After an historically successful season, the Springfield Thunderbirds are back this fall with the season starting at home Saturday, Oct. 15. Last season, the Thunderbirds claimed the title of Eastern Conference Champions and made it to the Calder Cup Finals before earning the title of AHL Team of the Year by the American Hockey League. They will raise their Eastern Conference Championship banner Saturday in front of their home crowd at the MassMutual Center.

SPRINGFIELD, MA ・ 22 HOURS AGO