseason.
Popculture
World Series Champion Catcher to Retire After 16-Year MLB Career
A veteran catcher who won a World Series has ended his MLB career. Kurt Suzuki recently told the Orange County Register that he's retiring from baseball after a 16-year career. The 39-year-old spent the 2021 and 2022 seasons with the Los Angeles Angels and had a special sendoff during his final game on Oct. 4, the game day as his birthday.
MLB・
Report: Joe Maddon to interview for 2 MLB manager jobs
Joe Maddon may not even need to take a gap year after being fired by the Los Angeles Angels a few months ago. Chicago MLB insider Mike Rodriguez reported this week that the veteran manager Maddon will interview with both the Chicago White Sox and the Miami Marlins for their managerial vacancies.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Sports
Corey Phelan, Phillies minor league pitcher, dead at 20
Corey Phelan, a baseball prospect with the Philadelphia Phillies, died of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. Corey Phelan, of Greenlawn, was an undrafted free agent out of Harborfields High School who signed with the squad in 2020. He gave up just one run while pitching nine and two-thirds relief innings last year as part of the Florida Complex League's rookie-level Phillies and was diagnosed with cancer this past April, according to the MLB.
Keith Hernandez does a 180, says ‘I’ll be rooting for Phillies the rest of the way’
Mets announcer Keith Hernandez walked back his earlier criticism of the Phillies, claiming he’ll be rooting for them the “rest of the way.” With Saturday’s win, the Phillies advanced to their first NLCS in a dozen years.
NBC Sports
Fans react to Phillies advancing to NLCS
After missing the playoffs for 11 consecutive seasons, the Philadelphia Phillies have not only finally snapped their postseason drought, but are headed to the NLCS. The Phillies dominated the defending champion Atlanta Braves Saturday evening by a score of 8-3, taking the NLDS series three games to one. Philly fans...
Hall of Fame pitcher Bruce Sutter dies
October 14 - Hall of Fame reliever Bruce Sutter, considered the pioneer of the split-fingered fastball, has died at the age of 69. The St. Louis Cardinals, one of the right-hander's former teams, announced his passing on social media on Friday morning. The Cardinals did not reveal a cause of death.
RELATED PEOPLE
Phillies fans taunt Marcell Ozuna with ‘DUI’ chant
Phillies fans gave Marcell Ozuna a hard time in Friday’s NLDS Game 3 at Citizens Bank Park, taunting the Braves slugger for his recent DUI arrest.
NBC Sports
The crowd, J.T.'s mad dash, the pitching plan — scenes from another Phillies clincher
The Phillies popped champagne corks for the third time in 13 days on Saturday afternoon. They are headed to the National League Championship Series after bouncing the defending World Series Champion Atlanta Braves from the NL Division Series in four games. From the action on the field to the celebration...
NBC Sports
Phillies tap '08 World Series champ for Game 3 first pitch
When the Phillies play their first home postseason game in 11 years, a familiar face will be the one throwing the first pitch. The Flyin' Hawaiian Shane Victorino, an absolute fan-favorite member of the 2008 World Series team who spent eight seasons in Philly from 2005 to 2012, will throw out the ceremonial first pitch Friday afternoon at Citizens Bank Park ahead of Game 3 of the Phils' NLDS series vs. the Braves.
NBC Sports
Rampaging Phillies finish off Braves, advance to NLCS for first time since 2010
Breaking a 10-year postseason drought apparently wasn't enough for these Phillies. They're sticking around longer than expected in this October baseball tournament. They're riding a wave of special chemistry. They're sending division champions home for the winter. And, of course, they're dreaming big. On a gorgeous fall Saturday afternoon, the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
TVGuide.com
How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live on Oct 15
On Oct 15 at 2:07 PM ET, the Philadelphia Phillies will play the Atlanta Braves. The game is airing exclusively on FS1. Stream: DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, or YouTube TV. Nationally, the game is streaming on FS1, which is available on DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu...
Rangers Reportedly Met with World Series Winner Bruce Bochy for Open GM Position
The Texas Rangers are still looking for their next general manager.Daniel Lee/Unsplash. Now that their season is over, the Texas Rangers are looking for a new manager. According to Fox Sports' Ken Rosenthal, Rangers GM Chris Young flew to Nashville to meet with three-time World Series winner Bruce Bochy. Dallas News reports that Young was spotted on a flight to Nashville on Wednesday. Bochy managed Young in 2006 in San Diego and later won three World Series with San Francisco.
Comments / 1