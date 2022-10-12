Read full article on original website
The Cutoff News High School Football Wrap-up - Week 8 - October 6 & 7, 2022 (Highlights, Pictures, Videos And More)
Clanton Advertiser
Panthers fall on homecoming to Selma
Jemison High School fell on its homecoming night 40-17 to Selma High School on Oct. 14 in the Panthers final AHSAA Class 5A Region 3 game of the season. Coden Cummings and Jaxon Padlo connected for two touchdown passes in the game. Jemison got tricky very early as Guyton Pace...
ESPN
Zion Williamson reunites with high school opponent Bryson Bishop
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -- "Hey, you're the guy who guarded Zion, right?" Bryson Bishop has heard that a time or two since a video went viral of him in eighth grade guarding the high school version of New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson. Williamson, then a 6-foot-6 junior, looked down in...
‘Ride on’: Alabama cycling community mourns loss of Brian Smith
Brian Smith died Thursday from an apparent heart attack, according to an announcement by the Alabama Backroads Century Series.
atozsports.com
Nick Saban makes strong statement about Tennessee ahead of matchup with Vols
The No. 6 Tennessee Vols are set for a massive showdown in Knoxville on Saturday against No. 3 Alabama. Earlier this week, Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban sat down with ESPN’s Marty Smith to discuss the matchup with the Vols. Saban referred to Tennessee as one of the...
Pinson Valley earns playoff berth with 23-6 win over Shades Valley
By John Goolsby Special For The Tribune Pinson — Pinson Valley overcame four turnovers and a gritty performance by Shades Valley to punch their ticket to the playoffs with a 23-6 win over the Mounties Friday night. The Indians got off to a fast start and scored on their first two possessions to take an […]
Look: Nick Saban's Comment About Tennessee Fans Going Viral
In just a few hours, the biggest game of the college football weekend will take place from Knoxville. No. 6 Tennessee hosts No. 3 Alabama in what promises to be a shootout. Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young is expected to make his return to the starting lineup as well. Before...
atozsports.com
One thing Tennessee can do during game on Saturday that would infuriate Alabama fans
There’s an injustice that has gone on for long enough that the Tennessee Vols can put an end to this weekend. And no, I’m not talking about the 15-game losing streak to Alabama (though they can end that, too). I’m talking about the theft of the song “Dixieland...
Jackson-Olin HS Mean Green Marching Machine Band joins CBS 42 Morning News
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jackson-Olin High School Mean Green Marching Machine Band joined CBS 42 Morning News Friday morning ahead of week 8 of high school football.
wbrc.com
Large events at Legacy Arena boosting everyone’s bottom line
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Pelicans final preseason game against the Hawks was Friday night in Birmingham. The sold out event had business owners blushing. The financial expert we spoke with stressed there is a multiplier effect in play when it comes to large events. What that means is it’s...
atozsports.com
Guest picker announced for College GameDay in Knoxville
For the second time this season, Knoxville will be the center of the college football world. ESPN’s College GameDay will be on campus on Saturday for the Tennessee Vols‘ much-anticipated matchup with the Alabama Crimson Tide. On Thursday evening, ESPN announced that Vols legend Peyton Manning will be...
Alabama Student Becomes Tik Tok Star With Over 50 Million Likes
A young Alabama student, living in Tuscaloosa, is quickly becoming a social media "influencer". According to ziprecruiter.com, the average annual "salary" for a Tiktok influencer is $52,681. Ziprecruiter.com says some are making almost $100k. That's not bad money for making short videos all day long. Alabama tiktok sensation uses the...
Alabama officials demand better teacher certification exam pass rates
Want more state education news? Sign up for The Alabama Education Lab’s free, weekly newsletter, Ed Chat. Alabama state officials on Thursday demanded better certification pass rates from the state’s future teachers and those who prepare them. Wayne Reynolds, a former superintendent, said he was alarmed about a...
Leeds-Moody Preview: “It’s a great rivalry”
Part 2 in a 2-part series on the much-anticipated Leeds-Moody matchup, Friday, October 14. By Johnny Sanders For the Tribune MOODY — If the 2022 season ended today, it would likely go down as the greatest season in Moody High School football history. Longest win streak (9 games dating back to last year), most points […]
$300,000, 120-foot-tall steel cross planned for Alabama mountain by Easter
If Johnny Maxwell’s vision becomes reality, motorists traveling on Interstate 65 in Morgan County will soon be greeted by a 120-foot-tall steel cross atop Priceville Mountain. With the help of several area churches Maxwell, pastor of Nature’s Trail Church in Priceville, hopes to have the cross built by Easter...
This Is The Best Barbecue Restaurant In Alabama
Love Food compiled a list of the best barbecue restaurants in every US state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
UA Chancellor Dispels Rumors About Taking Over Tuscaloosa’s DCH System
There are no current plans for the University of Alabama System to purchase or take over Tuscaloosa's DCH Health System, Chancellor Finis St. John said during a Wednesday afternoon meeting. The chancellor's comments came during a meeting of the Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama's Public Affairs Council led by...
wbrc.com
Tuscaloosa City school and family remember Kei’lan Allen with reflections and balloon release
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Westlawn Middle School principal Darlene Atkins focused on who Kei’lan Allen was, and not the tragic circumstances surrounding his death. Atkins was not alone. Kei’lan’s grandmother felt the same way. Before the balloon release in front Westlawn Middle School on October 14, principal...
WAAY-TV
Level 2 out of 5 risk for severe weather today in North Alabama and Southern Tennessee
We will be closely monitoring a line of strong to severe storms ahead of our next cold front later today. The severe weather risk has been upgraded to a Level 2 out of 5 for the Shoals, Madison, Giles, and Morgan Counties, while the rest of North Alabama remains under a Level 1 risk.
Sylacauga High School student struck by car at crosswalk
SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WIAT) — A Sylacauga High School band member was struck by a vehicle near the school’s campus Tuesday evening. According to Sylacauga Police Chief Kelley Johnson, the student was walking on a crosswalk at the intersection of 6th & Norton when they were struck by a vehicle. The student was taken to the Coosa […]
Comments / 0