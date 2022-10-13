Man caught on camera ripping American flag from Santa Barbara Business

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A Santa Barbara business owner wants police to track down the man who stole an American flag outside his business.

The theft was was captured on camera.

It happened last weekend outside the Santa Barbara Signs shop on upper State Street. The owner and his team had moved into the former Cardigans site on the 3000 block just days earlier.

Employees received a security camera alert late Saturday night. The next day, they checked the video and saw footage of the man.

"Sure enough some guy was walking by, didn't look homeless, definitely disgruntled or under the influence of something as he proceeded to rip off the American flag from our building," said Nick Kvistad, Santa Barbara Signs' Senior Designer.

"And then, tore the flag off the pole, walked away then came back about 10 minutes later cuz he forgot his bike. Not that he was hating on the American flag but more that it was there so he took it."

At one point, the man can be seen wrapping the flag around his head as he walks out of frame.

"Our neighbors mention that there's a lot of activity here at night so hopefully, that can get resolved and that the police look into this," said Kvistad.

Kvistad said the man also did some damage to the area behind the business.

The owner filed a police report and hopes someone recognizes the man.

