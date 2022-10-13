Read full article on original website
No. 12 Lee football holds off No. 16 Easthampton, 16-14
NORTHAMPTON – The game between the No. 16 Easthampton football team and No. 12 Lee had all of the makings a close battle Saturday — and that is exactly what happened.
Isaiah Kozub returns to action as No. 5 Minnechaug football defeats No. 2 Westfield
WILBRAHAM – The return of Isaiah Kozub and strong contributions from his fellow seniors gave the No. 5 Minnechaug football team a 36-7 win over No. 2 Westfield Friday night.
Scoreboard: No. 10 Belchertown, No. 3 Frontier field hockey tie & more
No. 3 Frontier and No. 10 Belchertown field hockey ended in a tie Friday evening with the teams battling to a 1-1 final.
No. 13 UMass hockey completes weekend sweep of No. 1 Denver with 3-0 win (23 photos)
AMHERST — UMass hockey goaltender Luke Pavicich wrapped up the weekend against No. 1 Denver by stopping all 30 shots he faced to earn his first career shutout - the program’s first-ever shutout of a No. 1 team. The sophomore guided the Minutemen to a 3-0 win Saturday...
No. 6 Wahconah football posts 45-7 win over No. 14 Amherst
DALTON — As the members of the No. 6 Wahconah football team broke their jubilant post game huddle — one that followed a 45-7 rout of No. 14 Amherst — the 11 seniors had a much easier trek down to the hill and to the locker room than everyone else.
westernmassnews.com
East Longmeadow freshman shines on three varsity teams
EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Kenna Marino, an East Longmeadow High School student, shared her journey with Western Mass News on becoming a three-sport varsity athlete as a freshman. “At the age of four, she started playing soccer and she would always rather be outside playing than inside,” said Kenna’s mom,...
Football Notebook: Chicopee Comp’s Ja’Cyion Cox in at QB, Northampton’s Trey Rios two-way star & more
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. No. 13 Chicopee Comp got the ball to Ja’Cyion Cox anyway it could last week against No. 8 Longmeadow, even putting him in at quarterback.
Thunderbirds raise Eastern Conference title banner, fall to Bridgeport in home opener (31 photos)
SPRINGFIELD - As the Springfield Thunderbirds took the ice, decked out in their sleek-white uniforms, the arena erupted in cheers. As each team member skated to the blue line, standing together as one, Springfield watched as the Eastern Conference Championship Banner was lifted inside the MassMutual Center. Yet, despite playing...
Game of the Week Preview: No. 3 East Longmeadow football, No. 4 Northampton face-off in Suburban South battle
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Friday’s game between No. 3 East Longmeadow and No. 4 Northampton is going to have a playoff atmosphere. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of...
Scoreboard: Karalyn Hopkins leads Lee girls volleyball as Wildcats edge Mount Greylock & more
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. The Lee and Mount Greylock girls volleyball teams played a highly competitive five-set match Friday, with the Wildcats taking a 3-2 win at home.
No. 1 Central’s dominant season continues with win over No. 13 Chicopee Comp
SPRINGFIELD – No. 1 Central is one of the premier football teams in Massachusetts and it showed why in its overwhelming, 68-6, victory over No. 13 Chicopee Comp Friday.
Minnechaug football scores 36 unanswered points to defeat Westfield, 36-7
WILBRAHAM – The Westfield High School football team had a productive drive early in the first quarter of a marquee matchup with host Minnechaug. Unfortunately for the Bombers, the Falcons responded with 36 unanswered points en route to a 36-7 victory Friday night. Minnechaug running back Isaiah Kozub returned...
UMass football struggles offensively in 34-7 loss to Buffalo (31 photos)
AMHERST — UMass football’s offense struggled at home against Buffalo, totaling a season-low 220 yards in its 34-7 loss Saturday afternoon. Garrett Dzuro started his second straight game at quarterback for the Minutemen (1-6). He missed the second half of last week’s game with a leg injury and his availability for Saturday’s game was in question.
Meet the 2022-23 Springfield Thunderbirds: Photos, bios for player and coaches
After an historically successful season, the Springfield Thunderbirds are back this fall with the season starting at home Saturday, Oct. 15. Last season, the Thunderbirds claimed the title of Eastern Conference Champions and made it to the Calder Cup Finals before earning the title of AHL Team of the Year by the American Hockey League. They will raise their Eastern Conference Championship banner Saturday in front of their home crowd at the MassMutual Center.
Ironman 70.3 Western Massachusetts triathlon will debut in Springfield in June
In a move that is expected to bring thousands of athletes to Western Massachusetts from around the world and provide an upwards of $4 million boost to the region’s economy, the city will become the newest site for an Ironman triathlon in June. Plans were announced Friday for the...
theberkshireedge.com
Berkshire Region Real Estate Sales
2 Conrad Street: Daniel Grady of Adams to PB Summer Street LLC, $80,000 on 09/29/2022. 6 Dubis Street: Jacqueline D Seuss RET and Jacqueline D. Seuss of Adams to Elias H. Masse, $225,000 on 09/26/2022. 20 Highland Avenue: John H. Keating Sr of Adams to Laurie D. Haas, $195,000 on...
Car smashes through Honey Dew Donuts shop in Worcester
People in Worcester looking for fresh doughnuts on Friday morning had to look beyond Gold Star Blvd. after a car crashed through the Honey Dew Donut building late Thursday night. WCVB reported that the crash happened just before 11 p.m. Thursday night, and that the driver was taken to the...
Gary Rome Auto Group announces passing of Jack the dog
Gary Rome Auto Group of Holyoke announced on Wednesday that Jack Rome, their official pet greeter, has passed away.
The Voice’s Cara Brindisi performing at Worcester Railers, Off the Rails
A Worcester musician who’s making a name for herself in Hollywood is coming back to the city to help the Worcester Railers celebrate opening night. Cara Brindisi, who recently joined Gwen Stefani’s team on this season of NBC’s The Voice, will be making her way to center ice for a special performance during the Railers’s home opener against the Adirondack Thunder on Saturday Oct. 22, according to a press release from the team.
PumpkinFest in Westfield is a big hit
WESTFIELD – Children dressed in their best Halloween costumes were already in line more than 30 minutes before the official opening of PumpkinFest 2022 in Westfield Saturday morning. This year proved to be a solid hit with mild temperatures and more than 80 displays of vendors and demonstration teams,...
