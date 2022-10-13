ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

Asheville, NC
Asheville, NC
Fletcher, NC
Asheville, NC
Asheville, NC
biltmorebeacon.com

AdventHealth welcomes new ear, nose and throat physician

HENDERSONVILLE – Tate Maddox, M.D. has joined AdventHealth Medical Group Ear, Nose and Throat at Hendersonville. Maddox is board-certified in otolaryngology with a focus in head and neck surgery. Maddox earned one bachelor's degree in health and exercise science from Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem, another in biology from...
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
ourlocalcommunityonline.com

Spruce Pine Southern Christmas Show

Spruce Pine Southern Shristmas Show 1-day craft show Nov 5th. Show hours: 9am-5pm 31 cross street "Whitson building" Spruce Pine, NC. 60+ local artist and crafters with handmade Christmas gifts. This 1 day indoor event helps benefit the Mountaineer Shriners. There is fun for the whole family! Meet Santa and have family Christmas photos made with professional photographer Theresa Lewis. Sample delicious fudge, kettle corn and baked goods. Signup for door prizes and raffles. Show guest can purchase jewelry, pottery, glassware, wreaths, wood, signs, baked goods, quilts, tea products, t-shirts, decorative items, key chains, wire-wrap jewels, crochet, and a ton of other wonderful gifts. Admission $1. Free parking! Call our show office for more event info at (828) 688-1148.
SPRUCE PINE, NC
WFAE

What-a-melon: Winners announced in giant pumpkin and watermelon competition at NC State Fair

Cotton candy, carnival rides, games, fried everything…the NC State Fair is back. And earlier this week, they had what North Carolina Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services Public Information Officer Brandon Herring called "always a crowd favorite and maybe the most photographed spot on the fairgrounds during the fair" — the giant pumpkin and watermelon competition.
RALEIGH, NC
country1037fm.com

North Carolina No. 1 Most Affordable Place To Live With Potential To Make 6 Figures

Inflation is at record highs and fears of a recession and looming. Saving money and setting yourself up for financial success are of the utmost importance right now. It's still a pretty good time to be hitting the job market. And there is good news for those in North Carolina looking to make a higher salary. A just-published study by HowToHome ranked North Carolina as the most affordable place to live with the greatest availability of 6 figure jobs.
ECONOMY
FOX Carolina

$1 million ticket from Mega Millions drawing purchased in NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The North Carolina Education Lottery announced that someone won $1 million in Friday's Mega Millions drawing from a ticket purchased in Wayne County. Officials said the lucky ticket was bought at the Handy Mart on U.S. 70 West in Goldsboro, NC. According to officials,...
GOLDSBORO, NC
WLOS.com

SC to launch new earthquake prep resource

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Governor Henry McMaster has proclaimed Earthquake Preparedness Week for 2022 to be observed Oct. 16-20 in South Carolina. The South Carolina Emergency Management Division encourages everyone to take this opportunity to learn about our state's seismic fault system and how best to prepare for earthquakes.
ENVIRONMENT

