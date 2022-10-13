Although the majority of Central Texans experienced high temperatures well above average in the mid-to-upper 90s, the Waco Regional Airport recorded a high of 100°! Not only did this break the record high for the day, which was 98°, but it’s now on the books as the latest last 100° day all-time. Why are we confident in saying that? Well, although we have some warm highs near and above 90° on the way Friday and Saturday, a strong cold front will swing through Sunday and finally give summer the knockout blow. Temperatures today will be colder than yesterday with morning lows in the upper 50s and 60s warming into the 80s. We’re expecting mid-80s west of I-35, but upper 80s and low 90s are in the forecast near and east of I-35. Despite today’s warmer-than-normal highs, we’re still forecasting near-normal low temperatures tomorrow morning as we dip into the mid-50s! The morning chill won’t last long and temperatures will warm back into the upper 80s and low 90s. Saturday’s lows in the mid-to-upper 60s should reach the low-to-mid 90s with breezy south winds returning in advance of a strong front set to move through Sunday.

WACO, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO