Read full article on original website
Related
WLOS.com
Softball for a cause: Cheer for WLOS, raise money to support domestic violence survivors
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Safelight -- the Henderson County nonprofit that provides support for survivors of interpersonal violence, sexual assault and child abuse -- answered more than 1,100 crisis calls in 2021. For more than 36 years, the agency served more than 37,000...
WLOS.com
Burton St. Agricultural Fest celebrates history, founder of historically Black community
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Burton Street community came together Saturday to celebrate the Burton Street Community Agricultural Festival. In 1913, Edward W. Pearson started off the event to bring the historically Black community together. A civil rights leader in the mountains and a U.S. Army veteran, Pearson was...
my40.tv
Waynesville celebrates all things apple with 35th Apple Harvest Festival
WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Waynesville celebrated all things apple on Saturday, Oct. 15 with its 35th Apple Harvest Festival. The one-day event has grown into a large gathering, and it is hailed as one of the top annual harvest festivals in the nation. Organized by the Haywood Chamber of...
This Huge Flea Market in North Carolina is One of the Best Places To Shop in the State
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Taking a trip to your local flea market can be a great way to spend your day. From the deals you can get and all of the cool, antique items you can see, there's always something to find there for everyone.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLOS.com
Defunding police: Candidates for Asheville mayor discuss their visions for the department
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — For more than two years, calls to cut police budgets have been made across the country. The polarizing defund the police movement unfolded following the death of George Floyd in 2020, when then-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes, resulting in Floyd’s death.
WLOS.com
WNC reacts to Raleigh mass shooting as shock, other emotions reverberate through the state
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — On Friday, members of the Asheville community reacted to the shooting Thursday evening, Oct. 14 in Raleigh that killed 5 people and wounded two others when a 15-year-old opened fire on people in a neighborhood and nearby greenway. The mass shooting has shaken North Carolina's...
WLOS.com
First Code Purple of fall 2022 called for Oct. 17-19 as below freezing temps forecasted
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The first Code Purple of fall 2022 was announced Thursday, Oct. 13. Code Purple is an emergency services activation for homeless shelters and county paramedics when the outdoor temperature drops to around 32 degrees Fahrenheit or below -- or the equivalent with the wind-chill factor.
my40.tv
'Doesn't seem like good development:' 120 townhome units greenlit in south Buncombe County
ARDEN, N.C. (WLOS) — A proposal involving the construction of 120 townhome units in southern Buncombe County has been given the green light, despite pushback from some neighbors. The Buncombe County Board of Adjustment approved an application for a Special Use Permit to establish a Planned Unit Development called...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Novant doctors say RSV cases are on the rise in North Carolina
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Doctors say they’ve seen an increase in RSV cases. The virus usually attacks in the winter, but in 2021 there was a high number of cases in the summer, and this fall there are already more children going to the hospital with the virus. “The problem with RSV is […]
biltmorebeacon.com
AdventHealth welcomes new ear, nose and throat physician
HENDERSONVILLE – Tate Maddox, M.D. has joined AdventHealth Medical Group Ear, Nose and Throat at Hendersonville. Maddox is board-certified in otolaryngology with a focus in head and neck surgery. Maddox earned one bachelor’s degree in health and exercise science from Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem, another in biology from...
WLOS.com
Enjoy the leaves, but US Forest Service reiterates caution with campfires, outdoor burns
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — October stands as one of the most popular times of year to visit the North Carolina mountains for their fall colors, but it's also wildfire season. Rangers want campers to be extra careful with their campfires. Some of North Carolina's most intense wildfires happened...
ourlocalcommunityonline.com
Spruce Pine Southern Christmas Show
Spruce Pine Southern Shristmas Show 1-day craft show Nov 5th. Show hours: 9am-5pm 31 cross street “Whitson building” Spruce Pine, NC. 60+ local artist and crafters with handmade Christmas gifts. This 1 day indoor event helps benefit the Mountaineer Shriners. There is fun for the whole family! Meet Santa and have family Christmas photos made with professional photographer Theresa Lewis. Sample delicious fudge, kettle corn and baked goods. Signup for door prizes and raffles. Show guest can purchase jewelry, pottery, glassware, wreaths, wood, signs, baked goods, quilts, tea products, t-shirts, decorative items, key chains, wire-wrap jewels, crochet, and a ton of other wonderful gifts. Admission $1. Free parking! Call our show office for more event info at (828) 688-1148.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wccbcharlotte.com
Police Departments Across North Carolina Are Now Handling Mental Health Calls Differently
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — When someone calls 911 for an emergency, police departments are now tasked with figuring out how to respond if the call is centered around a mental health crisis. Police departments across North Carolina are increasing a focus on mental health awareness by changing the way they respond to mental health calls.
What-a-melon: Winners announced in giant pumpkin and watermelon competition at NC State Fair
Cotton candy, carnival rides, games, fried everything…the NC State Fair is back. And earlier this week, they had what North Carolina Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services Public Information Officer Brandon Herring called “always a crowd favorite and maybe the most photographed spot on the fairgrounds during the fair” — the giant pumpkin and watermelon competition.
WLOS.com
75th annual Craft Fair of the Southern Highlands going on now through Oct. 16
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The 75th annual Craft Fair of the Southern Highlands is going on now through Sunday, Oct. 16 at Harrah's Cherokee Center Asheville. Southern Highland Craft Guild members work in media that includes fibers, metal, wood and clay -- to create amazing works from quilts to jewelry.
country1037fm.com
North Carolina No. 1 Most Affordable Place To Live With Potential To Make 6 Figures
Inflation is at record highs and fears of a recession and looming. Saving money and setting yourself up for financial success are of the utmost importance right now. It’s still a pretty good time to be hitting the job market. And there is good news for those in North Carolina looking to make a higher salary. A just-published study by HowToHome ranked North Carolina as the most affordable place to live with the greatest availability of 6 figure jobs.
FOX Carolina
$1 million ticket from Mega Millions drawing purchased in NC
RALEIGH, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The North Carolina Education Lottery announced that someone won $1 million in Friday’s Mega Millions drawing from a ticket purchased in Wayne County. Officials said the lucky ticket was bought at the Handy Mart on U.S. 70 West in Goldsboro, NC. According to officials,...
my40.tv
Construction of 120 town homes approved in south Buncombe County
ARDEN, N.C. (WLOS) — Construction of new town homes has been approved for the Avery's Creek area of South Buncombe County. The Board of Adjustment approved the 120-unit project at a meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 12. The homes will be located on property along Glenn Bridge Road.
Black worker quits, sues after facility owner’s grandson spews slurs
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — How powerful is the N-word?. So powerful that multiple courts around the country have ruled that a single utterance by a supervisor is enough to establish a racially hostile work environment. “The N-word has a special place,” says UNC law professor Jeffrey Hirsch. “The courts are...
WLOS.com
SC to launch new earthquake prep resource
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Governor Henry McMaster has proclaimed Earthquake Preparedness Week for 2022 to be observed Oct. 16-20 in South Carolina. The South Carolina Emergency Management Division encourages everyone to take this opportunity to learn about our state’s seismic fault system and how best to prepare for earthquakes.
Comments / 0