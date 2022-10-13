ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

KWTX

Escaped inmate in Coryell County added to Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Brandon Wayne Hogan,3 7, has been added to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive’s List by the Texas Department of Public Safety. Hogan is wanted after escaping while his jail crew was cleaning a cemetery and Central Texans are being warned to remain vigilant, weeks after the fugitive’s escape near Leon Junction in Coryell County on Sept. 2.
CORYELL COUNTY, TX
KWTX

Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 10.13.22

The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.
WACO, TX
KWTX

10 Things To Do in Central Texas: Oct. 15-17

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Here are ten things to do in Central Texas the weekend of October 15-17. Click on the hyperlinks for more information on the events. Gordon Collier Band & Dave Innis of Restless Heart. Pivovar Biergarten. Sunday 5 – 7 PM. Caveat Art & Wine Festival...
WACO, TX
KWTX

Texas gas prices increase by 12 cents within a week

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Statewide gas prices have increased as more crude oil enters the market, reports AAA. The statewide gas price average in Texas is $3.32 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel which is 12 cents more than on this day last week. Of the major metropolitan areas...
TEXAS STATE
KWTX

Time to find your umbrellas and jackets

To get a full video version of the forecast, download our KWTX Weather Authority App for free in the Google Play and Apple store. We’re feeling more like summer across Central Texas Saturday afternoon. We have breezy south winds pumping in that humid air as well, so it’s not feeling very pleasant outside. Rain chances remain non-existent for the rest of the day, but we will see mid and high level clouds increasing from the west.
ENVIRONMENT
KWTX

Dallas Police officer passes away after being hit by wrong-way driver

DALLAS, Texas (KWTX) - A Dallas Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their own. has passed away from injuries sustained after a wrong-way crash Tuesday. Jacob Arellano, 25, passed away Oct. 12 after from injuries he suffered in a crash. Officer Arellano has been a member of...
DALLAS, TX
KWTX

Wednesday’s record-shattering heat turns to cooler-than-normal temperatures soon

Although the majority of Central Texans experienced high temperatures well above average in the mid-to-upper 90s, the Waco Regional Airport recorded a high of 100°! Not only did this break the record high for the day, which was 98°, but it’s now on the books as the latest last 100° day all-time. Why are we confident in saying that? Well, although we have some warm highs near and above 90° on the way Friday and Saturday, a strong cold front will swing through Sunday and finally give summer the knockout blow. Temperatures today will be colder than yesterday with morning lows in the upper 50s and 60s warming into the 80s. We’re expecting mid-80s west of I-35, but upper 80s and low 90s are in the forecast near and east of I-35. Despite today’s warmer-than-normal highs, we’re still forecasting near-normal low temperatures tomorrow morning as we dip into the mid-50s! The morning chill won’t last long and temperatures will warm back into the upper 80s and low 90s. Saturday’s lows in the mid-to-upper 60s should reach the low-to-mid 90s with breezy south winds returning in advance of a strong front set to move through Sunday.
WACO, TX

