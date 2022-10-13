ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belchertown, MA

westernmassnews.com

East Longmeadow freshman shines on three varsity teams

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Kenna Marino, an East Longmeadow High School student, shared her journey with Western Mass News on becoming a three-sport varsity athlete as a freshman. “At the age of four, she started playing soccer and she would always rather be outside playing than inside,” said Kenna’s mom,...
EAST LONGMEADOW, MA
MassLive.com

UMass football struggles offensively in 34-7 loss to Buffalo (31 photos)

AMHERST — UMass football’s offense struggled at home against Buffalo, totaling a season-low 220 yards in its 34-7 loss Saturday afternoon. Garrett Dzuro started his second straight game at quarterback for the Minutemen (1-6). He missed the second half of last week’s game with a leg injury and his availability for Saturday’s game was in question.
AMHERST, MA
MassLive.com

Meet the 2022-23 Springfield Thunderbirds: Photos, bios for player and coaches

After an historically successful season, the Springfield Thunderbirds are back this fall with the season starting at home Saturday, Oct. 15. Last season, the Thunderbirds claimed the title of Eastern Conference Champions and made it to the Calder Cup Finals before earning the title of AHL Team of the Year by the American Hockey League. They will raise their Eastern Conference Championship banner Saturday in front of their home crowd at the MassMutual Center.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
theberkshireedge.com

Berkshire Region Real Estate Sales

2 Conrad Street: Daniel Grady of Adams to PB Summer Street LLC, $80,000 on 09/29/2022. 6 Dubis Street: Jacqueline D Seuss RET and Jacqueline D. Seuss of Adams to Elias H. Masse, $225,000 on 09/26/2022. 20 Highland Avenue: John H. Keating Sr of Adams to Laurie D. Haas, $195,000 on...
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
MassLive.com

Car smashes through Honey Dew Donuts shop in Worcester

People in Worcester looking for fresh doughnuts on Friday morning had to look beyond Gold Star Blvd. after a car crashed through the Honey Dew Donut building late Thursday night. WCVB reported that the crash happened just before 11 p.m. Thursday night, and that the driver was taken to the...
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

The Voice’s Cara Brindisi performing at Worcester Railers, Off the Rails

A Worcester musician who’s making a name for herself in Hollywood is coming back to the city to help the Worcester Railers celebrate opening night. Cara Brindisi, who recently joined Gwen Stefani’s team on this season of NBC’s The Voice, will be making her way to center ice for a special performance during the Railers’s home opener against the Adirondack Thunder on Saturday Oct. 22, according to a press release from the team.
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

PumpkinFest in Westfield is a big hit

WESTFIELD – Children dressed in their best Halloween costumes were already in line more than 30 minutes before the official opening of PumpkinFest 2022 in Westfield Saturday morning. This year proved to be a solid hit with mild temperatures and more than 80 displays of vendors and demonstration teams,...
WESTFIELD, MA
