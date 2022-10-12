ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

The Cutoff News High School Football Wrap-up - Week 8 - October 6 & 7, 2022 (Highlights, Pictures, Videos And More)

The Cutoff News Sports coverage brought to you by American Cheerleading Centers Home Of The Bama All Starz, Lawson State Community College, Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, McDonald's, Owned by Black Family Restaurants with the following locations Hueytown, Academy Drive, Morgan Road, Hoover Galleria, Helena, Montevallo, Valleydale, Hwy 280, Chelsea and Forestdale, and Legacy YMCA.
HUEYTOWN, AL
Clanton Advertiser

Panthers fall on homecoming to Selma

Jemison High School fell on its homecoming night 40-17 to Selma High School on Oct. 14 in the Panthers final AHSAA Class 5A Region 3 game of the season. Coden Cummings and Jaxon Padlo connected for two touchdown passes in the game. Jemison got tricky very early as Guyton Pace...
JEMISON, AL
ESPN

Zion Williamson reunites with high school opponent Bryson Bishop

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -- "Hey, you're the guy who guarded Zion, right?" Bryson Bishop has heard that a time or two since a video went viral of him in eighth grade guarding the high school version of New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson. Williamson, then a 6-foot-6 junior, looked down in...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Large events at Legacy Arena boosting everyone’s bottom line

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Pelicans final preseason game against the Hawks was Friday night in Birmingham. The sold out event had business owners blushing. The financial expert we spoke with stressed there is a multiplier effect in play when it comes to large events. What that means is it’s...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
atozsports.com

Guest picker announced for College GameDay in Knoxville

For the second time this season, Knoxville will be the center of the college football world. ESPN’s College GameDay will be on campus on Saturday for the Tennessee Vols‘ much-anticipated matchup with the Alabama Crimson Tide. On Thursday evening, ESPN announced that Vols legend Peyton Manning will be...
KNOXVILLE, TN
95.3 The Bear

Alabama Student Becomes Tik Tok Star With Over 50 Million Likes

A young Alabama student, living in Tuscaloosa, is quickly becoming a social media "influencer". According to ziprecruiter.com, the average annual "salary" for a Tiktok influencer is $52,681. Ziprecruiter.com says some are making almost $100k. That's not bad money for making short videos all day long. Alabama tiktok sensation uses the...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Leeds-Moody Preview: “It’s a great rivalry”

Part 2 in a 2-part series on the much-anticipated Leeds-Moody matchup, Friday, October 14. By Johnny Sanders For the Tribune MOODY — If the 2022 season ended today, it would likely go down as the greatest season in Moody High School football history. Longest win streak (9 games dating back to last year), most points […]
MOODY, AL
CBS 42

Sylacauga High School student struck by car at crosswalk

SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WIAT) — A Sylacauga High School band member was struck by a vehicle near the school’s campus Tuesday evening. According to Sylacauga Police Chief Kelley Johnson, the student was walking on a crosswalk at the intersection of 6th & Norton when they were struck by a vehicle. The student was taken to the Coosa […]
SYLACAUGA, AL
The Trussville Tribune

The Trussville Tribune is the local newspaper for the cities of Trussville, Clay, Pinson, Argo, Center Point, Springville, Moody and Leeds in Alabama.

